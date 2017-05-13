Five Killed In Bosnia Light-Aircraft Crash

Five people were killed when a civilian light aircraft crashed near the Bosnia-Herzegovina city of Mostar.

Three of the victims of the May 13 crash were children, a local police officer was quoted as saying.

The plane reportedly caught fire before crashing and killing everyone on board.

No other details about the cause of the incident were immediately available.

The Mostar airport was celebrating an "open-doors" day, and planes were flying in the area all day.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters