Blast Reported In Western Tehran, Officials Deny

An explosion was heard in western Tehran early on June 10, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB and the semiofficial Mehr news agency reported, citing social media.

However, officials denied there was any blast in that part of the Iranian capital.

IRIB said power was cut in the area of the city suburbs where the blast allegedly occurred.

The report did not provide any information about the cause of the explosion.

The governor of Qod city, Leila Vaseghi, dismissed the reports as "rumors."

"Security bodies do not confirm the sound of an explosion in Qods city and Garmdareh," Vaseghi told the semiofficial Fars news agency.

Vaseghi acknowledged that there was a power outage, but she said it lasted only five minutes and was caused by works at a hospital, according to the official government news agency IRNA

Lawmaker Hossein Haghverdi, who represents Qods city and Shahriar in parliament, said there was no explosion in Qods, Lamard, and Shahriar -- three areas located in the west of Tehran.

A power outage was caused by activities by the electricity department to fix a problem, according to Haghverdi.

The semiofficial ILNA news agency quoted an official at the Ministry of Energy as saying that the temporary power cut was due to work in the city of Qods.

There have been several explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear, and industrial facilities in the past week.

With reporting by IRNA, Mehr, and Reuters