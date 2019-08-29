'A Fascinating Conversation': Bolton Meets Belarusian President Lukashenka

U.S. national-security adviser John Bolton said he had long and "fascinating" meeting with Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka who is hoping to open a "new chapter" in relations between his country and the United States. Bolton's August 29 visit to Minks was the highest-level U.S. government trip to Belarus in two decades. Speaking to Current Time's Serge Kharytonau, Bolton said he discussed the issue of human rights with the Belarusian leader who has been in power for 25 years and is described as the "last dictator of Europe."