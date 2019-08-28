Bolton Warns Of ‘Unfair Chinese Trade Practices’ During Kyiv Visit

U.S. national-security adviser John Bolton says he has discussed Washington’s concerns about the threat of "unfair Chinese trade practices" with Ukrainian officials during his trip to Kyiv.



Asked on August 28 about a possible acquisition by China of Ukrainian defense company Motor Sich, Bolton said he did not want to discuss specific companies and that such deals were a sovereign matter for Ukraine, according to Reuters.



But he made clear that the U.S. administration disapproved of the transaction, telling reporters: "We laid out our concerns about...unfair Chinese trade practices, threats to national security we've seen in the United States."



Speaking to RFE/RL in Kyiv on August 27, Bolton said the possible sale of Motor Sich -- a maker of engines for missiles, helicopters, and jets – to the Chinese “is an issue that I think is significant for Ukraine, but [also] significant for the U.S., for Europe, for Japan, for Australia, Canada, other countries."

He accused Beijing of using its "trade surpluses to gain economic leverage in countries around the world, to profit from defense technologies that others have developed."



Earlier this month, Ukrainian media reported that two Chinese companies had reached an agreement with state-owned military concern Ukroboronprom to jointly purchase Motor Sich.

The Chinese firms, which are believed to be close to the government in Beijing, would receive a controlling stake, while Ukroboronprom would receive a blocking stake.



Motor Sich employs more than 20,000 people in the southwestern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya.



A possible sale to the Chinese provoked a raid of its headquarters by Ukraine's Security Service in April 2018 and the seizure of its shares. At the time, the company was valued at nearly $500 million.

During his meeting with Bolton in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed hope that the United States will become more involved in the negotiation process aimed at putting an end to the fighting in eastern Ukraine, according to a statement on the presidential website.



Zelenskiy also said that Ukraine would welcome the United States in the so-called Normandy format of negotiations, which currently involves Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France.



Bolton tweeted that he also met with the acting head of Ukraine's SBU security service, Ivan Bakanov, with whom he discussed "various ways Ukraine and the U.S. can strengthen collaboration across a wide range of national security activities."



The United States has been a supporter of Ukraine since Russia annexed its Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 and started backing separatists in eastern Ukraine in April 2014 in a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people.



Washington has given Ukraine more than $3 billion in aid, including $1.5 billion in military goods over the past five years, and is advising the country on the reform of its armed forces.



Neighboring Belarus's presidential office said on August 27 that Bolton was set to travel to Minsk where he would hold talks with President Alyaksandr Lukashenka. No date was given for the meeting.



The trip, which has not been confirmed by U.S. officials, would mark the highest-level U.S. government visit to Belarus in the past 20 years.

With reporting by Reuters and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service