Two People Killed In Blast, Fire At Military Unit In Russia's Northwest

Russia's Defense Ministry says two people were killed and six injured in an explosion and fire at a military unit in Russia's northwestern Arkhangelsk region.



The ministry said a fire broke out after a reaction engine exploded during testing on August 8.



Regional authorities said that the explosion and fire took place in the town of Nyonoksa and emergency medical units were sent to the site to assist.

Nyonoksa is located on the coast of the Onega Bay of the White Sea and houses the Russian Navy's central test field for ballistic missiles that are used on submarines.

The blast is the second deadly explosion at a military site in Russia in three days.



On August 6, one person died and eight people were wounded in a series of blasts at an ammunition depot in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk Krai.

