Rare Bomb Blast Hits Pakistan's Rawalpindi

A rare bomb blast at a market in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi has killed at least one person and wounded 15 others.

There was no claim for the June 12 explosion, which took place as people were buying from street vendors not far from Pakistan’s heavily guarded military headquarters.

Rawalpindi, located outside the capital Islamabad, is known for being the headquarters of the military and spy agencies.

Pakistan has experienced scores of militant attacks in recent years, but it is rare for them to occur in Rawalpindi.

This is the first bomb blast in the city since 2015.

The market bombing comes two weeks after suspected militants killed two policemen manning a roadside checkpoint in Rawalpindi.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP



