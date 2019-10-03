Blast Heard in Baghdad's Green Zone, Curfew Imposed As Nine Protesters Killed

A blast was heard in Baghdad late on October 2 from the fortified Green Zone, where government buildings and foreign embassies are located in the Iraqi capital, witnesses told Reuters.



Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi the same day declared a curfew in Baghdad for 8 p.m. and in the south of the country after at least 11 people, including a police officer, were killed and more than 400 wounded in clashes between anti-government protesters and Iraqi security forces over the past two days.



Thousands have taken to the streets of Baghdad, the southern city of Nasiriyah, and other cities to show their anger at state corruption, unemployment, and poor public services, including rampant power cuts and water shortages.



Internet access and social-media platforms were blocked across much of Iraq, including the capital, reports said.



In the south, curfews were imposed in Nasiriyah, Amara, and Hillah.



The government has blamed "groups of riot inciters" for the violence, but also vowed to address the protesters' concerns.



In a statement on October 2, the National Security Council issued a statement following an emergency meeting, saying the right to protest and self-expression was guaranteed, but denouncing the violent actions of protesters.



The protests are the largest since Mahdi took office a year ago.



Elite counterterrorism troops also used live ammunition and tear gas to prevent protesters from breaking into Baghdad airport.



The same happened in an attempt to disperse protesters in several districts.



Demonstrators attempted to reach the city's main Tahrir Square, which police had earlier sealed off along with a nearby bridge leading to the Green Zone.



Protests across Iraq in recent months have left scores of people injured.

With reporting by AP, the BBC, AFP, Reuters, and dpa