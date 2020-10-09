Violence Breaks Out In Bishkek Amid Kyrgyz Political Chaos

A rally in Kyrgyzstan's capital turned violent on October 9 after supporters of Sadyr Japarov, who is jockeying to become prime minister, began throwing stones and bottles. Tilek Toktogaziev, a leader of the Ata-Meken party and a contender for the post of deputy prime minister, was seen being carried away with a head injury. The country has been in political chaos since the results of the October 4 parliamentary elections, widely seen as rigged, were annulled.