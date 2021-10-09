Accessibility links

Report: Death Toll From Bootleg Alcohol Poisoning In Southern Russia Rises To 26

In Russia, people often seek out cheaper, bootleg options to store-bought vodka. (file photos)

Russian officials said the number of people who have died after drinking bootleg alcohol had jumped to 26, as investigators detained more people in the southern region of Orenburg.

Тhe Interfax news agency on October 9 also quoted a local government officials as saying 28 people were hospitalized.

Local news reports said at least six people had been detained since the first reports of the people falling ill on October 7.

Those detained include one man who was arrested for allegedly distilling the booze at his house, and three others for distributing the alcohol in local shops.

Poisonings involving homemade, bootleg alcohol occur regularly in Russia as people seek out cheaper options to store-bought vodka.

In December 2016, 78 people died in and around the Siberian city of Irkutsk after drinking a scented herbal bath lotion that contained methanol -- a toxic type of industrial alcohol.

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

