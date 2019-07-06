Bomb Blast In Afghan Mosque Kills At Least Two People

At least two people have been killed and some 20 others wounded in a bomb blast inside a Shi’ite mosque in the Afghan city of Ghazni, officials said on July 6.



The explosion occurred late on July 5 when the Mohammadiya mosque in Ghazni’s Khak-e-Ghariban area was packed with worshipers attending evening prayers, provincial governor’s spokesman Arif Noor said.



Up to 70 people were present at the time of the explosion, according to Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, the head of Ghazni provincial council, and councilor Amanullah Kamran.



The explosive device was thought to be planted ahead of the prayers.



Ghazni has recently been the scene of heavy clashes between government forces and Taliban militants.



However, the Taliban denied involvement in the mosque attack and condemned the bombing.



The officials from the provincial council suspected the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group was behind the attack.



IS, which has a limited presence in Ghazni, is also suspected by locals of destroying a shrine known as Shams Sahib in the west of the city in May.



In recent months, Ghazni police have arrested several people on suspicion of having links to IS.

With reporting by dpa, tolonews.com