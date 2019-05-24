Blast Targets Mosque In Pakistan's Quetta

Two people have been killed and more than a dozen wounded in a blast at a mosque in Pakistan's restive Balochistan Province.

Police said the explosive device had been planted inside the mosque in the provincial capital of Quetta and went off as worshippers had gathered for Friday Prayers.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast at the mosque in the Pashtoonabad neighborhood.

Sectarian violence, mostly targeting Pakistan's minority Shi'ite Muslims, has left hundreds dead in recent years in Balochistan. However, the Pashtoonabad neighborhood in Quetta is a Sunni-majority area and the mosque was attended by Sunni Muslims.

Separatists and Islamist militants both operate in Balochistan.

Baluch separatist groups target people from other ethnicities, while the Islamists mostly single out minority Shi'a.