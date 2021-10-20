Bosnia's Chief Prosecutor Dismissed For 'Negligence'

SARAJEVO – Bosnia-Herzegovina’s top judicial body has confirmed the dismissal of the Balkan country’s chief prosecutor, Gordana Tadic.

The Disciplinary Commission of Bosnia’s High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council (HJPC) announced in July that it had ruled to remove Tadic from the chief prosecutor’s post, citing professional “negligence,” among other issues.

The Second Instance Disciplinary Commission confirmed the ruling in September before the October 20 ruling by the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council.

Tadic will now perform the function of a prosecutor.

She was appointed chief prosecutor in January 2019 after serving as acting chief prosecutor from September 2016.

A disciplinary lawsuit was filed against Tadic in April, blaming her for failing to assign cases to prosecutors through the automatic distribution system.

She was also charged with failing to ensure the initiation of personal data protection procedures by applying the Law on the Protection of Classified Information, as well as security checks of staff at the Prosecutor’s Office that handle classified information, among other things.

The defense claimed Tadic had committed no violation.

The HJPC is now set to appoint an acting chief prosecutor to replace Tadic.

The chief prosecutor heads the Task Force on Combating Terrorism and Strengthening Counterterrorism Capacities, as well as the Task Force on Combating Trafficking in Persons and Organized Illegal Immigration, both established by Bosnia’s Council of Ministers.