EU's Military Mission Says 'Closely Watching' Security Situation In Bosnia
The European Union's military mission to Bosnia-Herzegovina says it has not perceived any danger to the country's security situation despite ongoing tensions sparked by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik's repeated threats that the Bosnian Serb entity would pursue independence and union with neighboring Serbia.
Dodik -- who has been targeted by sanctions from the United States and Britain over alleged destabilization efforts and corruption -- has repeatedly threatened to push for the independence of Republika Srpska unless a dispute with Bosnia's central government over who's the rightful owner of the country's assets is resolved in the Serbian entity's favor.
On April 23, Dodik vowed to pursue a union with neighboring Serbia if the issue will not be settled to the benefit of Republika Srpska and warned that the entity's police would patrol the boundary with Bosnia's other entity, the Bosniak-Croat Federation.
Mission spokeswoman Emer Kelly told RFE/RL on April 26 that Operation Althea was closely monitoring the local political and security developments.
"EUFOR's Althea has an agile presence throughout the whole country and is conducting routine patrols all over Bosnia-Herzegovina in order to reassure all communities of our presence and enhance our situational awareness," Kelly said.
She added that the mission continues to proactively support Bosnian partner institutions in ensuring a secure environment in the country, and that they continue to cooperate and maintain contacts with local authorities through a network of liaison and observation teams.
Under the 1995 Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian War, an administrative system was established under which Bosnia remains partitioned between Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, connected by a weak central government.
Dodik has been trying to separate the entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene the Dayton accords.
Operation Althea, formally known as the European Union Force Bosnia-Herzegovina (EUFOR) was formed in 2004 as a successor to the previous Stabilization Force (SFOR), Implementation Force (IFOR), and United Nations Protection Force (UNPROFOR) that ensured Bosnia's security following the end of the 1992-95 war.
EUFOR is responsible for implementing the military part of the Dayton agreement and ensuring peace. Its mandate, which includes the use of military force, is extended by the UN Security Council every autumn for one year.
EUFOR has repeatedly stated that it would only use military force if "the safe and stable environment is seriously threatened, and the existing security structures are in danger of falling apart."
EUFOR does not comment on political issues but continues to closely monitor all activities that might impact the security situation, in accordance with its mandate.
Russian Envoy Says No 'Real Progress' Seen On Grain Deal
Russia's envoy to the United Nations in Geneva said on April 26 that no real progress had been achieved in resolving issues raised by Moscow over the Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire next month. Speaking to reporters at Moscow' permanent mission in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov said Russia's position on extending the deal remained unchanged. Moscow has said it will not agree to an extension unless the West removes obstacles to Russian exports of grain and fertilizer.
Kyrgyz Activists, Politicians, Journalists Face New Charges Over Border Deal Protests
Twenty-six Kyrgyz rights activists, opposition politicians, and journalists, who were arrested in October 2022 for challenging a controversial border deal with Uzbekistan, have been additionally charged with attempts to seize power and public calls to seize power, lawyers of some of them told RFE/RL on April 26. The charges could lead to prison terms of up to 15 years. The 26 men and women were initially accused of planning riots over a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border agreement that handed a disputed water reservoir over to Uzbekistan. Several of them were transferred to house arrest in early April. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Navalny Faces 30 Years In Russian Terrorism Case He Calls 'Absurd'
Jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny says a new probe has been launched against him, this time on a charge of terrorism, and that he will be tried on the "absurd" charge by a military court.
Navalny made the statement at a hearing on April 26 held by Moscow’s Basmanny district court where a decision is expected on what the parameters for the Kremlin critic will be to allow him to get acquainted with the case materials.
"They made absurd charges that threaten me with 30 years in prison," he said in a statement published on social media by his supporters.
"Investigator Vidyukov said yesterday that a terrorist case was brought out separately from this case and that I, while in prison, commit terrorist attacks," he added.
Navalny appeared at the hearing via video link from a prison in the Vladimir region. Just minutes after it started, Judge Yevgenia Nikolayeva ruled the hearing would be held behind closed doors.
"The attempt to hold this hearing behind closed doors is an attempt to illegally restrict me in getting acquainted with the case's materials and an attempt to do everything so that no one can learn about it," Navalny said, adding that the case's materials consisted of 196 volumes.
Navalny associate Ivan Zhdanov said earlier that investigators gave Navalny, a trained lawyer, just one day to get acquainted with 700 pages of materials for the case, which was launched in October against the corruption crusader and his associates after Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation was labeled as extremist.
The defendants were charged subsequently with organizing and financially supporting an extremist group.
Navalny said another case on a charge of propagating terrorism and Nazism was also launched against him in October over his self-exiled associates' statements on the Popular Politics YouTube channel. They criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government and condemned Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed earlier this month that Navalny's associates, along with Ukraine's secret services, were involved in the assassination of pro-Kremlin journalist and propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, in early April.
With reporting by TASS, Mediazona, and SOTA
Iranian Diplomat Jailed In Belgium To Be Freed In Prisoner Swap, Tehran Says
An Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium will soon be released in a prisoner-swap deal, Iran's judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said on April 26. Assadollah Assadi was sentenced in 2021 over a foiled 2018 bomb plot targeting an Iranian opposition group in Paris. Last month Tehran said it was ready to make the swap, which would include Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele -- jailed in Iran for 40 years for charges including spying that he and his supporters say were fabricated. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Prosecutor Says 15,000 Cases Of Illegal Military Mobilization Registered
Russian Deputy Prosecutor-General Anatoly Razinkin said on April 26 that 15,000 cases of men being called up to the military illegally had been registered. After President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in September 2022, more than 300,000 men were conscripted to the military amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Many have complained since then that they were mobilized illegally, citing exemptions such as having more than two minor children, medical conditions, lack of military experience, or old age. In December, amid the wave of complaints, lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov said that 10,000 illegally mobilized men had been returned home. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By AFP
Powerful Iranian Cleric Killed In Attack
A powerful Iranian cleric, a member of the Assembly of Experts that selects the country's supreme leader, has been killed in an armed attack, state media reported on April 26. "Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani was killed this morning in an armed attack...the assailant was also arrested," IRNA news agency reported, citing an official. The attack took place in the north of Iran.
Tajik Security Forces Kill Two Suspected Militants
Tajik security forces have killed two people who belonged to "an international terrorist organization" near the Afghan border, Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security said on April 26. The incident occurred in Vanj, a district near the border, the committee said in a statement, without identifying the individuals or the group they allegedly belonged to. It said the two had entered the country "with the intention of committing a terrorist act, and were killed by law enforcement agencies during an anti-terrorist operation." Weapons, ammunition, and grenades were seized, the statement said, without giving further details. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Fire Kills One In Russia's Sverdlovsk Region
A large fire broke out in Sosva, a village in Russia's Sverdlovsk region, killing one person and destroying 90 buildings, the Emergency Situations Ministry reported on April 26. It did not say what caused the fire, but reports indicated it may have started at a local sawmill and then rapidly spread due to high winds. A state of emergency was declared in the area and investigators opened criminal cases for negligence and causing death by negligence. The site of the fire is located some 1,400 kilometers east of Moscow. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Three Russian Aircraft Intercepted Over Baltic Sea, Germany Says
Three Russian military aircraft flying without transponder signals have been intercepted in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, Germany's Luftwaffe said on April 26. Germany and Britain sent Eurofighter jets to identify the two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft and one Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft, the German Luftwaffe tweeted, posting images of the Russian aircraft midflight. Russian military aircraft regularly fly from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad and back, meaning that such encounters are fairly routine in the region. Germany handed over responsibility for NATO's Baltic air-policing mission to Britain earlier this month. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia do not have air forces. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Acclaimed Iranian Director Panahi Allowed To Travel Abroad After 14 Years, Wife Says
Award-winning Iranian director Jafar Panahi's travel ban has been lifted after 14 years, his wife, Tahereh Saeedi, said on Instagram on April 25, adding that she and her husband were going to travel abroad "for a few days." Panahi, 62, was temporarily released from prison last month after going on a hunger strike to protest "the illegal and inhumane behavior" of Iran's judiciary. He was arrested in July amid a crackdown on dissent in response to protests over living conditions. Panahi won several international awards for films critiquing modern Iran, including the top 2015 Berlin prize for Taxi.
FBI Working With U.S. Companies To Collect War Crime Evidence In Ukraine
Ukraine is working with the FBI and U.S. companies to collect evidence of war crimes by Russians, such as geolocation and cell-phone information, senior officials said on April 25. Ukrainian authorities are collecting digital information from battlefields and Ukrainian towns ravaged by the war since Russia invaded the country in February 2022, said Alex Kobzanets, a FBI special agent who previously worked as a legal attache for the agency in Ukraine. "Collection of that data, analysis of that data, working through that data is something the FBI has experience working through," Kobzanets told a cybersecurity conference in San Francisco. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Throwing Increasingly More Resources Into Assault Of Bakhmut, Ukraine Says
Moscow has been stepping up its offensive actions over the past day on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in the east, where Ukrainian defenders are facing increasing pressure from Russian shelling, air strikes, and infantry assaults, Kyiv said on April 26.
"Russia is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where Ukrainian forces repelled 39 Russian attacks over the last 24 hours," the General Staff said in its daily report.
"Fierce battles continue in Bakhmut and Maryinka," the military said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russian troops launched three missile strikes, 13 air strikes, and 49 rocket salvoes at Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure, it added.
Repeated Russian assaults have also been repelled in the village of Klishchiyivka, some 10 kilometers south of Bakhmut, the Donetsk region city that has been the epicenter of a monthslong, grinding battle.
In the southern Zaporizhzhya region, where Europe's largest nuclear power plant is located, an air-raid alert was declared overnight.
RFE/RL correspondents reported numerous explosions that were likely caused by attacking Iranian-made Shahed drones.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of Zaporizhzhya military administration, urged inhabitants to take cover but did not elaborate on the nature of the blasts. "Stay in safe places until the air alert is over," he said.
Russian forces, who control the local nuclear power plant, regularly shell the parts of Zaporizhzhya region still under Ukrainian control.
On April 25, a Russian missile strike on a museum in the eastern city of Kupyansk killed at least two people and injured 10, an attack that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "barbaric."
Oleh Synyehubov, the head of the Kharkiv region military administration, told RFE/RL that the April 25 strike on the Kupyansk city center involved S-300 type missiles, one of which hit the Museum of Local History.
"The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely. Our history, our culture, our people. Killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram, adding, "We must and will respond!"
Separately, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said Moscow began using its new T-14 Armata battle tanks in the war, firing on Ukrainian positions but not yet participating "in direct assault."
The tank has an unmanned turret that a crew controls remotely from "an isolated armored capsule located in the front of the hull," the report said.
But, according to British military intelligence, Russian forces have complained about the poor condition of the first of the tanks to arrive.
"Eleven years in development, the program has been dogged with delays, reduction in planned fleet size, and reports of manufacturing problems," the British intelligence report said.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Kremlin: Seizure Of Western Assets Is Retaliatory Move, Could Be Expanded
The Kremlin said on April 26 that Moscow's move to take temporary control of the assets of Finnish energy group Fortum and its former German subsidiary Uniper was in retaliation for what it called the illegal seizure of Russian assets abroad. A day earlier, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree establishing temporary control of the Russian assets of the two European state-owned energy firms. The decree said Russia needed to take urgent measures to respond to unspecified actions from the United States and others it said were "unfriendly and contrary to international law." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the decree did not concern ownership, just the power to manage the assets. He said the measure could be expanded to other assets if necessary. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AP
Mastermind Of Suicide Bombing At Kabul Airport In 2021 Killed
A ground assault by the Taliban has killed the Islamic State (IS) militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said on April 25. Initially, neither Washington -- nor apparently the Taliban -- were aware that the mastermind was dead. He was killed during a series of battles early this month in southern Afghanistan between the Taliban and an IS affiliate, according to several officials. But in recent days, U.S. intelligence confirmed "with high confidence" that the man had been killed, a senior official said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Dealing With Russian Oligarch Under Sanctions
A New York lawyer pleaded guilty on April 25 to making $3.8 million in payments to maintain properties that were beneficially owned by Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian billionaire oligarch under U.S. sanctions, court records showed. Robert Wise admitted to receiving wire payments from a shell company controlled by a Vekselberg associate, and then using the funds to pay taxes, insurance, and other fees on various properties, including two apartments on Manhattan's Park Avenue and an estate in the Hamptons on New York's Long Island. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia's Lavrov Says Black Sea Grain Deal Situation Is Deadlocked
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on April 25 that the situation related to the Black Sea grain deal had reached a deadlock, adding that there were still obstacles blocking Russian exports. The pact was renewed for 60 days last month, but Moscow has signaled that it may well not agree to extend it further unless the West removes obstacles to the exports of Russian grain and fertilizer. Lavrov told a news conference at the UN that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had sent a letter to President Vladimir Putin regarding the deal and that there would be a reaction in due course. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
European Lawmakers Call For Olympics Ban On Russia, Belarus
European lawmakers have urged the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Paris Games rather than keep seeking ways to let them compete as neutrals in international sport. On April 25, the 46-nation Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) held a two-hour session of its panel for sports issues in Strasbourg, France. It was to help draft a future report on the question of barring the two countries’ athletes and officials from the Olympic movement because of the military invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Lithuanian Parliament Approves Law Allowing Border Guards To Stop Illegal Migrants And Send Them Back To Belarus
The Lithuanian parliament has approved legislation legalizing the practice of turning back migrants who cross its border illegally from Belarus. The law, which still must be signed by President Gitanas Nauseda, is set to go into effect on May 3. It allows border guards to stop illegal migrants in a border strip of up to 5 kilometers from the frontier and send them back to Belarus, effectively legalizing a policy already in place. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
South Africa Says Not Leaving ICC, Despite Putin Invite To BRICS Summit
There are no plans for South Africa to quit the International Criminal Court (ICC) as earlier suggested by President Cyril Ramaphosa, his office said April 25, citing a communication "error" from the ruling ANC party. "The presidency wishes to clarify that South Africa remains a signatory to the Rome Statute....This clarification follows an error in a comment made during a media briefing held by the governing African National Congress (ANC)," Ramaphosa's office said in a late night statement. The ICC issued an arrest warrant on March 17 against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. The international arrest warrant against Putin was issued after he had already received his invite from South Africa to the BRICS summit for emerging economies in August, and it would oblige Pretoria to hand him over to the ICC in The Hague. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Investigative Report Says Putin Made Decision To Invade Ukraine In March 2021
An investigative report by the Vyorstka online newspaper says Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to invade Ukraine in early March 2021.
According to the report, which is based on interviews with sources close to the Russian leadership, Putin made the decision to invade Ukraine after Ukrainian authorities confiscated assets and media outlets controlled by Russia-friendly Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk in February 2021.
The preparations for the invasion, launched in late February 2022, took a year with Putin’s close associate, billionaire Yury Kovalchuk, the main supporter of the idea, the report quotes the sources as saying.
According to Vyorstka, Kovalchuk persuaded Putin that it was the right time to launch the invasion as the European Union was facing internal problems and disagreements on a number of issues.
A source told Vyorstka that initially Putin planned to openly threaten Ukraine with aggression in his controversial article On The Historical Unity Of Russians And Ukrainians, which was published in July 2021. However, the threat was taken out of the text at the last moment.
The report quoted a source as saying that a top Russian official said during private conversations on the sidelines of an economic gathering at the Valdai Discussion Club in October 2021 that Russia planned forcibly change the government in Ukraine.
Another source said that, in December 2021, Russia's top officials discussed how Ukraine will be shared between major Russian corporations.
The report quotes a person whom Vyorstka called "Putin’s old friend" as saying that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu supported Putin's plan as he was sure that the military operation would be quick, in a manner similar to the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014.
A source in Putin’s administration told Vyorstka that Putin planned to take over Ukraine quickly and did not expect it to last long. That, however, has been proven wrong with Ukraine putting up staunch resistance with the backing of NATO and many of its Western allies.
A former Kremlin official told the website that almost everyone in Russia's political and military elite is against the war in Ukraine.
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. According to the United Nations, as of mid-April at least 8,500 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and more than 14,000 civilians wounded as a result of the war.
Accurate numbers of military casualties are not available, but most analysts say both sides have lost thousands of soldiers in the fighting.
Iranian Actresses Face Charges After Appearing At Events Without Hijabs
Two prominent Iranian actresses, Katayoun Riahi and Pantea Bahram, are facing legal action after they made public appearances without wearing the mandatory hijab.
According to the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the Tehran Police Public Relations Center cited "unveiling in public and publishing images on social media" as the reason for filing the case against the actresses.
Riahi, alongside actresses Golab Adineh and Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, appeared without a mandatory hijab, or head scarf, at a public funeral ceremony on April 18. It was not clear whether the other actresses also face charges.
Bahram, another well-known actress, has made several public appearances without a mandatory hijab, including at a screening of the last episode of the Iranian television series The Lion Skin at Tehran’s Lotus Cinema on April 19.
Following the event, the director of the Lotus cinema was dismissed and the cinema was closed for two days.
The Judiciary Media Center has previously reported cases against the two being sent to a specialized court, which deals with crimes "against chastity" and says it takes a "serious" stance on "social and moral corruption."
Riahi, a veteran actress, made headlines when she removed her mandatory hijab in solidarity with nationwide protests against the Iranian government after the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law.
Although Riahi initially managed to evade the authorities, she was arrested by security forces on November 29 and accused of "gathering and colluding to act against national security and propaganda activities against the system."
She was released on bail on December 8. Her trial took place in January amid a news blackout. According to Soraya Riahi-Rad, a writer and poet, the actress had to leave the court in an ambulance because her state of health had deteriorated "under the most severe threats and pressure."
In recent weeks, officials have warned women to respect the hijab law and have threatened to punish violators. The authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Pourazari.
Other celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Since the Amini's death last year, Iranians have flooded onto the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered to be one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Many women have burned their hijabs in public as a show of defiance.
In response to the unrest, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences to protesters, including the death penalty.
The authorities have also intensified efforts to enforce the hijab as more women flout the law by expanding punishments to businesses and workers who fail to enforce the law on their patrons.
The hijab became mandatory in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution, by order of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Georgian PM Presses Country’s EU, NATO Aspirations During Brussels Visit
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili met in Brussels with European Union and NATO leaders to press the Caucasus nation’s bid to join those international organizations.
Following a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel, the Georgian leader said on Twitter on April 25 that his country is committed to a policy of “strengthening our relations” with the EU and “finalizing 12 recommendations” set by the bloc before its membership bid can move forward.
"Together [Georgia and the EU] will promote peace, democracy, and economic growth in the region,” he wrote, adding that Georgia "deserves" candidate status.
The European Commission has said that the 12 specific conditions Tbilisi must fulfill include ending political polarization, progress on media freedom, judicial and electoral reforms, and "de-oligarchization."
Some Georgian leaders last year expressed dismay when the EU granted Ukraine and Moldova the status of EU candidates while holding off on granting the same to Georgia.
Gharibashvili also met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who called Georgia “one of NATO’s closest partners,” adding that the Western allies “fully support Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
“I welcome Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations. And you can count on NATO’s continued political and practical support,” Stoltenberg said, according to a text released by NATO.
“In turn, I count on Georgia to redouble efforts on domestic reforms, and uphold democratic standards.”
“We continue to call on Russia to reverse the recognition of Georgian territories as independent states,” Stoltenberg said.
Georgia’s aspirations to forge closer ties with the West have long angered Moscow. Tensions culminated in Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008 after which Russia recognized South Ossetia and another region, Abkhazia, as independent countries and stationed thousands of its soldiers in those areas.
Opinion polls show that at least 80 percent of the Georgian population favor plans to join the EU, as well as NATO, amid the perceived threats from Russia.
Tehran University Students Clash With Security Forces Over Hijab Punishment
Tehran University security forces and students clashed on April 25 over the mandatory hijab law as tensions on campuses around the country continue to rise over the issue.
Student unions in Iran said trouble at Tehran University began when security forces confiscated a student's ID card due to a violation of the rule stipulating a mandatory hijab or head scarf.
The situation escalated when protests subsequently erupted and two students were severely beaten by the security forces. The two students were detained in a security room for an hour, where they were reportedly threatened.
In response to the clashes, a group of Tehran University students gathered in front of the security building to protest and chant slogans against the mandatory-hijab policy and the use of force by security officers.
Several students, acting as witnesses to the violent confrontation, entered the security room on behalf of other students to file a complaint against the security forces. The students, however, were also threatened by the university president and security officials.
During the gathering in front of the security building, students collected and wrote a letter to complain about the security forces. The student union's report states that Tehran University students emphasized that the complaint was only a part of their pursuit of justice for the brutal behavior of the security forces and that they would stand up to the repression.
Meanwhile, across town, at least 20 students at Tehran's Allameh University were issued suspensions and disqualifications from studying amid similar unrest.
Abdollah Mo'tamedi, the president of the school, said on April 25 that disciplinary cases had been formed only for students who had "specific conditions." He did not elaborate.
The suspensions coincide with ongoing "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests triggered by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was being held in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend classes. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" at the rallies as well as "Death to the dictator," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
According to a rights group called the "Committee Monitoring the Situation of Detainees," the Islamic republic's security apparatus has so far "temporarily detained" at least 720 students since the beginning of the protests.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, while dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Prosecutor Seeks Eight Years In Prison For Wife Of Jailed Nazarbaev's Nephew
ASTANA -- A prosecutor in Kazakhstan asked a court in Astana on April 25 to convict and sentence the wife of a jailed nephew of the Central Asian nation's former strongman President Nursultan Nazarbaev to eight years in prison on charges of corruption, organizing a felony, and abduction over the alleged illegal appropriation of shares and assets of a number of enterprises.
Gulmira Satybaldy was arrested along with her husband Qairat Satybaldy in March last year and tried separately. The probes launched against the couple are part of a series of investigations targeting relatives and allies of Nazarbaev.
Qairat Satybaldy was sentenced to six years in prison in September after a court in the Kazakh capital found him guilty of fraud and embezzlement.
Also on April 25, a court in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, sentenced the former chief of city's branch of the National Committee(KNB), Nurlan Mazhilov, to six years in prison on a charge of abuse of power during unprecedented anti-government protests that turned into deadly mass disorders in January last year.
A day earlier, a court in Astana handed former KNB chief Karim Masimov an 18-year prison term on charges of high treason, attempting to seize power by force, and abuse of office and of power.
Masimov's former deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov, Daulet Erghozhin, and Marat Osipov, were sentenced to 16, 15, and three years in prison, respectively, at the same trial.
After the mass protests in early January 2022, the Kazakh regime began to quietly target Nazarbaev, his family, and other allies -- many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, whom Nazarbaev hand-picked as his successor after stepping down in 2019, started distancing himself from the former leader after the January unrest, which was fueled by the Kazakhs’ pent up frustration with cronyism and corruption.
Toqaev stripped Nazarbaev of the sweeping powers he had retained as the head of the Security Council after resigning.
Just days after the protests, two of Nazarbaev’s sons-in-law were pushed out of top jobs at two major oil and gas companies.
Another son-in-law, Timur Kulibaev, resigned as chairman of the country’s main business lobby group, while in late February, Nazarbaev's eldest daughter, Darigha, was apparently forced to give up her parliamentary seat.
