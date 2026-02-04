Bishkek Hosts B5+1 Forum As Central Asia Eyes Stronger Economic Ties With US

BISHKEK -- Bishkek is hosting the B5+1 Forum this week, bringing together officials and business leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the United States to explore investment opportunities and deepen economic ties.

Among the forum’s most visible participants is US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Ambassador Sergio Gor, who told reporters in Bishkek that Washington is committed to deepening economic and trade cooperation with Central Asia.

“The United States wants to work with this region. The United States prioritizes this region and that is something that we aim to build upon over the next three years of this administration," Gor said. "For too long, the United States did not pay attention to this area. Under President Trump’s leadership, that is something we aim to change.”

Ahead of the opening sessions, Gor also met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on February 4, reinforcing the message that US-Central Asia engagement is a strategic priority, even as some visa regulations introduced under the Trump administration remain in place.

Business Partnerships

US companies are actively participating in the forum. All American Rail Group, a US rail infrastructure firm, is exploring projects in Kyrgyzstan, highlighting American interest in regional transport development alongside ongoing Chinese-led railway projects.

Other participants include GE Healthcare, Pfizer, Abbott, Nasdaq, and StoneX. For local entrepreneurs and officials, the forum is a chance to showcase domestic projects and build partnerships that could turn investment talks into contracts.

Delegations from all five Central Asian countries are actively engaged, combining government officials and business leaders in panels, networking sessions, and bilateral meetings with US counterparts. For Kyrgyzstan, hosting the forum is an opportunity to demonstrate its investment potential and position itself as a hub for regional business and logistics.

Despite facing challenges in attracting foreign investment for their own economies, some Central Asian countries have made bold moves to strengthen ties with the United States. Uzbekistan announced plans to invest tens of billions of dollars in US projects over the next decade, spanning infrastructure, technology, agriculture, and energy, while Kazakhstan highlighted its growing trade and investment relationship with American companies.