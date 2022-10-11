News
Bosnia Orders Recount Of All Ballots Cast In Serbian Entity During Presidential Vote
Bosnia-Herzegovina's electoral authorities have ordered a recount of all ballots cast in Republika Srpska during the country's recent presidential election.
The Central Election Commission issued the order on October 10 after considering several objections and reviewing video footage of the voting in the country's Serbian entity.
"The election process is so contaminated that it is not possible to determine the exact results," commission president Suad Arnautovic said.
Arnautovic said that special attention would be paid to analyzing invalid and damaged ballots.
The opposition Party of Democratic Progress (PDP), the Serbian Democratic Party, (SDS), and the List for Justice and Order had demanded a recount of the votes for president amid reports of election irregularities during the October 2 election.
On October 9, thousands of supporters of the opposition took to the streets to protest the early election results, which had Milorad Dodik of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) winning.
Citing reports of irregularities, central election authorities in Sarajevo had ordered the unsealing of ballot boxes and a recount at some 1,000 polling stations before determining the final totals.
According to the latest official results, Dodik had about 291,915 votes, compared to 262,969 votes for Jelena Trivic, who was supported by the opposition PDP, SDS, and the List for Justice and Order.
Vlado Rogic, the lone election commission member to vote against a recount, said that he supported the initiative but wanted certain legal conditions to be established.
"We can do that only after the [final] determination of the results," he said.
Arnautovic, however, said there was a legal basis for the recount.
Dodik, who has denied the election fraud allegations, has been the most powerful politician in Republika Srpska for years. He has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while the United States and Britain have placed sanctions on him for allegedly trying to undermine peace and stability in the country.
During a press conference in Belgrade on October 10, Dodik said a recount was unacceptable and that his SNSD party "won at all levels."
"Preliminary results say that I have 29,000 more votes in the elections for the president of Republika Srpska," Dodik said.
Bosnia has been governed by an administrative system created by the Dayton peace accords in 1995 that ended three years of war in the former Yugoslav republic marked by ethnic cleansing and brutality.
The U.S.-brokered accords created two highly autonomous entities that share some joint institutions: the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation.
The country is governed and administered along ethnic lines established by the agreement, with a weak and often dysfunctional central government.
Sweden Nixes Russian Participation In Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Leak Investigation
Sweden has said it will not allow Moscow to participate in its ongoing investigation into the causes of multiple leaks in underwater pipelines transporting Russian natural gas to Europe.
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on October 10 that while Russia would not be allowed to join the investigation, Stockholm would invite a joint EU probe and Moscow was free to carry out its own inspections of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.
"In Sweden, preliminary investigations are confidential, and this is of course also true in this case," Andersson told reporters.
Russia will be allowed to approach the site of the leaks discovered in late September because they were in international waters, albeit in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, she said.
The four leaks to three of the four lines that make up the Russia-owned pipelines have sent tons of pressurized methane gas into the Baltic Sea and raised concerns in Europe amid an ongoing energy crisis.
Western officials have said the leaks to the pipelines connecting Russia to Germany were caused by sabotage. That has led to suspicion that Moscow was behind the incidents, similar to accusations that Russia is withholding energy supplies in retaliation to Western sanctions against its unprovoked war against Ukraine.
Russia on October 7 said it would consider its own investigation into the leaks of the pipelines off the Danish coast after Denmark refused to allow Moscow to participate in its probe.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has directly accused the United States and its allies of carrying out an attack on the two pipelines. The Russian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said on October 6 that the West was purposely creating obstacles to an investigation and that it was "unthinkable" that Moscow and the Russian gas giant Gazprom would not be able to participate.
There are the concerns that the pipelines could be permanently damaged by saltwater. On October 10, the Russian operator of Nord Stream 2 depressurized that pipeline for safety reasons.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Serbia Arrests 21 Over Far-Right Attacks On Police During EuroPride March
Serbia has arrested 21 people in connection with attacks against police during EuroPride events in Belgrade last month.
Those arrested on October 10 are believed to be far-right hooligans who were protesting against the pan-European LGBT pride march that drew about 1,000 people to the center of the Serbian capital on September 17 even though the event and counterdemonstrations were officially banned by authorities.
Scattered incidents were reported throughout the event, with officials saying anti-gay activists threw bottles at police and attempted to break through cordons set up by authorities to block LGBT activists' paths.
More than 80 people were arrested on the day of the event, and criminal charges were brought against 11 people.
Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in an October 10 statement announcing the new arrests that as long as he is in charge, "no one will beat policemen with impunity."
"Violence will not be tolerated, no matter who it comes from," Vulin said.
The 21 people arrested were identified only by their initials and will face criminal charges for participating in attacks on officers while they were performing official duties.
The statement did not specify which far-right groups the arrested individuals might belong to.
Police searches of dozens of locations related to the case resulted in the confiscation of a large quantity of pyrotechnic devices, batons, knives, firearms, narcotics, and other illegal items, according to the Interior Ministry.
Some of those arrested will face charges related to the illegal production, possession, and trafficking of weapons and explosives, as well as the production and sale of illegal drugs.
Marko Mihailovic, the coordinator of Serbia EuroPride, told RFE/RL that he supported the arrests but hopes that more such actions will come.
"We regularly report and forward to the police information about attacks on members of the LGBT population who contact us, but so far there has been no reaction from the police to such reports," Mihailovic said.
A similar message was issued by the LGBT association Da Se Zna (To Be Clear).
In a statement on the organization's Instagram account, Da Se Zna said it had recorded "a total of 16 incidents motivated by homophobia and transphobia, and more than half of them involved physical violence."
Iran Revokes Passports Of Celebrities Who Supported Nationwide Protests
Several Iranian celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated by the authorities after showing support for anti-government protests sweeping the country.
Unrest has swept Iran following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being taken into custody for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
Daei, a former star in Germany's Bundesliga soccer league and head coach of the Iranian national soccer team, had his passport revoked over his call last month for the government to "solve the problems of the Iranian people rather than using repression, violence, and arrests," his brother said on October 10.
"The way Ali was treated was shameful," he said.
Daei played for such famed clubs as Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin, as well as having made 149 appearances for the Iranian national team.
Hertha Berlin issued a statement on October 9 in support of its former star.
"We are dismayed looking at the current situation in Iran," the team said in a tweet.
"Our former player Ali Daei is no longer permitted to leave the country because he has come out in favour of women's rights. Solidarity with all Herthaners and women in Iran who are so bravely fighting for their rights."
Noted Iranian actor Hamid Farrokhnejad said in a story on his Instagram page on October 9 that he had undergone hours of interrogation and pressure from security officials because of his support for the people's protests.
"I was summoned twice, interrogated for 10 hours and banned from leaving the country to prove to me that I was wrong when I said that even a peaceful protest is not possible in this country," Farrokhnejad said.
The semi-official Ilna news agency reported that the passports of famed Iranian singer Homayoun Shajarian and Sahar Dolatshahi, an actress, were confiscated on October 8 after the pair returned from a concert tour in Australia.
Iranian Activist Sentenced To 15 Months In Prison And Garbage Collection Duties
A prominent Iranian human rights advocate has been sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to collect garbage for three months.
Mostafa Nili, a lawyer for activist Narges Mohammadi, said in a tweet on October 9 that his client has been handed the sentence for spreading propaganda against the system.
Nili said Mohammadi must collect garbage four hours a day for three months in "uninhabited areas" of Iran once her prison sentence ends.
She also must report to the police for two years after serving her prison sentence and for two years cannot leave the country or join any political parties, organizations, or groups.
Mohammadi was not present at her trial as she had refused to acknowledge the case.
A journalist and an engineer, Mohammadi was arrested in November 2021 after she attended the memorial of a man killed by Iranian security forces during nationwide protests in November 2019.
In late January, a court sentenced her to eight years and two months in prison, as well as 74 lashes.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.K. Sanctions Iran's Morality Police; Gunfire Heard As Protesters Clash With Security Forces
The United Kingdom has sanctioned senior Iranian security officials, as well as the country's notorious morality police, as a fourth week of protests over the death of a woman in custody saw further clashes with police.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month has sparked protests across Iran and internationally, with demonstrators calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
From Tehran and elsewhere, online videos have emerged despite authorities disrupting the Internet.
Video posted on social media on October 10 showed massive protests in the Western Iranian city of Sanandaj, with reports of clashes between demonstrators and security forces. Intense gunfire and explosions can be heard throughout the city.
In one video, which has not been independently verified, several armed officers can be seen beating a protester, sparking an outcry on social media. Another showed officers attacking a pregnant woman in the street and shooting and killing a driver in Sanandaj who honked his car horn as a sign of protest.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says at least 185 protesters have been killed by the security forces, including at least 19 children, as the protests entered their fourth week.
In response to the actions of security forces, the U.K. Foreign Office said in a statement on October 10 that it had sanctioned the morality police in its entirety, as well as both its chief, Mohammed Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, and the head of the Tehran division, Haj Ahmed Mirzaei.
"The U.K. stands with the people of Iran who are bravely calling for accountability from their government and for their fundamental human rights to be respected," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.
"These sanctions send a clear message to the Iranian authorities: We will hold you to account for your repression of women and girls and for the shocking violence you have inflicted on your own people."
Authorities have not commented on the situation in Sanandaj, but in a speech on October 9 the chief commander of the army said that troops, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and police forces have supported each other's efforts to quell the unrest and threatened that a "day of reckoning will come" for the protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
In Wake Of Russian Missile Attacks, Germany Says It Will 'Quickly' Deliver Air Defense System To Ukraine
Germany says it will deliver the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems to Ukraine "in the next few days," after Russian rockets pounded several cities across Ukraine, killing several civilians.
“The renewed rocket fire on Kyiv and the many other cities makes it clear how important it is to deliver air defense systems to Ukraine quickly," German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a statement on October 10, just hours after the attacks.
"Russia's missile and drone attacks primarily terrorize the civilian population. That is why we are now supporting them with anti-aircraft weapons in particular," she added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were retaliation for what he called Kyiv's “terrorist” actions, including an attack over the weekend on a key bridge between Russia and the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula.
Ukraine's National Police said that at least 10 people are dead and 60 wounded in the missile attacks.
Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Jailed Russian Opposition Politician Given Vaclav Havel Award For Defending Rights
Jailed Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza has won the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize awarded annually by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to honor "outstanding" civil society action in the defense of human rights.
The prize was presented by PACE President Tiny Kox to Kara-Murza's wife, Yevgenia Kara-Muza at a special ceremony on October 10, the opening day of PACE's autumn plenary session in Strasbourg.
The prize is named after the late Czech dissident and playwright who became president of Czechoslovakia and later the Czech Republic after the fall of communism. The award comes after the Russian rights group Memorial was named last week as a co-winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize.
"It takes incredible courage in today’s Russia to stand against the power in place. Today, Mr. Kara-Murza is showing this courage, from his prison cell,” Kox said.
The 41-year-old politician was detained in April and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army while speaking to lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
Kara-Murza has rejected the charge, calling it politically motivated.
Last week, a high treason charge was added to the charges he faces over his alleged cooperation with organizations in a NATO member for many years. If convicted on the charge, the staunch opponent of the Kremlin faces up to 20 years in prison.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has blasted the Russian accusations as "baseless," saying it is "painfully obvious" that the Kremlin sees Kara-Murza as "a direct and imminent threat."
"With the start of Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine, he launched a war on truth in our country," Kara-Murza said in a statement read by his wife.
"In Vladimir Putin's Russia, speaking the truth is considered a crime against the state."
The son of a prominent journalist, also named Vladimir, who died in 2019, the younger Kara-Murza was a television correspondent in Washington for several years and later worked on political projects launched by former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a prominent Putin foe who now lives in Europe after spending more than a decade in prison.
A close associate of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza is best known for falling deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
Lukashenka Says Ukraine 'Planning' Attack On Belarus
Belarus's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, said that Russia and Belarus will deploy a joint military task force, claiming without evidence that Ukraine is planning to attack his country.
"I've said already that today Ukraine is not just discussing but planning strikes on the territory of Belarus," state news agency Belta quoted Lukashenka as saying during a meeting with security officials.
"We have agreed to deploy a regional grouping of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus," he added, without specifying where the troops would be deployed.
He said the formation of these troops started two days ago, coinciding with an explosion on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia that Moscow blamed on Ukraine.
Belarus "must have plans in advance to counter all kinds of scoundrels who are trying to drag us into a fight," Lukashenka said.
"There should be no war on the territory of Belarus," he added.
Belarus relies financially and politically on its key ally Russia.
Russian forces used Belarus as a staging post for their February 24 invasion of Ukraine, sending troops and equipment into northern Ukraine from bases inside Belarus.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Danish Island Near Nord Stream Leaks Suffers Unexplained Power Outage
An unexplained power outage has hit an island in Denmark near the location where there was an alleged "sabotage" attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
Electricity operator Energinet said on October 10 that it was investigating the cause of the outage on Bornholm Island, which may have been caused by a problem linked to an underwater cable.
The outage comes two weeks after four major gas leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines were discovered just off of Bornholm. The pipelines, which link Russia to Germany, have been attributed to underwater detonations probably due to "sabotage."
The West has focused its suspicions on Russia, which is locked in an energy war with Europe over moves to isolate Moscow because of its invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has rejected any responsibility for the leaks and has in turn accused the West of sabotaging the pipelines.
Three Russian Cruise Missiles Crossed Moldovan Airspace, Foreign Minister Says
Moldova said three Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had violated Moldovan airspace on October 10, and that it was summoning the Russian ambassador to demand explanations.
"Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova's airspace. I instructed that Russia's ambassador be summoned to provide an explanation," Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu wrote on Twitter.
Ukraine was targeted by a wave of deadly missile strikes on October 10 that appeared to be launched by Russia as revenge after President Vladimir Putin blamed an explosion on the bridge linking Russia with illegally annexed to Crimea on Ukrainian "terrorists."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
More Oil Workers Join Iranian Protests As Unrest Continues
More than 1,000 workers at the Bushehr and Damavand petrochemical plants have joined in protests in Iran as demonstrators angry over the death of a young woman detained over an alleged Islamic dress code violation continued to defy a violent crackdown on dissent.
According to reports by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, the oil workers blocked access roads and chanted slogans, such as "Death to the dictator!" as they gathered on October 10 with a heavy security presence nearby.
Striking workers have been reported in several cities across the country in recent days, especially in heavily Kurdish areas where public outcry was initially strongest when word spread that 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16, three days after being picked up in the capital by Iran's morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, "improperly."
WATCH: More than 1,000 Iranian oil workers have joined in nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained over an alleged Islamic dress code violation and died in custody.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says that at least 92 protesters have been killed by the security forces, although other groups cite death figures of 160 or more, along with hundreds more injured and thousands arrested.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kaanani told a televised news conference on October 10 that visitors to Iran should respect local laws, a vague reference to earlier statements by officials that the West was fomenting the unrest.
Eyewitness accounts said that Amini had been beaten during her arrest, while her father has said she suffered bruises to her legs and has held the police responsible for her death.
The state-controlled ISNA news agency said on October 7 that Iran's Forensic Medicine Organization had determined "underlying diseases" were the cause of Amini's death, while making no mention of whether she had suffered any injuries.
A report on state television added that the forensic report showed Amini's death was related to "surgery for a brain tumor at the age of 8."
Iran's political leadership held a crisis meeting on October 9 where officials called on the people to preserve national unity and stand against the "hostile plots" of the enemies of the Islamic system.
A day earlier, activist hackers disrupted a live state television broadcast by airing images and messages in support of the protests.
The activist group Edaalate Ali (Ali's justice) claimed responsibility for the attack. A mask associated with the Anonymous collective, which has hacked several Iranian authorities in recent weeks, was also shown on screen.
Ukraine Denounces Russia As 'Terrorist State' At Emergency UN Meeting Following Deadly Missile Strikes
Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations has denounced Russia as a "terrorist state" during an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly that came just hours after Ukrainian cities were struck by a wave of deadly missile strikes.
"Russia has proven once again that it is a terrorist state that must be deterred in the strongest possible ways," said Ambassador Serhiy Kyslytsya.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The UN had scheduled the October 10 meeting to discuss a draft resolution condemning Russia's recent annexation of four Ukrainian territories, a violation of international law.
But the session was soon dominated by Western condemnation of Russia's decision to launch more than 80 missiles at Ukrainian cities in retaliation for what Moscow has called Kyiv's "terrorist" actions, including a blast that damaged a key route for delivering supplies and reinforcements to Russian forces fighting in southern Ukraine.
The early morning strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and urban residential areas hit major cities across the country, including Kyiv, killing at least 14 people and injuring 97, according to Ukraine's Interior Ministry.
They were the most punishing attacks launched by Russian forces in months and were seen as a major escalation of the war launched by Moscow in February.
Ahead of the UN meeting, U.S. President Joe Biden said the strikes demonstrated the "utter brutality" of the war initiated unprovoked by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The United States strongly condemns Russia’s missile strikes today across Ukraine, including in Kyiv. These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose. They once again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people," Biden said in a statement.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the strikes as an "unacceptable escalation of the war" by Russia.
WATCH: Ukraine has reported dozens of missile strikes across its territory, including the capital, Kyiv, in a significant escalation of Russian attacks.
A spokesman for Guterres said in a statement ahead of the emergency UN meeting that the secretary-general was "deeply shocked by today's large-scale missile attacks by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on cities across Ukraine that reportedly resulted in widespread damage to civilian areas and led to dozens of people being killed and injured."
The 193-member UN General Assembly decided on October 10 to hold a public vote, rather than a secret ballot, on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia's "illegal so-called referenda" held in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya regions, as well as Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of the territories.
Diplomats said the vote on the resolution would likely be held on October 12. The majority of countries, 107, voted in favor of holding a public vote, while 13 countries opposed, 39 abstained, and the remainder did not vote.
Russia vetoed a similar resolution in the 15-member Security Council in September.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a video call with members of Russia's Security Council, said the October 10 strikes were retaliation for what he called Kyiv's "terrorist" actions, including the October 8 blast that damaged the Crimea Bridge, a key rail and highway route for supplies and reinforcements for Russian forces fighting in southern Ukraine.
Putin said more such Russian strikes could be expected.
"Let there be no doubt," Putin said. "If attempts at terrorist attacks continue, the response from Russia will be severe."
Earlier, former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the strikes on Kyiv and other major cities were only "the first response" to the explosion on the Crimea Bridge that left a column of train cars burning and sent one section of the highway into the Kerch Strait.
Russia has said that the suspected truck bombing was an act of terrorism carried out by the Ukrainian special services. Ukraine has not taken credit for the incident.
Following Biden's comments, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blamed the United States for holding up possible negotiations to end the war, which Moscow officially calls a "special military operation."
"We repeat once again especially for the American side: The tasks that we set in Ukraine will be solved," Zakharova wrote on the ministry's website.
"Russia is open for diplomacy and the conditions are well known. The longer Washington encourages Kyiv's bellicose mood and encourages rather than hinders the terrorist undertakings of Ukrainian saboteurs, the more difficult will be the search for diplomatic solutions."
Kyiv, which has retaken large swaths of Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine's south and east in recent weeks, has ruled out negotiations with Putin, saying that Russia is making unacceptable demands and that Putin's actions have made talks impossible.
Ukraine was left reeling by the early morning strikes on October 10.
While Putin said his forces had launched "precision weapons" from the air, sea, and ground to target key energy and military command facilities in Ukraine, the strikes hit residential areas and critical infrastructure facilities alike.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on the Telegram messaging app that four cities -- Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, and Ternopil -- had no electricity following the attacks and that electricity supplies had been partially disrupted in other parts of the country. In the east, passenger rail service was cut off between Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and Izyum -- a city that was taken shortly after Russia's unprovoked invasion in February but which Kyiv recently retook in a major counteroffensive.
Several explosions rocked the center of the capital, Kyiv, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video message filmed outside his presidential office that Russia had intentionally targeted the country's energy infrastructure and timed the strikes to inflict the greatest number of human losses.
In his nightly evening address to the nation on October 10, Zelenskiy said from a damaged civilian area near a Kyiv university that "Ukraine cannot be intimidated. We united even more instead."
International reaction to the October 10 missile strikes was swift, with the United States, the European Union, and NATO condemning the strikes and the Group of Seven announcing it would hold emergency talks on October 11 that would be preceded by an address by Zelenskiy.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that he had spoken with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to "reiterate U.S. support for Ukraine following the Kremlin's horrific strikes." Blinken said the United States would continue to provide "unwavering economic, humanitarian, and security assistance so Ukraine can defend itself and take care of its people."
Earlier, EU Foreign Affairs chief Josep Borrell also spoke with Kuleba after the attacks, which Borrell "condemned in the strongest possible terms." The EU's top diplomat also expressed his condolences for those who died in the strike and said those responsible would be held accountable.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet after speaking with Kuleba that he "condemned Russia's horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine."
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said in his morning video address that the strikes were an act of terrorism.
"This morning is difficult. We are dealing with terrorists," Zelenskiy said, noting the Russian military's use of Iranian drones to carry out the strikes.
"They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth...destroy our people who are sleeping at home," Zelenskiy said.
Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy said on Twitter that Russia used drones to launch a total of 75 rockets on Ukraine, more than half of which he claimed were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses.
With reporting by dpa, AP, and Reuters
Zelenskiy Accuses Russia Of 'Terrorism' As Deadly Strikes In Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Continue
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that Russia's latest attack on civilian targets in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya that killed 14 people and left scores wounded, including children, was an act of "terrorism at state level," which proved that it is impossible to negotiate with Russia.
"The constant terrorism against the civilian population is Russia's obvious rejection of real negotiations," Zelenskiy said in a video message late on October 9. "Terrorism at the state level is one of the worst international crimes."
Ukrainian officials in Zaporizhzhya said that nine rockets fired by Russian forces overnight on October 8-9 killed 14 people in two apartment buildings and dozens of private homes and wounded 70, including 11 children.
Fresh Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhya destroyed an apartment building the following night, causing injuries, regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said early on October 10.
The nearby Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is located southwest of the city in territory Moscow seized early in the war.
"It was a deliberate blow. The one who gave the order and those who carried it out knew where to hit," Zelenskiy said in his video message.
Zelenskiy's statement came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin himself blamed Ukrainian intelligence for the recent attack on the 18-kilometer bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea with mainland Russia, calling it an "act of terrorism."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Putin and the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee have blamed, without evidence, the attack on the $3.6-billion bridge over the Kerch Strait on Ukrainian special forces.
Russian forces also shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv overnight, launching 10 S-300 missiles, said the head of Mykolayiv's regional military administration, Vitaly Kim. .
However, Kim wrote on telegram that "according to preliminary data, there were no victims."
Ukrainian forces have continued to make gains in a weeks-long counteroffensive in the south and northeast that has led Russian forces to retreat in many areas.
Natalya Humenyuk, Ukraine’s southern military command spokeswoman, said on October 9 that "as of today, from the beginning of the counteroffensive, over 1,170 square kilometers have been liberated in the Kherson direction."
"Work is continuing on consolidation of territory, clearing it, and conducting stabilizing operations, as the settlements we enter contain many surprises left by the occupiers," she told Ukrainian TV.
Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence update on October 10 that "Ukrainian forces "continue to place pressure on Russian forces both in the north-east and in Kherson Oblast in the south."
However, British intelligence said that Moscow continues to prioritize its operations in eastern Ukraine, mainly around Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, where Russian forces were coming closer to breaking into the city, which has sustained very extensive damage from bombardment.
Russian losses have continued after Moscow announced last month that it was annexing the Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, and Luhansk partially held by Russian forces.
On October 8, Russian-imposed authorities in the Kherson region said they were facing “a difficult period” and authorized a partial evacuation in the face of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
After what Russian officials termed a truck bombing took out one lane of the highway section of the Crimea Bridge and damaged the rail section, Moscow made changes to the command of its war effort in Ukraine and the security of key infrastructure in Crimea, with Putin putting the FSB -- the successor to the Soviet-era KGB -- in charge of the effort.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will chair a meeting with his Security Council in Moscow on October 10.
"Tomorrow the president has a planned meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council," Peskov said.
With reporting by dpa, AP, and Reuters
Opposition Returns To The Streets In Bosnia's Serbian Entity, Claiming Election Fraud By Dodik
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Thousands of supporters of the opposition in the Serbian entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina have returned to the streets to protest the results of a recent presidential election, alleging fraud and demanding a recount.
The Party of Democratic Progress (PDP), the Serbian Democratic Party, (SDS), and the List for Justice and Order are demanding a recount of the votes for president amid reports of dozens of election irregularities.
The opposition parties in Republika Srpska, one of two entities of Bosnia-Herzegovina, say the candidate they backed, Jelena Trivic (PDP), defeated long-time nationalist leader Milorad Dodik in the October 2 election.
According to the results counted so far by the Central Election Commission, Dodik of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), won about 281,000 votes in the race for the president of the entity. Trivic won around 252,000, or around 30,000 fewer votes.
The final results of the vote are yet to be announced. Citing reports of irregularities, central election authorities in Sarajevo have ordered the unsealing of ballot boxes and a recount at some 1,000 polling stations before determining the final totals.
Dodik, who has denied the election fraud allegations, has been the most powerful politician in Republika Srpska for years. He has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while the United States and Britain have sanctioned him for allegedly trying to undermine peace and stability in the country.
Bosnia has been governed by an administrative system created by the Dayton peace accords in 1995, which ended three years of war in the former Yugoslav republic marked by ethnic cleansing and brutality.
The U.S.-brokered accords created two highly autonomous entities that share some joint institutions: the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation. The country is governed and administered along ethnic lines established by the agreement, with a weak and often dysfunctional central government.
The accord also provides for the country to have a tri-party presidency, with the mostly Muslim Bosniaks, the ethnic Croatians, and ethnic Serbs each having a representative.
At the October 9 rally in Banja Luka – the capital of the Serbian entity -- Trivic said that the opposition is demanding a recount and a review of all ballots in the entity, along with a probe into possible vote-rigging.
“It wasn't me who was robbed, it was the people. We will not back down, we won't stop,” Trivic said.
With reporting by AP
Biden's 'Armageddon' Comment Not Related To Any Specific Development, Says Spokesman
The U.S. national-security spokesman said President Joe Biden’s recent warnings of possible "Armageddon" in relation to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s continued references to his nuclear arsenal were not based on any specific developments and that the White House does not see an imminent threat.
“These comments were not based on new or fresh intelligence or new indications that Mr. Putin has made a decision to use nuclear weapons and, quite frankly, we don't have any indication that he has made that kind of decision," John Kirby told ABC TV on October 9.
"Nor have we seen anything that would give us pause to reconsider our own strategic nuclear posture in our efforts to defend our own national security interests and those of our allies and partners," Kirby said.
On October 7, Biden said: "We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since [the time of U.S. President John F.] Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis [in 1962]. We're trying to figure out what is Putin's off-ramp."
Kirby acknowledged that the "the stakes are very high right now" with Moscow and that Washington would continue to provide aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia’s unprovoked invasion.
Kirby said the White House was not commenting on the explosion that damaged Russia’s crucial road-and-rail Crimea Bridge on October 8.
"We don't really have anything more to add to the reports about the explosion on the bridge," he said.
“What I can tell you is that Mr. Putin started this war, and Mr. Putin could end it today, simply by moving his troops out of the country.”
Based on reporting by ABC
Russian Missiles Bring Death And Destruction To Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya
At least 13 people were killed and over 80 injured, including children, as a result of missile strikes in Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzya on October 9, according to the region's governor, Oleksandr Starukh. He told reporters that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed overnight, while five other residential buildings were levelled and many more damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks on the Ukrainian-held city, which lies in the heart of one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow recently illegally claimed as its territory. Zaporizhzhya is about 52 kilometers from Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is held by Russian troops and has been under relentless shelling for months.
German Foreign Minister Urges Tougher Sanctions On Iran Over Protest Crackdown
Germany’s foreign minister has called on the European Union to slap new sanctions on Iran for what she described as Tehran’s brutal repression against anti-government protesters in several Iranian cities.
Annalena Baerbock was quoted on October 9 as telling the Bild Am Sonntag newspaper that “those who beat up women and girls on the street, carry off people who want nothing other than to live freely, arrest them arbitrarily, and sentence them to death stand on the wrong side of history.”
Baerbock said, without citing specific individuals, that “we will ensure that the EU imposes entry bans on those responsible for this brutal repression and freezes their assets in the EU."
"We say to people in Iran: We stand and remain by your side.”
Protests and crackdown violence have struck Iran in recent weeks as demonstrators angry over the death of a young woman detained over the Islamic dress code continued to defy officials' warnings of tough punishments to stem the unrest.
Mahsa Amini died on September 16, three days after being detained by morality police because of "improperly" wearing the hijab, a head scarf that is mandatory for women in Iran to wear while in public.
It remains unclear as to what caused Amini's death. Critics blame police brutality, while the authorities say she died of heart failure.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Tehran authorities of employing excessive repressive measures, including lethal force, against participants in the nationwide protests. Rights groups say that up to 185 people have been killed in the crackdown.
EU lawmakers have approved a resolution calling for sanctions against those responsible for the death of Amini and the violent crackdown.
Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AP
Pope Urges World To 'Learn From History' Over Nuclear Threat, Laments Plight Of Ukrainians Forced To Flee
Reflecting on the war in Ukraine, Pope Francis urged the world to learn from history on the threat of nuclear war and choose the path of peace while he also lamented the plight of Ukrainians forced to flee that conflict.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"We cannot forget the danger of nuclear war that threatened the world at that time," Francis said during a mass in St Peter's Square on October 9, referring to the Cold War years of the 1960s.
"Why not learn from history? Even at that time, there were conflicts and huge tensions, but the way of peace was chosen," the 85-year-old Francis said.
He asked those attending to remember the plight of Ukrainians fleeing war, which he said “causes us great suffering.”
The pope has mostly avoided assailing Russia directly since its unprovoked February 24 invasion of Ukraine, but he has increasingly spoken out against the death and destruction of the war and the related refugee crisis.
He also urged Europe to show more mercy to migrants fleeing financial hardships in their home countries.
"The exclusion of migrants is scandalous! Indeed, the exclusion of migrants is criminal. It makes them die in front of us," the pontiff said.
"And so today, we have the Mediterranean, which is the largest cemetery in the world. The exclusion of migrants is disgusting, it is sinful, it is criminal."
Hundreds of thousands of migrants have attempted to cross the Mediterranean from North Africa in an effort to reach Europe.
Nearly 25,000 have either drowned or gone missing since 2014, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration.
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
Kyrgyzstan Cancels Planned CSTO Exercises
Bishkek has announced that it is canceling military exercises for the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) which were to be held in Kyrgyzstan this week.
The Indestructible Brotherhood-2022 exercises were scheduled for October 10 to October 14, and were to include military personnel from all six CSTO members -- Belarus, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Armenia -- as well as from five other states, including Serbia, Syria, and Uzbekistan.
No reason was given for the cancelation announced on October 9.
Kyrgyzstan was involved in deadly clashes with fellow CSTO member Tajikistan along the two countries' border in September, after which it called on the CSTO to take an active role in resolving the dispute. Kyrgyz lawmakers had reportedly objected to Tajikistan being allowed to participate in the exercises.
The CSTO alliance is loosely similar to NATO with its principle that an attack on one is an attack on all.
CSTO exercises in Kazakhstan ended on October 8, after which participants were to head to Kyrgyzstan. They will now return to their home countries.
Iranian State TV Hack Puts Supreme Leader In Crosshairs, Shows Slain Protesters
Activists in Iran have disrupted a live state television broadcast by airing images and messages in support of continuing protests against the government and the country's strict hijab law requiring women to wear head scarves.
Islamic Republic TV footage of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meeting state officials was interrupted briefly on October 8 and replaced with images of slain protesters and 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose death in police custody last month after being arrested for not wearing a head scarf sparked protests across the country.
An image showing Khamenei in crosshairs and in flames was also aired during the interruption, for which the hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali took credit. The images were accompanied by the words "join us and rise up."
The semiofficial Tasnim news agency confirmed that the state TV news broadcast "was hacked for a few moments by anti-revolutionary agents."
Hassanein Haddad, a spokesman for Iran State Radio and Television, said that the incident was not a hack, but an act of "vandalism and infiltration" from within the channel itself.
The protests, which erupted around the country after Amini's death on September 16, continued in Tehran and other cities on the night of the broadcast.
Labor strikes were also reported in Kurdish-majority regions on October 8, including in the city of Sanandaj, where two protesters were reportedly shot dead. Security forces were also accused of opening fire in Saqez.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says at least 185 protesters have been killed by the security forces, including at least 19 children, as the protests enter their fourth week.
Amid the growing unrest, Iranian political leaders held a crisis meeting on October 9 to discuss the situation, the presidential office said.
The meeting included President Ebrahim Raisi, the parliamentary speaker, and the judiciary head, the office said.
Putin Blames Ukrainian Special Services For Crimea Bridge Explosion
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that a massive explosion which damaged a crucial bridge linking Russian-occupied Crimea and the Russian mainland was a "terrorist" act organized by Ukrainian special services.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Putin said in a video on the Kremlin Telegram channel on October 9 without providing details or evidence.
"This was devised, carried out, and ordered by the Ukrainian special services," he said.
Putin's comments came after he met with Aleksandr Bastrykin, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, to discuss the findings of an inquiry into the October 8 explosion and fire on the 19-kilometer, $3.6 billion Crimea Bridge.
Bastrykin claimed that Ukrainian special services were aided by citizens of Russia and other countries in the attack, saying a truck suspected in the bombing had been to Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, and Russia's North Ossetia region and Krasnodar, among other places.
Earlier in the day, Russian divers began examining the bridge to determine the cause of the blast.
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the explosion that sent one span of the bridge's highway section tumbling into the Kerch Strait and damaged the rail section.
But the blast has become a major morale boost for Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and a humiliating blow to Putin's prestige.
The bridge, constructed by Russia after its seizure of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014, is seen as a key route for supplies to the territory and for supporting Russian forces fighting in southern Ukraine. The bridge has also been used by the Kremlin as a symbol of its control over Crimea.
Russian news agencies reported that divers would begin work in the morning of October 9 before an inspection above the waterline is conducted later in the day.
The Russia-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on Telegram on October 8 that cars were being allowed to travel on one lane of the highway after a full inspection, but truck traffic was not being allowed. He said that the situation was "under control" and urged people in Crimea to remain calm and said those who wish to travel to Russia could travel for free by ferry.
"The situation is manageable -- it's unpleasant, but not fatal," Aksyonov told reporters. "Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge."
Aksyonov also said that Crimea has a month's worth of fuel and more than two months' worth of food, while the Defense Ministry has said that its forces fighting in occupied areas of southern Ukraine will be "fully supplied" by way of existing land and sea routes.
Kyiv, which has made significant military gains in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in recent weeks, has demanded that Russian forces leave the Crimean Peninsula.
Russia last month annexed the partially occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson in Ukraine's south and east and has since pulled back its forces in multiple regions in the face of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
On October 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Federal Security Service to take charge of security measures for the Crimea Bridge and other infrastructure on the peninsula.
It remains unclear who was behind the bridge explosion or if it did involve a truck. Russian authorities have alleged that the truck they say carried the bomb was traveling from Russia's Krasnodar region to Crimea.
With reporting by Reuters, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, RFE/RL's Russian Service, and Current Time.
Russian Strikes Kill At Least 14 In Ukraine's Southern City Of Zaporizhzhya
Ukrainian officials in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya said that nine rockets fired by Russian forces overnight killed at least 14 people in two apartment buildings and dozens of private homes.
The attack comes as Ukraine’s military on October 9 said its troops had recaptured nearly 1,200 square kilometers of territory in the southern Kherson region from Russian forces since beginning their counteroffensive in late August.
It also comes a day after a massive explosion damaged part of Russia’s 19-kilometer, $3.6 billion bridge over the Kerch Strait, an attack President Vladimir Putin and the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee have blamed, without evidence, on Ukrainian special forces.
The death toll from the October 8-9 attack on the city of Zaporizhzhya was revised downward from an earlier estimate of 17 killed. However, officials said 87 people were injured, including 10 children, and the casualty figures could rise.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zaporizhzhya city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said that five homes were destroyed and around 40 were damaged in the attack on the city in the Ukrainian-held part of the region, which was annexed by Russia in violation of international law last week.
Images posted on social media by Ukrainian military authorities in the Zaporizhzhya region showed significant damage to residential buildings in the regional capital.
Zaporizhzhya was also hit by major shelling on October 6, killing 11 people. The nearby Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is located southwest of the city in territory Moscow seized early in the war.
The fresh attack came after a key bridge to the Crimean Peninsula that was constructed by Russia following its seizure of the Ukrainian territory in 2014 and was a symbol of Russia's control of the southern region, was heavily damaged on October 8.
After what Russian officials termed a truck bombing took out one lane of the highway section of the Crimea Bridge and damaged the rail section, Moscow made changes to the command of its war effort in Ukraine and the security of key infrastructure in Crimea, with Putin putting the FSB -- the successor to the Soviet-era KGB -- in charge of the effort.
Ukrainian forces have continued to make gains in a weeks-long counteroffensive in the south and east of the country that has led Russian forces to retreat in many areas.
Natalya Humenyuk, Ukraine’s southern military command spokeswoman, said on October 9 that "as of today, from the beginning of the counteroffensive, over 1,170 square kilometers have been liberated in the Kherson direction."
"Work is continuing on consolidation of territory, clearing it, and conducting stabilizing operations, as the settlements we enter contain many surprises left by the occupiers," she told Ukrainian TV.
On October 8, Russia's Defense Ministry named General Sergei Surovikin as the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine who have suffered territorial losses in areas of the east and south of the country that were occupied shortly after the Russian invasion in February. Surovikin had led Russia's Aerospace Forces since 2017.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will chair a meeting with his Security Council in Moscow on October 10.
"Tomorrow the president has a planned meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council," Peskov said.
Russian losses have continued after Moscow announced last month that it was annexing the Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, and Luhansk partially held by Russian forces.
On October 8, Russia-imposed authorities in the Kherson region said they were facing “a difficult period” and authorized a partial evacuation in the face of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
With reporting by dpa, AP, and Reuters
Rights Watchdog Condemns 'Baseless' Treason Charges Against Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has blasted Russian accusations of high treason against prominent opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza as "the third baseless charge" since his detention six months ago.
The group described it as "a blatant attempt to quash any criticism of the Kremlin and deter contact with the international community."
“It is painfully obvious that the Kremlin sees Kara-Murza as a direct and imminent threat," HRW quoted its Europe and Central Asia director, Hugh Williamson, as saying. "These charges against him and his prolonged detention are a travesty of justice. Russian authorities should immediately and unconditionally free Kara-Murza and drop all charges against him.”
Russian media last week quoted unnamed law enforcement officials and sources as saying that the high treason charge against Kara-Murza stems from his alleged cooperation with organizations in a NATO member for many years. If convicted on the charge, the staunch opponent of the Kremlin faces up to 20 years in prison.
The 41-year-old politician was detained in April and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobedience to police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army while speaking to lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
Kara-Murza has rejected the charge, calling it politically motivated.
His lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov, reportedly said the treason charge stems from "open criticism" in speeches Kara-Murza gave at events in Lisbon, Helsinki, and Washington.
HRW noted Kara-Murza's friendship with slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov and two near-fatal poisonings in the past seven years that open-source sleuths Bellingcat have blamed on Russian security services.
Kara-Murza's arrest in April came amid a mounting crackdown by Russian authorities on opposition figures and any disagreement with the ongoing war in Ukraine that Moscow launched against its neighbor on February 24.
In August, Kara-Murza was additionally charged with carrying out activities of an undesirable organization for taking part in organizing a conference in Moscow last year to support political prisoners in Russia that was sponsored by the foreign-based Free Russia Foundation. That group has been recognized as "undesirable" in Russia.
The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources -- mainly from Europe and the United States.
LGBT Supporters Rally Peacefully In Montenegro Amid Opposition From Church Groups
PODGORICA -- Hundreds of LGBT supporters marched without apparent incident in the 10th annual Pride event in the Montenegrin capital, Podgorica, amid opposition from supporters of the Orthodox Church.
Holding flags and signs bearing slogans such as "No more homophobia" and "Our freedom is also your freedom," participants marched through the closed streets of the city center on October 8, with police monitoring the gathering with the use of drones flying overhead.
Pride organizers said hatred for the LGBT community was still spreading but that supporters were now standing up for their rights in the conservative Balkan nation of 620,000 people.
"We gathered here for the 10th time to show we are human beings of flesh and blood, hopes, and dreams, but we are rejected and trampled upon because of love," said Stasa Bastrica of the Kvir Montenegra group.
"[Opponents] incite our fellow citizens to hate us. Death to fascism, death to religious extremism," Bastrica added.
Activist Danijel Kalezic said that "we have seen decision-makers who are against Pride. There are more of us than those who want to deny us our rights. They cannot defeat us in any way."
The government of Montenegro was represented at the event by Human and Minority Rights Minister Fatmir Djeka, Urban Planning Minister Ana Novakovic Djurovic, and Economy Minister Goran Djurovic.
Foreign diplomats, members of parliament, activists from other organizations, Podgorica Mayor Ivan Vukovic, and Montenegro's top tennis player, Danka Kovinic, also attended.
On October 7, the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro held a rally in the capital to protest against the Pride event.
About 1,000 supporters gathered in front of the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ to pray "for the sanctity of marriage and the preservation of the family."
A proclamation deplored the "the depraved values that propagate mock Christian traditions, undermining the family, the people, and the state."
The first Pride parade in Montenegro was held in Budva on July 24, 2013, amid fierce clashes between LGBT supporters and opponents.
Several hundred protesters shouting "Kill the gays!" threw stones, bottles, and other objects at police and several dozen activists marching in support of gay rights in the coastal town.
Violence also disrupted a second march in Podgorica later that year, but processions have been held in mostly peaceful conditions in subsequent years.
Montenegro joined NATO in 2017 and has long sought membership in the European Union.
