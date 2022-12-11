News
Body of Zambian Killed In The Ukraine War Is Returned Home
The body of a 23-year-old Zambian student who died while fighting for the Russian Army in the war in Ukraine has been returned home. The body of Lemekani Nyirenda, who was studying nuclear engineering in Russia before joining the military, arrived in Lusaka on December 11. Although he had been a student, Lemekani was convicted of drug trafficking in April 2020 and sentenced to nine years in prison. He was later pardoned through a special amnesty on condition that he participate in the war. He was killed while fighting in Ukraine. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Saudi Foreign Minister Says 'All Bets Off' If Iran Gets Nuclear Weapon
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on December 11 that Iran's Gulf Arab neighbors would act to shore up their security if Tehran were to obtain nuclear weapons. "If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi. "We are in a very dangerous space in the region... You can expect regional states will certainly look toward how they can ensure their own security." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Erdogan Expresses Hope For End Of Ukraine War In Call With Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed grain and energy supplies that have become disrupted amid the war in Ukraine, officials of both countries said on December 11. "Regional issues were discussed, in particular energy, Turkish-Russian relations, the grain corridor, and the fight against terrorism," Turkish TV channel TRT Haber reported. "President Erdogan expressed his sincere wish for the termination of the Russia-Ukraine war as soon as possible," Erdogan’s office said. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Tensions Rise, Violence Reported In Kosovo As Ethnic Serbs Block Roads
Serbia and Kosovo have intensified their exchange of harsh rhetoric amid reports of heightened violence as roadblocks were set up by ethnic Serbs in the north of the country in protest against the arrest of a former ethnic Serb police officer.
No injuries have been reported from the violence that broke out on the night of December 10-11 following the arrest of the police officer and after Serbian officials suggested that Serbian military and police could be sent in across the Balkan countries' partially recognized border.
Explosions and shootings were reported as tensions rose between ethnic Albanians and ethnic Serbs after six roadblocks were set up in solidarity with officer Dejan Pantic, who recently quit the force in protest and who was charged on December 10 with domestic terrorism after being accused of being a perpetrator of attacks on the electoral commission in northern Kosovo.
Unidentified masked men were reportedly seen manning the barricades set up by ethnic Serbs, blocking the main roads leading to the border with Serbia. Kosovo authorities, meanwhile, closed two border crossings to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Among the reported acts of violence was the throwing of a "stun grenade" at a vehicle operated by the European Union's mission tasked with patrolling the north of Kosovo. No injuries or material damage were reported.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a December 11 tweet said that the European Union "will not tolerate attacks" on the mission, known as EULEX. He also said that "barricades must be removed immediately by groups of Kosovo Serbs" and urged Kosovo institutions "to bring the perpetrators to justice. "Calm must be restored," Borrell said, adding that "all actors must avoid escalation."
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, speaking at a press conference following a meeting of the National Security Council on December 11, said that all ethnic Serbs living in Kosovo are citizens of the country and said they should distance themselves from "criminal groups" and the "regime" of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, which he alleged "finances them and seeks war."
"We are not against anyone based on ethnicity, but on the behavior and actions of individuals or groups, in relation to the rule of law in Kosovo," Kurti said.
Kurti accused Serbia of attempting to threaten the territorial integrity of Kosovo and destabilize the entire Balkan region.
Kosovar and Serbian officials have increasingly engaged in heated rhetoric in recent days despite the postponement of contentious municipal elections that angered ethnic Serbs and international efforts to broker a deal to ease tensions over a dispute over license plates.
In the latest exchange, Kurti on December 11 responded harshly to the suggestion, made earlier by both Vucic and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, that Serbian security forces be allowed to enter Kosovo amid the protests by ethnic Serbs in Kosovo over Pantic's arrest.
Kurti accused Vucic and Brnabic of threatening "military aggression, calling for the Serbian army to return to our territory," and said that while his country did "not seek conflict," Kosovo "will defend itself -- forcefully and decisively."
Brnabic on December 9 had suggested she might favor sending troops into northern Kosovo, where ethnic Serbs make up the majority of the population. Vucic followed up on December 10 by saying he would ask a NATO-led international peacekeeping force to permit the deployment of Serbian military police in the northern region of Kosovo, where members of the 1,000-stong ethnic Serb community say they are discriminated against.
Vucic said the international peacekeeping force, known as KFOR and made up of about 4,000 personnel, has been unable to maintain calm and Serbia had the right to send in its forces based on the 1999 UN Security Council Resolution 1244.
WATCH: Kosovo has increased the number of police officers in North Mitrovica and other ethnic Serb-dominated communities amid rising tensions.
Serbian forces haven't been present in Kosovo, a country comprised largely of ethnic Albanians but with many ethnic Serbs in its northern areas, since they were driven out by NATO forces in 1999 during the Kosovar War in then-Yugoslavia.
In 2008, the majority ethnic Albanian government in Pristina declared independence from Serbia in a move quickly endorsed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and most major European powers. But while more than 100 countries recognize Kosovo as an independent state, Belgrade -- backed by ally Russia -- is outspoken in its rejection of Kosovar sovereignty.
The return of Serbian troops would threaten to further escalate already-high tensions between the two nations that are periodically marked by disturbances.
The most recent dispute began last month when hundreds of ethnic Serb police officers, judges, and local officials quit their jobs in Northern Kosovo to protest Pristina's demand that local motorists register their cars with Kosovar license plates instead of the old Serbian-era plates favored by some Serb nationalists. Belgrade awarded and promised to pay some of those who quit.
In response, Kosovo sent in ethnic Albanian police officers to fill the empty positions.
A deal was brokered by the European Union in November to end the long-running dispute over the license plate. In recent days Kurti has accused Vucic of creating a new crisis to undermine another EU proposal that would normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia.
Tensions also rose after Kosovo announced new elections slated for December 18 for mayors of four Serb-majority municipalities in northern Kosovo after the incumbents quit.
A group of ethnic Serbs attacked several offices of the elections commission in northern Kosovo on December 6 to disrupt the upcoming vote.
Pantic, who recently quit his job and was among the alleged perpetrators, was arrested on December 10 and charged with terrorism and violating the nation’s constitutional order.
While the election plans were postponed the same day until April, protests broke out over Pantic's arrest.
Ukrainian Forces Hit Occupied Southern City Of Melitopol, Claim Big Russian Losses
Ukrainian forces blasted the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol with more than a dozen explosions lighting up the sky amid conflicting reports of casualties among Russian forces in the area.
Residents of the strategic southern city of some 150,000 people reported that large explosions rang out in eastern Melitopol late on December 10, with fires burning into the morning of December 11.
Several blasts hits a hotel and restaurant complex known as the Hunter's Halt on the eastern outskirts of the city, area residents reported.
Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, said the former complex was now being used to house 200-300 Kremlin-backed forces and that dozens of them had been killed or wounded.
Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel that "the wounded were immediately taken to hospitals in [Russia-occupied] Crimea because there are not enough places in Melitopol. Some ambulances are being converted into morgues."
The reports could not be independently confirmed.
The Ukrainian military did not immediately comment on the activity around Melitopol, which was seized by Russian forces early following the invasion that began on February 24.
The Russian-installed authorities said two people were killed and 10 injured in a missile attack.
"Air-defense systems destroyed two missiles, and four reached their targets," Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed governor of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhya region, wrote on Telegram.
The United States has provided Ukraine with high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARs), which are playing an increasingly important role in Ukraine's counteroffensives against Russian forces in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Fierce fighting continued elsewhere as Ukrainian forces battled to hold of a Russian drive in the east.
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy has said Russian forces have turned Bakhmut into "ruins" in their continued attempt to encircle the strategic city in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, while the Ukrainian military has said it has thwarted the latest attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
In his nightly video address to the nation on December 10, Zelenskiy said the situation "remains very difficult" in several frontline cities in the two partially occupied regions that together make up the Donbas region.
"Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna: For a long time, there is no living place left on the land of these areas that has not been damaged by shells and fire," Zelenskiy said, naming cities that have been targeted by a recent Russian offensive. "The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian Army turned into burnt ruins."
Earlier the same day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said it had successfully repelled attacks in Bakhmut, as well as in other cities in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Russia identified capturing the entire Donbas region, parts of which had been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014, as a focus of its war campaign in Ukraine from the onset of its all-out invasion in February. Following military and territorial setbacks in Ukraine's south and east due to a recent Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia has placed renewed focus on taking Bakhmut, a key Ukrainian supply hub, by massing troops and military equipment in an attempt to surround the city.
On December 10, the Russian Defense Ministry said Russian troops were also focusing their Donbas offensive in the direction of the Donetsk region city of Lyman, which is 65 kilometers north of Bakhmut, saying they had "managed to take more advantageous positions for further advancement."
In his video address, Zelenskiy said the situation in Odesa, in southern Ukraine, was "very difficult" after energy infrastructure in the Black Sea port city was struck by Russian forces using Iranian-made drones.
WATCH: Ukraine's Finance Ministry says demand for private bomb shelters has risen twentyfold since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country in February.
"Unfortunately, the hits were critical, so it takes more than just time to restore electricity," Zelenskiy said. "It doesn't take hours, but a few days, unfortunately."
The strikes by Iranian-made Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drones on two energy facilities left 1.5 million people in the city without power, according to Ukrainian officials.
Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since October with waves of missile and drone strikes, leading to claims by Kyiv and rights groups that Russia is committing war crimes by trying to deprive Ukrainians of heat, electricity, and water as winter approaches.
Iran has come under criticism for supplying Russia with suicide and combat drones to boost the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Iranian Currency Slides To New Low Amid Unrest, Isolation
Iran's troubled currency fell to a new low against the U.S. dollar on December 10 amid continued unrest and the country's increasing isolation in the face of Western criticism of its security crackdown and ties to Russia. The dollar was selling for as much as 370,200 rials on the unofficial market on December 10, up from 367,300 the day prior, according to the foreign exchange site Bonbast.com. The rial has lost 13.8 percent of its value since nationwide protests erupted after the death in police custody of a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, on September 16. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
European Union Concerned About Turkey's Ties To Russia
The European Union is concerned Turkey is maintaining a close partnership with Russia despite the war in Ukraine and tough Western sanctions against Moscow. The deepening economic ties between Turkey and Russia is "a cause for great concern," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a letter to the European Parliament, Germany media reported on December 11. Also of concern was Turkey's continued policy of "not joining the EU's restrictive measures against Russia," the letter said. It was important that Turkey not offer Russia any workarounds to sanctions, Borrell cautioned.
German Military To Scout Sites In Poland For Patriot Defense System
The German military will begin preparations to deploy a surface-to-air Patriot anti-missile system in Poland in the coming days, dpa has learned from security circles. Germany offered Poland the equipment to secure its airspace after a stray missile from the war in Ukraine crashed into Polish territory and killed two people in November. But a dispute erupted when Warsaw told Berlin it would be better for the security of the Polish side if Germany just sent the Patriot batteries directly to Ukraine.
Ukraine's SBU Conducts More Raids At Churches Formerly Under Moscow's Jurisdiction
Ukrainian security agents conducted counterintelligence operations at more than a dozen cathedrals and monasteries in the Kharkiv region belonging to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) as part of a weeks-long, wide-ranging probe into suspected pro-Russia activity by members of its leadership.
Agents raided the Svyato-Pokrovskiy Monastery in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on December 10 as well as 14 other monasteries and cathedrals in the region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed in a statement.
The SBU alleges the religious institutions were being used as instruments of Russian influence inside Ukraine. The UOC had been under the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox Patriarch in Moscow until May 2022, when it cut ties over the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian Orthodox Church is closely aligned with the Kremlin and its leader, Patriarch Kirill, has backed the war.
The December 10 raids were conducted "to exclude the use of religious communities as cells of the 'Russian world' and to protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts," the SBU said in its statement, claiming it had found a library with pro-Kremlin agitation as well as cash in various currencies, including Russian rubles.
The probes in Kharkiv come less than three weeks after agents raided Kyiv’s historic Pechersk Lavra along with other UOC facilities around the country. The 11th-century monastery and UNESCO World Heritage site -- which is also known as the Monastery of the Caves -- is the seat of the UOC.
More raids of UOC facilities were conducted earlier this month in the Zakarpattya, Zhytomyr, and Rivne regions. The SBU said at the time that it had found a large amount of "anti-Ukrainian material" as well as documents confirming the UOC members possessed Russian passports.
Following the December 10 raid in Kharkiv, the SBU said it had found another monk who possessed a Russian passport and is now investigating whether he was involved in intelligence gathering for Moscow or involved in other subversive activities.
The UOC has protested the raids, calling accusations of alleged collaboration by monks and priests "unproven and unfounded." It warned the SBU against "inciting an internal war."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on December 3 that his government will continue measures to ensure the "spiritual independence" of Ukraine from Russia.
Putin Says Russia Could Adopt U.S. Preemptive Strike Concept
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 9 that Moscow could adopt what he described as a U.S. concept of using preemptive military strikes, noting it has the weapons to do the job, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. "We are just thinking about it. They weren't shy to openly talk about it during the past years," Putin said, referring to the U.S. policy, as he attended a summit in Kyrgyzstan of a Moscow-dominated economic alliance of ex-Soviet nations. To see the original AP story, click here.
- By Amra Zejneli
Serbia Will Ask KFOR For Permission To Intervene In Kosovo, Vucic Says
BELGRADE -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he will ask a NATO-led international peacekeeping force to permit the deployment of Serbian military and police into neighboring Kosovo, an unprecedented move that will likely escalate already-high tensions between the two Balkan nations.
Vucic made his comments on December 10 as ethnic Serbs in Kosovo protested the arrest of a comrade and former police officer on terrorism and other charges by blocking roads in several regions in northern Kosovo.
Vucic said Serbia has the right to send in its forces based on the 1999 UN Security Council Resolution 1244.
The Serbian leader said that the 4,000-strong international peacekeeping force, known as KFOR, has been unable to maintain calm in the ethnic-Serb regions of Northern Kosovo and that his government will make its request as early as next week.
Though he did not give any details on the size of the force he would seek, Serbian officials previously said that they will ask for 1,000 members of the armed forces and police to enter Kosovo.
WATCH: Kosovo has increased the number of police officers in North Mitrovica and other ethnic Serb-dominated communities amid rising tensions.
Vucic said he expected KFOR to reject his request but said it was important to try “so that they won't be able to say that we never asked for it.”
The NATO mission in Kosovo has not responded to an RFE/RL request for comment on the situation.
Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti immediately fired back, accusing Vucic of creating a crisis to undermine a new EU-led peace proposal that Belgrade doesn’t want to sign.
His government also closed two border crossings in the north with Serbia due to “security reasons.”
The executive director of Belgrade's nongovernmental Council for Strategic Policies, Nikola Lunic, told RFE/RL that statements from Belgrade are “aimed at internal political opinion but quite dangerous.”
He said it "awakens all the nationalist instincts of our people."
Arsim Bajrami, professor of constitutional law at the University of Pristina, told RFE/RL Kosovo's territorial integrity is guaranteed by the declaration of independence and the constitution of Kosovo that was upheld by the International Court of Justice.
Serbian forces haven’t been present in Kosovo, a nation comprised largely of ethnic Albanians, since they were driven out by NATO forces in 1999 in an attempt to end the bloodshed.
The UN later set up KFOR to maintain peace.
Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008 with many ethnic Serbs falling within its northern boundaries, laying the ground for disturbances that have become periodic over the past 14 years.
While more than 100 countries recognize Kosovo as an independent state, Belgrade -- backed by ally Russia -- is outspoken in its rejection of Kosovar sovereignty.
The latest trouble began last month when hundreds of ethnic Serb police officers, judges, and local officials quit their jobs in Northern Kosovo to protest Pristina’s demand that local motorists register their cars with Kosovar license plates, instead of the old Serbian-era plates favored by some Serb nationalists.
Belgrade flamed tensions by promising to pay some of those who quit.
Pristina was forced to announce new elections on December 18 for mayors of four Serb-majority municipalities in Northern Kosovo after the incumbents quit.
It also had to send in ethnic Albanian police officers to fill the empty positions in Northern Kosovo with one allegedly attacked by ethnic Serbs.
A group of ethnic Serbs attacked several offices of the elections commission in Northern Kosovo on December 6 to disrupt the upcoming vote.
One of the alleged perpetrators, Dejan Pantic, an ethnic Serb who had recently quit his job as a police officer, was arrested on December 10 and charged with terrorism and violating the nation’s constitutional order.
Later in the day, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani announced she was postponing elections in the Serbia-dominated regions until next April.
The Quint, an informal decision-making group consisting of the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, approved the postponement.
In the meantime, the Biden administration is taking steps to resolve the tension.
It will be sending Derek Chollet, U.S. state department counselor, and Gabriel Escoba, deputy assistant secretary of state overseeing the Balkans, to Kosovo and Serbia next week.
With reporting by Ljudmila Cvetkovic in Belgrade and Luljeta Krasniqi Veseli in Prishtina
UN Envoy Chides Tajik Government For 'Atmosphere Of Fear'
Mary Lawlor, the United Nations' special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, concluded a two-week visit to Tajikistan on December 9 by urging its government to "eliminate the intense atmosphere of fear" in the post-Soviet Central Asian republic. After meetings with activists and officials including lawmakers, judges, and prosecutors, she called on President Emomali Rahmon and other officials to treat human rights activists as "partners, not enemies." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Russian 12-Year-Old Said To Get Military Sign-Up Order
A social-media post by a group in the city of Kansk, in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk, shows an apparent sign-up order for a 12-year-old local boy based on an order by the Kansk military commissariat. The Kansklife post asks, "Why was the child asked to come to the military enlistment office?" and wonders, "Has something changed?" Russian boys are required to register with the military the year they turn 17. To see the original Current Time story click here.
UN Approves Exempting Humanitarian Aid From All UN Sanctions
The UN Security Council overwhelmingly approved a resolution exempting humanitarian aid from all current and future UN sanctions regimes, a vote the United States hailed as "historic" that will save lives and address long-standing problems of sanctions impeding aid deliveries. The legally binding resolution was immediately hailed by humanitarian organizations.
At Least 24 Iranian Prisoners Reportedly Face Execution From Protests
At least 24 demonstrators are facing execution in Iran for joining protests critical of the authorities, according to a report published on December 10. Etemad, an Iranian daily news outlet, published a list compiled by the judicial authorities accusing 25 demonstrators of "waging war against God," a charge which carries the death sentence according to Islamic legal opinion.
U.S. Says Russia, Iran Moving Toward Full Defense 'Partnership'
The Biden administration is accusing Russia of moving to provide advanced military assistance to Iran, including air-defense systems, helicopters, and fighter jets, part of deepening cooperation between the two nations as Tehran provides drones to support Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on December 9 cited U.S. intelligence assessments of "an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their relationship into a full-fledged defense partnership." To read the original story from AP, click here.
Griner In 'Good Spirits' In U.S. After Russian Prisoner Swap
Brittney Griner returned to the United States on December 9 and was reunited with her wife nearly 10 months after her detention in Russia made the basketball star the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. Griner's status as an openly gay Black woman, her prominence in women's basketball, and her imprisonment in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LGBT community heightened concerns for her and brought tremendous attention to the case. To read the original story from AP, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Heavy Fighting In Donbas As West Says Moscow Turns To 'Sanctioned States' For Weaponry
The Ukrainian military said on December 10 that it is engaged in intense fighting in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces continue to attack cities.
Meanwhile, in the south, Russian drone strikes cut power in the Black Sea port city of Odesa a day after the West approved a new shipment of aid to Ukraine to bolster its air defenses.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on December 9 that Moscow's troops had brought "hell under the Russian flag" to his country.
He called the fighting in eastern Ukraine "very difficult," particularly in Bakhmut, Soledar, and Kreminna. Zelenskiy said Russia's army had turned Bakhmut -- a city of around 70,000 before the invasion -- into “burnt ruin."
Russia has been besieging Bakhmut for months at extraordinary costs to its own armed forces.
The city is home to key rail and road routes and its capture would rupture Ukraine's supply lines, potentially opening a route for Russian forces to press on toward Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk. Its sacking would also represent a psychological victory for Russia following months of setbacks at the hands of Ukrainain forces.
However, some analysts have questioned Russia's strategic logic in sacrificing so many of its own men as well as equipment to take Bakhmut, with the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War saying on December 8 that the costs to Russia "far outweigh any operational advantage" from capturing the city.
The intense fighting in the Donbas has hastened the depletion of Russia's weapons stockpile, especially missiles, forcing it to turn to countries such as Iran and North Korea for additional supplies, Western governments have said.
Iran Partnership
Russia has been sourcing drones from Iran for months with Moscow using them to target both military and civilian targets.
Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said on December 9 that Russia is now attempting to obtain more weapons, "including hundreds of ballistic missiles," from Iran.
She said London was "almost certain" that Russia is also seeking to source weapons from North Korea and other sanctioned nations as its own stocks "palpably dwindle."
Russia's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya dismissed her comments, saying Moscow had already refuted "on many occasions" that it was being supplied by Iran.
However, Ukraine has captured dozens of Iranian drones since Russia launched its invasion in February, demonstrating the military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.
To help combat Russia's drone and missile attacks, the United States on December 9 approved another $275 million in military aid, much of which will be for anti-air defense.
A day later, the European Union approved $18 billion in financial aid to Ukraine for 2023. Russia's invasion has decimated Ukraine's economy, leaving it dependent on Western aid to finance expenses, including paying soldiers.
Saber-Rattling
The back and forth accompanied a Security Council meeting requested by Russia on weapons "falling into the hands of bandits and terrorists" in Europe and elsewhere.
But the Security Council meeting's focus on weapons proliferation was partly overshadowed by a provocative statement from the Kremlin on December 9.
Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested at a regional economic summit in Kyrgyzstan that Moscow is eyeing adoption of what he implied was a U.S. posture on possible preemptive military strikes.
"We are just thinking about it," he said after an allusion to Russia's powerful nuclear arsenal, adding in a reference about U.S. officials: "They weren’t shy to openly talk about it during the past years."
Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly used high alerts and hints at a readiness to aim or use nuclear weapons since their invasion of Ukraine began.
Kyiv and Western leaders have accused Moscow of "nuclear blackmail" and "nuclear terrorism" in those statements and in Russian actions around captured Ukrainian civil nuclear facilities, including at Zaporizhzhya.
Putin’s nuclear saber-rattling prompted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel his annual in-person summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg News reported on December 9, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
While the two nations have long-standing ties, Bloomberg reported Modi felt it would be inappropriate to be seen at this time in the presence of Putin, who has been shunned by the West.
Odesa Power Cuts
Back in Ukraine, the Army General Staff said on December 10 it had repelled attacks by Russian forces in a heavy bout of fighting in the Luhansk region and nearly a dozen in the Donetsk region. The two regions make up the Donbas.
More than 20 settlements were hit in fighting in the fiercely contested Bakhmut area alone, it said.
Ukrainian regional officials said Russian troops had "massively" attacked the communities of Nikopol and Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight on December 9-10, causing at least four casualties.
WATCH: Ukraine's Finance Ministry says demand for private bomb shelters has risen twentyfold since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country in February.
The head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznychenko, shared images of bombed-out residences and said 11 high-rise and residential buildings had been and damage to a kindergarten and other civilian sites.
RFE/RL cannot independently corroborate claims of battlefield gains or losses or casualty counts by either side in areas of heavy fighting.
Early on December 10, the Ukrainian military claimed to have shot down 10 Iranian drones in the past day in the southern Kherson, Mykolayiv, and Odesa regions.
In Odesa, the local power-grid operator DTEK Odesa reported on December 10 that electricity was cut off to all but critical infrastructure facilities in and around the city after Russian forces fired on infrastructure overnight.
It said the power supply was affected in both Odesa, a port city that is Ukraine's third-largest with about 1 million people before the war, and the surrounding region.
Ukrainian officials also say thousands more residents also remain cut off from power in bitter subzero temperatures in Kherson, farther east.
The Ukrainian General Staff also said via Facebook that it had liquidated nearly 94,000 enemy troops since the start of the invasion.
The White House announced a new $275 million aid package to help boost Ukraine's air defenses, in particular against Russian drones, on December 9.
"We feel supported by states as well as international organizations and human rights institutions," Zelenskiy said.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Minsk Tells UN It Will Allow Ukrainian Grain Shipments Across Belarus
The United Nations said after a meeting between UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Belarus's deputy foreign minister that Minsk has agreed to allow shipments of Ukrainian grain across its territory bound for Lithuanian ports "without preconditions."
The permission could aid international efforts to mitigate the fallout from Russia's 9-month-old invasion of Ukraine amid an international food crisis due in part to the resulting obstacles to Ukrainian grain and other exports.
The UN said Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich repeated Minsk's request to be allowed to export its own fertilizer.
"The deputy foreign minister informed the secretary-general that Belarus will accept, without preconditions, the transit of Ukrainian grains through its own territory for export from Lithuanian harbors," a UN press release said.
Ukraine is a leading global exporter of wheat and other grain, but farming and exports were badly hit when tens of thousands of Russian troops attacked in late February.
After months of stoppage due to a Russian embargo to keep clamps on Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey brokered a deal with Moscow and Kyiv in July to resume Ukraine's Black Sea shipments of grain.
Other food and fertilizer shipments were also to be facilitated.
Russian shipments of ammonia, a key component of fertilizer, via a pipeline to a Ukrainian port are still hampered.
Fertilizer is a major source of revenues for the Belarusian economy and Aleksandr Lukashenka's embattled regime, which has been hard-hit by the war's effects.
Minsk already faced heavy Western sanctions after Lukashenka claimed victory in a 2020 presidential election marred by fraud and disqualifications dealing a blow to reform hopes for the post-Soviet state of about 9 million people.
But Lukashenka's decision to allow Russian troops to use Belarusian territory to stage offensives against Ukraine has furthered his isolation and arguably increased his reliance on Russian President Vladimir Putin to remain in power amid a crushing crackdown on Belarus's opposition and the media.
- By RFE/RL
At Nobel Event, Peace-Prize Trio Blisters Putin And Cheers Ukrainians
Representatives for the Ukrainian, Belarusian, and Russian trio awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize amid the full-scale war in Ukraine and crackdowns on dissent by Moscow and Minsk have received the awards at a ceremony at Oslo City Hall in the Norwegian capital and spoken defiantly of opposing authoritarian forces.
The Kyiv-based Center for Civil Liberties, which has chronicled alleged atrocities since Russian troops invaded in February, were chosen for the award in October along with the banned Russian rights group Memorial and the jailed Belarusian founder of the Vyasna rights group, Ales Byalyatski.
Byalyatski's wife, Natalia Pinchuk, expressed her husband's feelings about his sacrifices despite Belarusian authorities' reported refusal to allow him to provide remarks for the event.
"I don't regret," she told Nobel organizers, fellow laureates, and dignitaries at the event on behalf of her husband, "Because my dreams are worth it."
In a pointed rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his ally still wielding power in Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, lawyer Berit Reiss-Andersen, said, "The world needs those admirable individuals and groups of people who at great personal sacrifice stand up against aggression in pursuit of democracy, human rights, and peace."
The selection committee in October cited Byalyatski's and the two groups' "outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses, and the abuse of power" while demonstrating "the significance of civil society for peace and democracy."
"I want to ask the right questions so we can start to look for answers," Oleksandra Matviychuk, director of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties, told the ceremony. "How can we make human rights relevant once more?"
She also said, "The people of Ukraine want peace more than anyone else in the world."
"But," Matviychuk added, "peace cannot be reached by a country under attack laying down its arm. This would not be peace, but occupation."
"The fact that we receive the award together is an extra award for us," Yan Rachinsky, Memorial International’s chairman, said.
He said that under Putin "resistance to Russia is called 'fascism'" and has become "the ideological justification for the insane and criminal war of aggression against Ukraine."
Pinchuk dedicated her husband's stake in the prize to "millions of Belarusian citizens who stood up and took action in the streets and online to defend their civil rights" despite a brutal crackdown by Lukashenka's thugs.
A day earlier, she accused Moscow of seeking to subjugate Belarus, too, under Lukashenka's watch.
"I know exactly what kind of Ukraine would suit Russia and Putin: a dependent dictatorship," Pinchuk said. "The same as today's Belarus, where the voice of the oppressed people is ignored and disregarded."
All three of the honorees' representatives expressed support a day earlier for a possible war crimes tribunal targeting Putin.
At a joint press appearance on the eve of the gathering, they also suggested they were confident Putin would eventually face justice for his role in the largest foreign invasion in Europe since World War II.
""I have no doubt that sooner or later Putin will appear before a public court," Matviychuk said.
She accused Russia of using atrocities to try to break Ukrainians' spirit in the 9-month-old conflict, which sparked unprecedented Western financial, political, and diplomatic sanctions but also hurtled much of the world into fuel and food crises.
Matviychuk said Putin and Aleksandr Lukashenka, who has claimed a disputed sixth term as leader of Belarus since a flawed 2020 election that sparked massive protests, use similarly repressive measures to stay in power.
"They believe they can do whatever they want," Matviychuk said. "And now we must break this circle of impunity, form an international tribunal and make Lukashenka, Putin, and other perpetrators accountable -- not only for the sake of Ukrainians but also for other countries and peoples of the world."
Byalyatski awaits yet another trial that critics say is politically motivated.
He won the Nobel for his actions since founding the Vyasna rights group.
Sixty-year-old Byalyatski and three of his Vyasna colleagues are currently facing trial in Belarus for alleged smuggling and tax evasion and could spend up to 12 more years in prison if convicted.
The Memorial group, which long documented Soviet-era crimes but also tracked Putin-era abuses, was labeled an "undesirable" organization by Russian authorities.
Rachinsky also expressed confidence on December 9 that war crimes won't go unpunished.
"This is important for the whole society -- for society to understand that crimes will be punished. This allows people to fight the fear, which today is much greater than in 1987," Rachinsky said in a reference to grudging reforms allowed by the ruling Communists in the waning days of the Soviet Union.
"Unfortunately, since the mid-1990s, work has gone in the opposite direction in Russia," Rachinsky said.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have been killed and millions displaced by the full-scale invasion by Russian troops crossing into Ukraine from Russia and Belarus since late February.
Tens of thousands of Russian casualties have also mounted as what Moscow appeared to believe would be a quick victory has given way to trench warfare as Ukrainians with Western backing mount a powerful defense of their territory.
Matviychuk told journalists in Oslo that this war has "a genocidal character."
"Putin will stop when he will be stopped," she added.
With reporting by AFP
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Entities, Individuals In Russia, Iran, China For Rights Abuses
The United States has imposed sanctions on dozens of people and entities over alleged rights abuses, including Russia's Central Election Commission (TsIK), Iranian officials, Chinese nationals, and a notorious Ukrainian judge. The United States accused Russia's TsIK of helping to oversee and monitor "sham referendums" held in Kremlin-controlled areas of Ukraine and placed sanctions on 15 of its members. It also put sanctions on four people it accused of being directly involved in Russia's filtration operations in Ukraine and two individuals for alleged human rights abuses against Ukrainian civilians. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Serbia Mulls Sending Troops To Kosovo As Tensions Escalate
Serbia's prime minister said on December 9 the country was close to demanding the deployment of their security troops to Kosovo, claiming lives of minority Serbs there were being threatened. The return of Belgrade's troops to the former Serbian province could dramatically increase tensions in the Balkans. Serbian officials claim a UN resolution that formally ended the country's bloody crackdown against majority Kosovo Albanian separatists in 1999 allows for some 1,000 Serbian troops to return. The NATO-led peacekeepers who have been working in Kosovo since the war would have to give a green light for Serbian troops to go there. To read the original story by AP, click here.
India's Modi Cancels Meeting With Putin Over Ukraine War
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has canceled a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin set for December as Delhi seeks to distance itself from the Kremlin leader's threat to use nuclear bombs in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing unidentified officials from both countries. Russia and India have held a summit every year since the beginning of the 2000s with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An Indian official told Bloomberg that a meeting with Putin under the current circumstances would not help Modi's image. Modi criticized Putin publicly in September over his invasion of Ukraine and threat to use any weapons systems to win, saying "today's era is not an era of war." India and Russia have historically had good relations dating back to the Soviet era. To read the full story by Bloomberg, click here.
U.S. Announces New $275 Million Aid Package For Ukraine, Including Air-Defense Systems
The White House has announced a new $275 million aid package to help boost Ukraine's air defenses, in particular against Russian drones. White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on December 9 that the aid "will soon be on its way" to provide Ukraine with new capabilities to boost its air defenses and counter the threats that Ukraine is facing from drones. Russia has been shelling Ukraine daily, targeting the country's energy infrastructure in particular in an attempt to increase suffering and break Ukrainians' will to resist. Ukraine has been requesting greater air-defense support for months. To read the original story by AP, click here.
NATO Chief Fears Ukraine War Could Become A Wider Conflict
The head of NATO has expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO, according to an interview released on December 9. "If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. "It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between NATO and Russia," he said. "We are working on that every day to avoid that." Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, said in the interview that "there is no doubt that a full-fledged war is a possibility," adding that it was important to avoid a conflict "that involves more countries in Europe and becomes a full-fledged war in Europe." To read the original story by AP, click here.
