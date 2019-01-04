Bosnians Defy Ban, Light Candles For Dead Student

Scores of Bosnians have defied a ban and lit candles to honor a 21-year-old student whose unresolved death has fueled months of protests alleging a police cover-up.

Around 200 people gathered outside an Orthodox Christian church in the Bosnian Serb city of Banja Luka amid a police presence on January 4.

David Dragicevic, a technology student, was found dead in a local creek a week after going missing in March 2018.

Police say Dragicevic had been caught up in a fight at a cafe and that they found alcohol and drugs in his system.

The case was called a drowning and originally ruled a suicide. But his family says their son was abducted, tortured, and murdered. They accuse police of involvement.

Davor Dragicevic, the father, founded the Justice For David movement and has led months of antigovernment protests by demanding answers about his son's death.

He has not been seen in public since thousands of his supporters rallied on December 30.

Police have banned the events from being held without special authorization and have accused Davor Dragicevic of jeopardizing public safety.

Authorities said they are searching for him.

With reporting by AP