Panama-Flagged Ship Hits Russian Mine In Black Sea, Injuring Two
A Panama-flagged bulk carrier headed to a Danube port to load grain hit a Russian mine in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian military said on December 28. "The vessel lost its course and control, and a fire broke out on the upper deck," the Ukrainian Southern Military Command said on Telegram. One person was hospitalized and another received medical help on board. Tugs were sent to the site, the military added. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Romania, Bulgaria Agree Partial Schengen Entry With Austria
Romania and Bulgaria have reached an agreement with Austria to join Europe's open-borders Schengen Area by air and sea from March 2024, with talks set to continue next year about land borders.
The Schengen zone comprises 27 European countries -- 23 EU member states plus non-EU members Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland -- that have officially abolished passports and other types of border control at their common borders. Four EU members -- Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Ireland -- are not part of Schengen.
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu welcomed the partial entry agreement. "From March, Romanians will benefit from Schengen advantages on air and sea routes," he said. "I am convinced that in 2024 we will finish negotiations for land borders as well."
"After long, complicated negotiations, we reached an agreement in principle with Austria on the admission of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area, initially for air and sea borders," Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov confirmed on December 28.
Austria opposed expanding the passport-free Schengen zone to Romania and Bulgaria at a meeting of European Union interior ministers a year ago, saying illegal immigration was still too high and that the two countries needed to do more to prevent it before joining. Austria had no objections to Croatia joining Schengen.
After they agreed tighter border security measures and won backing from other EU states, Austria partially relented, proposing entry in stages, a solution Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner referred to as "Air Schengen."
However, the partial entry is unlikely to calm public opinion in the two southeastern European EU members, since the bulk of foreign travel, including personal and truck transportation, is done through land borders.
Romanian officials also argued that Bucharest had met the technical criteria for border protection in 2011 and that Austria's opposition is meant to appease public opinion back home.
Millions of Romanians and Bulgarians work in Western Europe and many of them travel by car to and from their home countries for holidays. They face hours-long waiting times at the borders with Schengen countries, while trucks can spend days before being allowed to cross.
Austria's opposition sparked a public backlash last year in Romania, where there were calls to boycott Austrian businesses, such as Raiffaisenbank and OMV gas stations.
Iran's Supreme Leader Leads Prayers During Funeral Of Senior IRGC Adviser
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led prayers on December 28 at the funeral of Razi Mousavi, a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) adviser who was killed in what Iran said was an Israeli air strike in Syria. Khamenei paid tribute "to this martyr's tireless struggle and called for his companionship with the guardians of God," state TV said. His body was flown from Syria to the holy Shi'ite city of Najaf in Iraq before being taken to Tehran. An Israeli military spokesperson declined specific comment about Mousavi's death, but said it took whatever action that was necessary to defend the country.
By AP
AP Concludes Hundreds Died In Floods After Ukraine Dam Collapse, Far More Than Russia Said
Russian occupation authorities vastly and deliberately undercounted the dead in one of the most devastating chapters of the 22-month war in Ukraine -- the flooding that followed the catastrophic explosion that destroyed the Kakhovka dam in the southern Kherson region, an AP investigation has found. Russia said 59 people drowned in the territory it controls after the dam collapse on June 6. The AP investigation found the number is at least in the hundreds in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky alone, among the most populous in flood-affected areas with around 16,000 residents at the time, according to Ukrainian officials.
University Students, Professors In Belgrade Pay Respects To Victims Of Prague Mass Shooting
BELGRADE -- Students and professors at the Faculty of Philosophy in Belgrade gathered on December 27 in solidarity with their counterparts at Charles University in Prague, where a gunman last week killed 14 people, most of them students, and wounded 25 others.
The Belgrade students and professors laid flowers and lit candles in front of the Faculty of Philosophy building to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting in Prague on December 21.
Belgrade student Filip Jankovic said his message to his peers in the Czech Republic was: "We understand you and we stand with you." Serbia was the site of two mass shootings earlier this year.
The Prague gunman, who police said took his own life, admitted in a letter that he also killed a man and his baby in a Prague park a week before the shooting at the university, a Prague police spokesman said. The letter was found during a search of the house where police said the gunman killed his father before traveling to Prague to commit the mass shooting.
The spokesman told Czeck media that police declined to publish the remaining contents of the letter because it could jeopardize the investigation.
Jankovic said students have to fight for every public space to be safe so they do not have to fear that "someone might run into the faculty building with a rifle while we are having lectures."
He added that students owe that fight "to all those who lost their lives and their loved ones this year" in tragic mass shootings.
Tomas Kuchta, Czech ambassador to Serbia, said at the gathering in Belgrade that Czech society is "in shock and somewhat helpless."
"Academic soil should be a symbol of knowledge and trust," Kuchta said, adding that it will take time to restore that trust.
Dean Danijel Sinani expressed his condolences on behalf of the Faculty of Philosophy and said that it would be difficult to find people who better understand the pain and sadness felt by their colleagues in Prague.
Sinani referred to two mass shootings in Serbia in May in which 19 people, mostly students, were killed.
"The wounds that we all received in May after the unprecedented events are still open and their scars will follow us forever," Sinani said.
The first of the two mass shootings in Serbia took place on May 3 at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade, where a student of the school killed nine of his peers and a school guard and wounded six students and teachers.
A day later, in a separate incident in the villages of Dubona and Malo Orasje near Belgrade, eight people were fatally shot, mostly children and young people, and 14 people were wounded.
With reporting by dpa
U.S. Announces Final Drawdown Of Military Aid For Ukraine; Future Assistance Up To Congress
The United States on December 27 announced the final drawdown of weapons and military equipment for Ukraine from U.S. stockpiles under existing presidential authorization.
The $250 million package includes air-defense munitions, additional ammunition for High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition, and anti-armor munitions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"Our assistance has been critical to supporting our Ukrainian partners as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia's aggression," Blinken said, adding that the arms and equipment was being provided under previously directed drawdowns for Ukraine.
White House national-security spokesman John Kirby said last week that President Joe Biden was planning one more military aid package in December, but that further assistance after that would require an agreement in Congress, where the prospects for a deal are uncertain.
"When that one's done...we will have no more replenishment authority available to us and we're going to need Congress to act without delay," Kirby said on December 18.
Blinken urged Congress to "act swiftly" on new aid for Ukraine, "to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was in Washington last week to speak with U.S. lawmakers about Ukraine's needs as Biden's proposed $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, along with additional military aid for Israel and Taiwan, has been stalled by Republican demands that the administration address border security.
Senate leaders said after Zelenskiy's visit that negotiators were "making encouraging progress" but "challenging issues remain."
The announcement of the aid package came as the Ukrainian military said its troops fought 49 combat clashes along the front line. In addition, the General Staff said on December 27 in its evening summary that Russian forces carried out 67 air strikes and fired 12 rocket salvos at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.
The main hotspot remains the area near Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian troops repelled nearly 30 enemy attacks, the General Staff said, adding that about 10 settlements, including Avdiyivka, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire during the day.
The Ukrainian military also repelled attacks in the areas near Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Maryinka, and Zaporizhzhya.
In the Kherson region, the General Staff said Russian forces "do not give up their intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper."
Russian forces carried out 10 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops during the day and "received a decent repulse and suffered significant losses," the General Staff said, adding that Ukrainian forces were "firmly holding" their defensive positions.
WATCH: As Russian forces try to push west of the city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers are dug into their positions in barren, mine-strewn battlefields.
Also on December 27, the country’s minister of strategic industry told RFE/RL that long-range drones were now being mass produced in Ukraine. Oleksandr Kamyshin said this includes "analogs" of Iranian-made Shahed drones.
He also announced a new version of a Ukrainian-made drone that flies as far as 1,100 kilometers but did not provide details.
"The product that previously worked for 1,100 kilometers will soon have a new version, you will hear about it over time, based on the results of use," he said.
With reporting by Reuters
France Expels Two Azerbaijani Diplomats In 'Reciprocity'
France has declared two employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris persona non grata in a move of "reciprocity," the Foreign Ministry said on December 27. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on December 26 declared two employees of the French Embassy in Baku persona non grata over "conduct that is not compatible with their diplomatic status." The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement it "categorically denies" the allegations, noting it had summoned Azerbaijan's ambassador "to communicate these elements."
Taliban Closes Education Ministry Department, Creating Uncertainty For Thousands
The Taliban's hard-line Islamist government in Afghanistan has eliminated the Monitoring and Evaluation Department in the Education Ministry, a move that threatens the jobs of more than 5,000 people in Kabul and across the country and further erodes secular education in Afghanistan.
The department was tasked with monitoring the quality of teaching in public and private schools in Afghanistan and has workers in all 34 provinces.
It is unclear whether the employees who lost their jobs will be transferred to other jobs, keep their jobs within a renamed department, or be left jobless.
"This step is tragic and has made us destitute," Idris Ehsaas, one of the affected employees, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. But he noted that the Taliban-led government could still transfer employees to schools, universities, and other educational institutions where they are needed.
Khayal Mohammad, another employee who lost his job, said some of the laid-off workers were promised they would be transferred to a new branch called the Professional Development Department.
"But only a small number of people from the Monitoring and Evaluation Department would be absorbed into this new department," he said.
Taliban government officials and spokesmen did not respond to repeated requests for comment about the disbanding of the department.
But one Education Ministry employee said the Taliban had merely changed the name of the department to the Professional Development Department.
The ministry employee, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, added that former employees of the Monitoring and Evaluation Department will continue be employed within the new office.
Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban has retained a large number of the civilian employees it inherited from the previous pro-Western Afghan government but essentially disbanded its security forces.
The Islamist group has, however, imposed draconian restrictions and bans on secular education.
It has also banned women and teenage girls from schools and universities and converted many secular schools to madrasahs. Last week, the Taliban said that it would allow girls of all ages to study in madrasahs.
In a report released earlier this month, the global rights watchdog Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the Taliban had caused "irreversible damage" to the education of both Afghan boys and girls.
"By harming the whole school system in the country, they risk creating a lost generation deprived of a quality education," said Sahar Fetrat, a women's rights researcher at HRW and the report's author.
Moscow Theater Cancels Plays Of Anti-War Author Akunin
The Russian Academic Youth Theater in Moscow (RAMT) has canceled plays by prominent writer Grigory Chkhartishvili, known under the pen name Boris Akunin, amid a crackdown on institutions linked to the writer, who is known for publicly expressing his opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted a RAMT spokesperson on December 27 as saying that Akunin's popular plays East Fandorin; Yin and Yang, White Version; and Yin and Yang, Black Version had been replaced by plays written by other authors.
Other recent actions have been carried out to further erase Akunin, who left Russia in 2014 and currently resides in London, from Russian culture or punish him for his stance.
Last week, police in the Russian capital searched the Zakharov publishing house, which has published a series of Akunin's books since the 1990s.
Also last week, the Interfax news agency quoted a source as saying a probe into a charge of discrediting the Russian armed forces was launched against Akunin, who was also added to the government’s list of terrorists and extremists.
Earlier this month, one of Russia's largest book publishers, AST, and the country's biggest bookstore chain, Chitai-Gorod-Bukvoyed, announced that they had dropped Akunin and Dmitry Bykov, another popular writer, over their pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian comments.
The Novy Mir (New World) literary magazine removed two of Akunin's plays from its website this month.
In October, all Russian theaters staging plays based on Akunin's works removed his name from posters. Also, the Moscow House of Books was forced to remove Akunin's books from visible places at its exhibits.
Akunin was among dozens of Russian writers who openly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine. On February 24 2022, immediately after Russia launched the invasion, he wrote on Facebook that "a new horrible epoch started" in Russia.
"To the last moment I could not believe that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would launch this absurd war and I was wrong. I have always believed that in the end, common sense will win, and I was wrong. Madness won," Akunin wrote.
With reporting by RIA Novosti, TASS and Interfax
Russia Charges Six Danes With Being Mercenaries Fighting For Ukraine
Six Danes have been charged by Russia for fighting in the war between Russia and Ukraine as foreign mercenaries, the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen said in a statement on December 27. The charges follow an investigation by Russian authorities into the recruitment and participation of foreign mercenaries. The Danes face up to 15 years in prison under the Russian Federation's Criminal Code, the embassy said, adding that a total of 20 Danes had been registered as taking part in the war between Russia and Ukraine. The Danish Foreign Ministry was not immediately available for comment.
Moscow Court Says Blogger's 'Almost Naked' Party Propagated 'Nontraditional' Sexual Relations
A Moscow court on December 27 ruled that popular blogger Anastasia Ivleyeva's "Almost Naked” party for celebrities in a nightclub had "propagated nontraditional sexual relations." Ivleyeva was not charged, but "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations" is a crime in Russia. The court sentenced rapper Vacio (Nikolai Vasilyev) to 15 days for "hooliganism" for attending the December 20 event, where he wore only a sock on his genitalia. Photographs taken at Ivleyeva's party included many celebrities, causing outrage among Russian lawmakers and pro-Kremlin groups. Several television channels, advertising agencies, and banks ended their cooperation with Ivleyeva and the celebrities who attended. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Queer Blogger Gets Three Years In Prison On Pornography Charges
A Moscow court on December 27 sentenced noted queer blogger Khilmi Oleinik (aka Khilmi Forks) to three years in prison on a charge of producing and online distribution of pornographic images with his participation. After the sentence was pronounced, Oleinik, 29, who had been ordered not to leave Moscow during the investigation and trial, was immediately arrested and taken away by guards. Oleinik's lawyer, Konstantin Yerokhin, said his client pleaded guilty and cooperated with investigators. The probe against Oleinik was initiated by lawmakers who accused him of propagating gay relations, which is a crime in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia, India 'Closer' To Joint Military Equipment Production
Russia and India have made tangible progress in talks on plans to jointly produce military equipment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on December 27 after talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Moscow. Speaking at a news conference, Lavrov said such cooperation was of a strategic nature and was in both countries' interests and would help ensure security on the Eurasian continent. He said Moscow respected India's desire to diversify its military hardware suppliers and was ready too to support New Delhi's desire to manufacture things needed by India in India.
Prosecutors Seek Prison Terms For Two Russian Anti-War Poets
Prosecutors asked a Moscow court on December 27 to convict poets Artyom Kamardin and Yegor Shtovba on charges of "inciting hatred and calling for anti-state activities" and sentence them to seven and six years, respectively, for publicly reciting verses condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier in May, another poet, Nikolai Daineko, who agreed to cooperate with investigators, was handed a four-year prison term on the same charges. The trio was arrested in September 2022 after they presented their anti-war poems in public. Kamardin's girlfriend has accused the police of subjecting the poet to sexual violence during his arrest. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Jailed Kazakh Activist's Appeal Rejected
A court of appeals in the western Kazakh city of Oral on December 26 rejected an appeal filed by activist Marua Eskendirova against a 25-day jail term she was handed almost two weeks before on a charge of calling on the Internet for an anti-government rally. Eskendirova has rejected the charge, arguing that she had not used the social network account where the calls in question had allegedly appeared, saying her mobile phone was stolen two years ago. Eskendirova was handed a parole-like sentence in February for having links to Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan, a banned opposition group. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kazakh Woman Given Deferred Sentence On Separatism Charge
The Altai district court in the East Kazakhstan region said on December 27 that it had handed a deferred five-year prison term two weeks earlier to a 43-year-old woman on a charge of online calls for separatism. The probe against the woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was launched earlier in the summer after she wrote on Instagram that the East Kazakhstan region "will sooner or later join Russia." The court ruled that the woman, who pleaded not guilty, will start serving her term in 2028 due to having a teenager in her care. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Death Sentence For Iranian Protester Accused Of Murder 'Illegal,' Lawyer Says
The death sentence for murder given to an Iranian man detained while taking part in last year's anti-regime protests is "illegal," a lawyer for victims' families has said.
Mujahed Korkor (also known as Abbas Korkori) was sentenced to death for the murder of Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old boy, and several other people killed in the southwestern city of Izeh in November 2022.
They were killed during reprisals by government forces who opened fire on those protesting the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for breaking the country's strict Islamic dress code.
Khosrow Alikordi, a lawyer representing several victims' families, said on X, formerly Twitter, that Pirfalak's parents had not identified Korkor as the killer of their son, had not filed a complaint against him, and had not demanded "qesas," or retribution, and that this made Korkor's death sentence "illegal."
Kian Pirfalak has become a symbol of Iran's brutal crackdown on protesters. His father was severely injured in the violence and hospitalized for two months, unaware of his son's death for weeks.
Iranian authorities have charged Korkor with using a military-style automatic weapon to kill Pirfalak and several other protesters, despite the boy's parents saying that the car they were riding in was shot at by security forces.
Furthermore, in a video released after partially recovering from his wounds, Meysam Pirfalak rejected the authorities' claim that Korkor had killed his son.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by Amini's death.
Iran Human Rights said that, as of December 2023, more than 700 people have been executed in Iran, with a marked increase in recent months.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran has executed more people than any other country in the world other than China so far this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Imprisoned Belarusian Opposition Politician Reportedly Placed In Harsher Conditions
Realnaya Belarus Telegram channel cited sources in a prison in the eastern city of Mahilyou on December 14 as saying that the leader of the opposition United Civic Party, Mikalay Kazlou, who was sentenced in November last year to 30 months in prison on a charge of disrupting civil order, was placed in late November in the penitentiary's cell-type unit (PKT), where calls and visits are banned. According to Realnaya Belarus, Kazlou may face a transfer to a stricter prison for unknown reasons. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Russian Supreme Court Confirms Anti-War Journalist Cannot Run For President
Russia's Supreme Court on December 27 upheld the Central Election Commission's decision to bar journalist Yekaterina Duntsova -- who has called for peace in Ukraine -- from running for president in the next election, citing alleged mistakes in her application to register as a candidate.
Video footage of the court session showed Duntsova stating that the mistakes mentioned by the Central Election Commission were mostly technical.
However, Judge Oleg Nefyodov ruled that the Central Election Commission’s decision was right and couldn't be changed.
Duntsova, 40, had filed documents to run in the March 2024 election as an independent candidate, promoting a vision of what she called a "humane" Russia "that's peaceful, friendly, and ready to cooperate with everyone based on the principle of respect."
Duntsova told Current Time earlier that she supported peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.
"Peace negotiations to resolve the special military operation are among the priorites for me," Duntsova said, using the same term the Kremlin uses to describe the war in Ukraine.
"A lot of time will be needed for peace negotiations to bring results. But anything is possible, I believe in it," she said.
The former local legislator from the western town of Rzhev was summoned by prosecutors last month after she called for peace in Ukraine, the release of political prisoners, and democratic reforms in Russia.
President Vladimir Putin is expected to easily win the election amid ongoing state repression against political opponents, civil society, and press freedom. The clampdown has intensified since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022.
Duntsova has spoken of being "afraid" since announcing her bid to run against Putin. Electricity briefly went out at the venue where her supporters were gathered earlier this month, according to Sota, a Russian news publication covering the opposition, anti-government protests, and human rights issues.
Under constitutional amendments orchestrated by the Kremlin, Putin, 71, is eligible to seek two more six-year terms after his current term expires next year, potentially allowing him to remain in power until 2036.
With reporting by Ostorozhno novosti, Reuters, and AFP
By dpa
Iran Rejects IAEA Report On Increased Enriched-Uranium Output
The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has rejected a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that production of highly enriched uranium has been ramped up sharply. "We are pursuing our current activities within the rules framework," Mohammad Eslami said, the Iran Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported on December 27. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi informed the organization's member states about the increased activity on December 26. An international deal from 2015 limits Iran to only 4 percent enrichment, but Iran began violating the terms in 2018 after the United States pulled out of the deal.
Pakistan Expels Some Afghans Waiting For U.S. Resettlement
Pakistan has sent scores of Afghans back to their country despite their possessing documents confirming they are being considered for resettlement to the United States.
The expulsions are part of a broader Pakistani crackdown on more than 1.7 million "undocumented foreigners," who are predominantly Afghans.
Nearly half a million Afghans have returned to their country since early October, when Islamabad announced the forced repatriation drive.
"The process of our resettlement [in the United States] should be expedited or the problems of Afghan asylum seekers will worsen," Gul Wali Ahmadzai, an Afghan in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar who is waiting to be resettled, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
"Although we carry a letter of protection from the United States, it has not deterred the [Pakistani] police from detaining us," said another Afghan asylum seeker who requested anonymity.
"The police do not allow us to even call or text the U.S. government hotline," he added.
The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad sent protection letters to some 25,000 Afghans. The letters proved to Pakistani authorities that they were being processed for resettlement in the United States.
U.S. officials say they are trying to keep in touch with these Afghans in Pakistan. Washington has established an emergency hotline on WhatsApp in Dari, Pashto, and English.
A senior State Department official told Reuters that his country had "no formal way to track these kinds of cases," adding that the number of Afghans deported while awaiting U.S. resettlement was "very small."
But Shawn VanDiver, president of #AfghanEvac, the main coalition of groups helping Afghan resettlement, told Reuters that at least 130 Afghans waiting for U.S. special immigration visas in Pakistan had been expelled and returned to their country.
He said the Pakistan police have arrested more than 230 such Afghans. Of these, about 80 have since been released.
"The letters matter in some cases and not others," said VanDiver. "Not all local officers are abiding by it."
Senior Pakistani government leaders have repeatedly assured their Western counterparts that Islamabad will not deport the tens of thousands of Afghans whose cases are being considered for immigration.
On December 13, Islamabad extended a deadline to allow tens of thousands of Afghans waiting to be resettled in a third nation to stay in the country for two more months.
Under the extension, the Afghans can remain in the country until February 29. Previously, they were to leave by the end of December.
With reporting by Reuters
Kyrgyz Opposition Leader Madumarov's Appeal Against Pretrial Detention Denied
The Bishkek City Court on December 27 rejected an appeal filed by United Kyrgyzstan opposition party leader Adakhan Madumarov against his pretrial arrest. Madumarov, a major opponent of President Sadyr Japarov, was arrested in September and charged with "ignoring Kyrgyzstan's interests" for signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009 when he led the country's Security Council. Madumarov has said the move is politically motivated and is punishment for his criticism of the authorities. On December 8, a court in Bishkek extended his pretrial detention until at least February 9, 2024. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kazakhstan Adds Women's Rights Activist To Wanted List
Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry on December 27 added to its wanted list Dinara Smailova, the self-exiled leader of the NeMolchiKZ group, which monitors domestic violence cases in the Central Asian country. Kazakh authorities said earlier that they launched an investigation of Smailova (aka Dina Tangsari) on fraud charges. Smailova registered her group in Georgia, where she ived for some time, but after Georgia refused to allow her back in the country after an international trip earlier this year, she moved to an EU member state. To read the original story by RFE/RL;'s Kazakh Service, click here.
Two Dead In Heavy Blizzard, Snowfalls In Northern Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry said on December 27 that heavy snowfalls and blizzards killed two people in the northern region of Qostanai. According to the ministry, rescuers found the bodies of an elderly woman and her 11-year-old grandchild, who had gone missing the day before after they left for a nearby village from which they planned to hitch a ride to the regional capital, Qostanai. However, the region was suddenly hit by heavy snowfall and a blizzard, and the two most likely lost their way, authorities said. According to preliminary investigations, the woman and her grandchild died of hypothermia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Bosnian Serbs Appoint Pro-Russian Former Serbian Official As Senator
Aleksandar Vulin, the outspokenly pro-Russian former director of Serbia's state security agency and a former government minister, has been appointed to serve as a senator for Bosnia-Herzegovina's Republika Srpska entity. Vulin was appointed to the position by the Bosnian Serb entity's leader, President Milorad Dodik. Vulin stepped down as the head of the state security agency in November, saying he did not want U.S. sanctions imposed upon him over his alleged corruption and ties to Russia to harm Serbia. His appointment as senator has not yet been officially announced. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
