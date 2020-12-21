Bosnia's 'Ancient Pyramids' Served Major Tourism Boost By Tennis Ace Djokovic

This photo was taken on the second of two visits Djokovic made to the town of Visoko in Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2020. Visoko is famous for what Osmanagic claims is “the most monumental construction complex ever built on the face of the planet.”

Osmanagic claims Visocica Hill is the world’s oldest and tallest pyramid, built by an advanced ancient civilization.

Visocica Hill, dubbed the “Pyramid of the Sun,” received a flurry of credulous media attention in the 2000s when Osmanagic, who owns a metal fabrication company in Texas, led an archaeological dig at the site.

Osmanagic hoped to uncover what he believed were stepped “stone blocks” hidden beneath the soil and vegetation of Visocica.

Osmanagic’s claims have been panned by European archaeologists as a “cruel hoax on an unsuspecting public.”

Archaeologists say the unusual geology of Visocica is a natural phenomenon known as a “flatiron” hill. But the pyramid theory still has a large following and received a huge boost after Djokovic’s visit.

Osmanagic, who is based in Sarajevo, told RFE/RL by telephone that an “open-minded” Djokovic reached out to tell him “he had been following my work, my interviews, my travels, my presentations, for a long time. And this summer [2020] was a good time to come and visit the place.” The businessman says Djokovic adheres to “different aspects of healthy living, which include food, diet, of course a very active [sporting] life, and a healthy view on ancient history, so I think we’ve had a lot of topics to discuss, that’s for sure.”

According to a local guide, Djokovic spent several hours meditating inside a tunnel complex in Visoko which Osmanagic claims were made by the same ancient people who “built” the pyramid above Visoko.

Osmanagic says “it’s well known that Djokovic meditates every day, no matter where he is.”

Osmanagic says Djokovic “starts the day with a meditation which helps him find inner peace. And he’s very busy on the real spiritual aspect.”

Largely as a result of Djokovic’s visit, Osmanagic says Visoko has received 85,000 mostly Bosnian and Serbian tourists already this year. In 2019, before the coronavirus, which Osmanagic calls a “plandemic,” the town received 65,000 tourists. On a gloomy December morning, RFE/RL saw at least 40 tourists in and around the tunnels in Visoko. As interest in alternative archaeology grows, Osmanagic is promoting other sites which he claims are further evidence of an ancient, advanced civilization.

According to Osmanagic, a stone sphere (above), reportedly the largest in the world, is more evidence of an ancient civilization that once created spectacular monuments in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Such formations are generally considered natural phenomena known as concretions.