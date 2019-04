At least 18 people were killed and 48 injured in a car bombing at an outdoor market in the city of Quetta in southwest Pakistan. Quetta's police chief told RFE/RL that explosives were packed in a car parked at the busy market. Two children were among the dead. The attack on April 12 was claimed by an affiliate of Pakistani Taliban militants and appeared to target members of the Shi’ite ethnic Hazara community.