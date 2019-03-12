Body Of Student Exhumed In Banja Luka

The remains of a student who died in suspicious circumstances in Bosnia- Herzegovina have been exhumed to be reburied in Austria. The death of 21-year-old David Dragicevic nearly a year ago sparked local protests against authorities' handling of the case. On March 12, his body was exhumed at a cemetery in Banja Luka, the capital of Bosnia's predominantly Serbian entity, Republika Srpska. His mother attended the exhumation in order for him to be buried in the Austrian town of Wiener Neustadt where she lives. The technology student was found dead in a nearby creek a week after going missing in March 2018. Police say he had been in a fight at a cafe and that they found alcohol and drugs in his system. The case was called a drowning and ruled a suicide, but his family says their son was abducted, tortured, and murdered. They accused police of a cover-up.