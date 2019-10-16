Bomb Kills Two Police, Injures 20 Children In East Afghanistan

At least two police officers were killed and about 26 people, including 20 children, were wounded when a vehicle bomb exploded near a police station in eastern Afghanistan on October 16, an official said.



The explosion in the Alishang district of Laghman Province also partially destroyed a nearby madrasah, or religious school, Asadullah Daulatzai, the spokesman for the Laghman governor, told the media.



"The students were wounded by flying glass," Daulatzai said, noting that "about 20" of those wounded were students.



Six police officers were also wounded.



No group immediately claimed responsibility for the incident.



Afghanistan's Interior Ministry confirmed the toll and blamed the attack on the Taliban.



Afghanistan is currently awaiting results of the first round of presidential voting, which took place last month.



Polling was marred by several attacks claimed by the Taliban.

Based on reporting by dpa and AFP