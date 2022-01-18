Blinken To Visit Ukraine, Germany This Week Amid Russian Invasion Fears

KYIV -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Kyiv on January 19 for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a show of support amid Western concerns that Russia is preparing to invade its neighbor.

Blinken will meet Zelenskiy and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to “reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” before heading to Berlin for talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Price said this meeting will be followed by talks with Britain, France, and Germany during which "joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine" will be discussed, including the allies' "readiness to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia."

The United States and its Western allies have warned of severe consequences for Moscow if Russia, which has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders, launches a military offensive in the former Soviet republic.

Moscow denies it has such plans.

The West has already imposed sanctions on Russia over Moscow's illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in March 2014 and its support for separatist fighters in eastern Ukraine in a war that that has claimed more than 13,200 lives since April 2014.

It "follows extensive diplomacy with our European allies and partners about a united approach to address the threat Russia poses to Ukraine and our joint efforts to encourage it to choose diplomacy and de-escalation in the interests of security and stability," the spokesman added.

The visit comes as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow on January 18.

After the talks, Baerbock said Germany was ready to defend fundamental values in the conflict with Russia over Ukraine, even if this means paying “a high economic price.”

During her visit to Kyiv the previous day, the German minister warned that "any further escalation would carry a high price for the Russian regime — economic, political and strategic."

Amid growing domestic and international pressure on Berlin, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on January 18 that Germany was ready to discuss halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project intended to bring more Russian gas to Western Europe should Russia attack Ukraine.

"It is clear that there will be a high price to pay and that everything will have to be discussed should there be a military intervention in Ukraine," Scholz told reporters, responding to a question after meeting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin.

Stoltenberg said he had invited Russia and NATO allies to a series of meetings at the NATO-Russia Council to discuss ways to improve the security situation, after a first round of talks was held last week in Brussels.

The proposed series of talks in the NATO-Russia Council would be held "in the near future" and aim to "address our concerns but also listen to Russia's concerns, and to try to find a way forward to prevent any military attack against Ukraine," he said.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP