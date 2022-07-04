Why Resuming Ukrainian Grain Shipments Won’t Be Easy

The world needs Ukraine’s grain. While Russia says the reason Ukraine can't export grain is because it has mined its own ports -- and Russia has offered to lift the blockade in exchange for the West lifting economic sanctions -- European leaders accuse Russia of blackmail and using food as a weapon. They’re discussing complex solutions to bring Ukrainian grain back to the world's markets -- fast. As the war rages on, global wheat prices are skyrocketing, and there are fears that food insecurity could bring further unrest to countries that are already troubled.