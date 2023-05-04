'My Alma Is Gone': Bosnian Woman Killed By Husband Despite Repeated Warnings Of Domestic Violence

Despite repeatedly filing domestic violence reports to police and social services, Alma Kadic was killed by her husband in front of their 4-year-old daughter in July 2021 in Sarajevo. Her husband, Eldin Hodzic, was finally sentenced to 35 years in prison in April of this year. But what measures are authorities taking to prevent cases like this from happening again? Alma's mother, Sevda Kadic, is urging people to speak out about domestic violence in Bosnia-Herzegovina.