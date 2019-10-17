Bomb Threat Disrupts Kyiv Court Hearing Into Kolomoyskiy's Appeal Of PrivatBank's Nationalization

KYIV -- The Kyiv Economic Court had to suspend a hearing into the appeal filed by one of Ukraine's most powerful tycoons, Ihor Kolomoyskiy, and Triantal Investments against the nationalization of PrivatBank after the court received a bomb threat.

About 45 minutes before the final stage of the hearing was scheduled to start on October 17, the court said it had received an anonymous phone call about an explosive device inside the building.

The building was evacuated immediately and officials began searching the site. It was not clear when the hearing would continue.

After the hearing's last session on October 8, many expected a final decision could be announced on October 17.

PrivatBank was nationalized in 2016 with the backing of the International Monetary Fund after risky lending practices left the bank with a shortfall of billions of dollars.

After its nationalization, the state pumped nearly $6 billion into the bank to keep it afloat.

The bank's co-founder, Kolomoyskiy, has been vocal about his intention of regaining control of the bank.

Kolomoyskiy faced investigations and government pressure in Ukraine during the presidency of Petro Poroshenko, who was succeeded by current President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is reputed to be close with Kolomoyskiy.