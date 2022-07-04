Accessibility links

Why Resuming Ukrainian Grain Shipments Won’t Be Easy

The world needs Ukraine’s grain. While Russia says the reason Ukraine can't export grain is because it has mined its own ports -- and Russia has offered to lift the blockade in exchange for the West lifting economic sanctions -- European leaders accuse Russia of blackmail and using food as a weapon. They’re discussing complex solutions to bring Ukrainian grain back to the world's markets -- fast. As the war rages on, global wheat prices are skyrocketing, and there are fears that food insecurity could bring further unrest to countries that are already troubled.

