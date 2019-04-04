Blast Injures Man Suspected Of Planting Bomb Under Car In Kyiv

A man suspected of planting a bomb under the car of a Ukrainian security officer was severely injured overnight when the bomb exploded in the parking lot of a Kyiv shopping center.

Ukrainian media reports say the man was trying to install the explosives under a Chevrolet Evander automobile that belonged to a security officer who previously took part in military operations against Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

According to police in Kyiv's Holosiyiv district, the man was taken to a hospital after the 2 a.m. explosion on April 4.

Authorities said an investigation had been launched in what is being treated as a case of attempted murder and illegally possessing explosives.

The authorities did not identify the suspected bomber, but some reports quoted investigators as saying he was not a Ukrainian citizen.

The owner of the car, whose name was not released, was not present at the time of the explosion.

