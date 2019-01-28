Bomb Threats Trigger Mass Evacuations In Siberia

Multiple bomb threats have prompted the evacuation of thousands of people from administrative buildings, hospitals, and schools across Siberia, local media reports say.



The bomb threats were sent via e-mails on January 28 to the entities were the bombs had been allegedly planted, Russian news agencies said.



The evacuations took place in the regions of Kemerovo, Khakasia, Omsk, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Altai Krai, and Krasnoyarsk Krai.



Officials in the regions of Khakasia and Novosibirsk said no bombs had been found there. Authorities in the other regions said they were still checking the reported bomb threats.



The authorities provided no information about who might have been behind the bomb threats.



Last week, similar e-mail bomb threats led to mass evacuations in parts of Russia's Siberia and Far East.



In autumn 2017, tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from schools, malls, theaters, universities, hotels, and government buildings in cities across Russia amid a wave of anonymous telephone bomb threats.



Bombs were not discovered in any of the cases then.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax