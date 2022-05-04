News
Bosnia Calls Elections For October 2 Amid Concerns Over Lack of Electoral Reforms
The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Bosnia-Herzegovina has set October 2 for general elections, despite the failure of politicians to agree on electoral reforms and a 2022 budget that will provide funds for the vote.
The CEC said on May 4 that six of its seven members voted in favor of setting the October 2 date, where voters will choose Croat, Serb, and Bosniak members of the tripartite presidency; lawmakers in the parliament of the Bosniak and Croat federation, as well as the Serb-dominated entity Republika Srpska; and leaders for 10 cantons.
Croat nationalists have been seeking reforms to the electoral law to bolster their representation after complaining for years that they don't have their own entity in the country.
The prescribed Croat member of Bosnia's ethnically tripartite presidency has been elected in each of the past two polls on the strength of votes from the Bosniak majority, without the backing of the largest ethnic Croat party, the Bosnian Croat Democratic Union, or its leader, Dragan Covic.
Bosniaks have staunchly resisted calls for the formation of a Croat-majority district, prompting Covic and his party to abandon cooperation with their Bosniak counterparts in many forums.
Fears of a messy dissolution of Bosnia, which is still governed under the terms of a 1995 peace treaty known as the Dayton accords that divides the country into a Bosniak and Croat federation and a majority Serb entity, have intensified in recent months.
Bosnian Serbs have threatened secession, while Croats have said that they could boycott the elections if reforms to address their grievances aren't addressed.
Another Kazakh Political Prisoner's Term Replaced With Parole-Like Sentence
PETROPAVL, Kazakhstan -- A Kazakh court has replaced another activist's prison sentence with a parole-like penalty amid an outcry by human rights groups over political prisoners in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
The Petropavl City Court in Kazakhstan's north ruled late on May 3 that the remainder of Asqar Qaiyrbek's 26-month prison term must be replaced by a parole-like sentence, adding that the decision will take force on May 18 unless it is appealed by prosecutors.
Qaiyrbek, recognized by Kazakh human organizations as a political prisoner, was arrested in September 2020 and sentenced in June last year on extremism charges stemming from his support of the opposition Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) and its affiliate Koshe (Street) party. The two groups have been labeled as extremist and banned in Kazakhstan.
He has rejected the charges as politically motivated.
On April 25, rights defenders said Qaiyrbek was severely beaten by prison guards. Kazakhstan’s Penitentiary Service then confirmed that Qaiyrbek sustained bruises and injuries but did not give any other details or say how the injuries occurred.
Qaiyrbek is the fourth political prisoner in Kazakhstan imprisoned for supporting DVK and the Koshe party to have their prison term replaced with a parole-like sentence since March amid protests by Kazakh rights defenders and opposition activists.
Many activists across the Central Asian nation have been handed prison terms or parole-like restricted-freedom sentences in recent years for their involvement in the activities of DVK and the Koshe party and for taking part in the rallies organized by the two groups.
DVK is led by Mukhtar Ablyazov, the fugitive former head of Kazakhstan’s BTA Bank and an outspoken critic of the Kazakh government.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) earlier this year criticized the Kazakh government for using anti-extremism laws as a tool to persecute critics and civic activists. Several hundred people have been prosecuted for membership in the Koshe party.
The Kazakh authorities have insisted there are no political prisoners in the country.
Popular Russian TV Journalist And Kremlin-Critic Added To Wanted List
MOSCOW -- Russian authorities have added one of the country's most well-known TV journalists and Kremlin critics to their wanted list amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent that has intensified since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine more than two months ago.
Aleksandr Nevzorov's name appeared on the Interior Ministry's registry of wanted persons on May 4. According to the ministry, the former lawmaker, who is currently out of Russia in an unspecified country, is suspected of the "distributing false information about the Russian armed forces."
The Investigative Committee said on March 22 that it had launched a probe against Nevzorov over statements he made on Instagram and YouTube that criticized the armed forces for an assault on a nursing home in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Many civilians were killed in the attack.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Report: Execution Of Swedish-Iranian National Djalali Scheduled For May 21
A Swedish-Iranian citizen sentenced to death in Iran on charges of spying for Israel is to be executed on May 21, Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency said on May 4.
Ahmadreza Djalali, a medical doctor and lecturer at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, was arrested in Iran in 2016 during an academic visit.
He was accused of providing information to Israel to help it assassinate several senior nuclear scientists.
Iran's Supreme Court in 2017 upheld the death sentence. Amnesty International in November urged Tehran to drop all charges against Djalali and release him.
The ISNA report, which cites unnamed sources, comes as Hamid Nouri, a former Iranian prosecution official arrested by Swedish authorities in 2019, faces a life sentence in Sweden at a trial relating to the mass killings ordered by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1988.
Nouri is charged with international war crimes and human rights abuses in connection with the murders of more than 100 people at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran.
Tehran on May 2 summoned Sweden's ambassador over "baseless and false allegations" made against Nouri.
Under Swedish law, courts can try Swedish citizens and other nationals for crimes against international law committed abroad.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Kyrgyz Officials Arrest 12 Alleged Hizb Ut-Tahrir Members
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz officials say 12 active members, including four leaders, of the banned Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group have been detained in the southern Jalal-Abad region.
The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said in a statement on May 4 that the suspects had been apprehended three days earlier in the town of Kerben.
The UKMK statement said a probe has been launched into charges of organizing and financially supporting an extremist group.
According to UKMK, electronic devices and mobile phones containing information about the financial activities of the banned group were confiscated from the suspects.
Hizb ut-Tahrir is a global organization based in London that seeks to unite all Muslim countries into an Islamic caliphate but says its methods for reaching that goal are peaceful.
Kyrgyzstan banned the group in 2003, branding its supporters as "extremists."
Another Activist Flees Russia Fearing For Safety After Protesting War In Ukraine
Mikhail Nesvat, a Russian activist from the southwestern city of Novocherkassk, has fled Russia fearing for his safety amid an ongoing crackdown by the state on anyone questioning Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Nesvat told RFE/RL on May 4 that he is currently in the United States, where he has applied for political asylum. He said he reached the United States via Serbia, Turkey, and Mexico.
"I feared for my life and freedom [in Russia], because I was detained many times by law enforcement, including FSB (Federal Security Service) officers. They warned me that they would plant something on my belongings," the 25-year-old activist and a member of the Libertarian Party said.
The last time police detained Nesvat was on March 10 after he assisted activists in the city of Rostov-on-Don who had been detained at unsanctioned rallies against the war in Ukraine.
The same month, Nesvat says FSB officers broke into his apartment and searched his home following a single-person protest against the war.
Many activists, journalists, and other people have left Russia for other countries since Russia launched its wide-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24.
On March 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
EU Pledges To 'Significantly' Step Up Defense Support For Moldova
European Council President Charles Michel has promised to boost military aid to Moldova, whose Moscow-backed separatist region of Transdniester has reported several incidents that led to accusations Russia is seeking to destabilize the former Soviet republic and possibly involve it in its war against Ukraine.
"This year we plan to significantly increase our support to Moldova by providing its armed forces with additional military equipment," Michel told a press conference with Moldova's President Maia Sandu during a visit to Chisinau on May 4. He gave no further details.
Michel also pledged support for Moldova against cyberattacks and disinformation, adding that avoiding escalation in Transdniester is of critical importance.
"We need to maintain stability," Michel said, adding that the 27-member bloc has a responsibility to come to Moldova's aid during the war in neighboring Ukraine.
"The EU stands in full solidarity with you, with Moldova. It is our European duty to help and to support your country," Michel said.
Moldova has seen an influx of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees since the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion on February 24, and Michel said the EU will help Chisinau "cope with the consequences of the spillover from the Russian aggression in Ukraine."
"We will continue to deepen our partnership with you to bring your country closer to the EU," Michel said.
Sandu, in turn, said that Moldova has plans in place for "pessimistic scenarios" but added that "we see no imminent risk right now."
She said the incidents in Transdniester were "generated by the pro-war forces" there and "we try to discourage such incidents."
Transdniester last week claimed that explosions hit the Security Ministry, a military unit, and a Russian-owned radio tower, while shots had allegedly been fired at a village housing a Russian arms depot, which Moscow called "acts of terrorism."
Ukraine has said Russia wants to destabilize the region to create a pretext for a military intervention.
Russia-backed Transdniester, a narrow strip of land between Moldova proper and Ukraine, declared independence from Chisinau in 1990. The two sides fought a brief war in 1992 that was quelled by Russian troops intervening on the side of separatists.
Russia still maintains some 1,500 soldiers in Transdniester who are said to be guarding a huge Soviet-era arms depot.
Besides the troops ostensibly guarding the depot, Russia has another 400-500 soldiers in Transdniester who have been labeled as peacekeepers since the end of the 1992 war.
Fears of a spillover from the Ukraine conflict grew after a Russian general said Moscow's invasion had the goal to create a land corridor through southern Ukrainian territory to Transdniester.
With reporting by AFP
Russia Bars Entry To Japanese Prime Minister, Dozens Of Others Over Sanctions
Russia says it has barred entry to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kisida and more than 60 others, including cabinet ministers, media membersm and intellectuals, for the government's sanctions against Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement on May 4 that the ban is permanent.
The list of those barred from entering Russia include Foreign Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, Finance Minister Shun'ichi Suzuki, Defense Minister Nobuo Kisi, and Hirokazu Matsuno, the general secretary of the cabinet.
Senior officials from the Yomiuri Shimbun Group, which publishes Japan's leading newspaper, and the Nikkei Group are also on the list.
Japan has followed the United States, the European Union, and many of their allies in imposing several rounds of crippling sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
International Rights Organizations Condemn Probes Against Noted Kyrgyz Journalist
Several international human rights organizations have condemned probes launched against a well-known Kyrgyz investigative journalist, Bolot Temirov, who was first accused of illegal drugs possession before being charged additionally with forgery and illegally crossing the border, all of which he denies.
In a joint statement on May 3, the International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR), the Norwegian Helsinki Committee (NHC), the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights (HFHR), and Civil Rights Defenders (CRD) called on Kyrgyz authorities to drop the charges and "ensure that he is able to carry out his legitimate journalistic work without intimidation and harassment."
"The timing of the charges brought against Bolot Temirov clearly indicates that they are intended to punish him for his courageous efforts to expose and fight against government corruption. The international community should insist that the [Kyrgyz] authorities immediately drop these politically motivated and punitive charges -- not only for Temirov’s sake, but for all independent journalists in Kyrgyzstan,” IPHR Director Brigitte Dufour said.
Temirov was arrested in January for allegedly possessing illegal drugs, which he says were planted by police.
Last month, Bishkek city police additionally charged Temirov with forgery and illegal border crossing, alleging that he journalist, who was born and raised in Russia and holds a Russian passport, used forged documents to obtain a Kyrgyz passport in 2008 and used it to illegally exit and enter Kyrgyzstan in recent years.
Temirov has rejected all the charges, saying they were brought against him after he published results of his investigation suggesting corruption among top officials of the Central Asian nation.
"The prosecution of Bolot Temirov represents a shameful new milestone for freedom of expression in Kyrgyzstan. This brave journalist is being made an example of for the apparent purpose of intimidating the wider journalistic community,’’ Lenur Kerymov, the director of international programs at the HFHR, said.
Kyrgyz authorities have denied that probes against Temirov are politically motivated.
Temirov was among 12 people recognized by the U.S. State Department last year as anti-corruption champions.
EU Announces Plan To Ban Russian Oil Imports As Moscow Amps Up Offensive In Eastern Ukraine
The European Union has unveiled plans to ban Russian oil imports and slapped more banking sanctions against Moscow as Russia stepped up its offensive in eastern Ukraine and neighboring Belarus ordered sudden large-scale military exercises.
The EU will completely curb Russian crude and refined oil products by the end of the year, the head of the bloc's executive European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on May 4 as she announced a sixth round of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
"We will phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year," von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg. "This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined."
Von der Leyen did not mention any exceptions from the ban, although Hungary and Slovakia, two bloc members that are heavily dependent on Russian energy imports, have said they are against the ban.
The commission chief, however, conceded that getting unanimity on oil sanctions “will not be easy.” The measures require approval from all 27 EU countries to take effect and is likely to be the subject of fierce debate.
Von der Leyen also proposed that Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, and two other major banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international banking payment system.
The EU will also ban three Russian state-owned broadcasters, she said, without naming the channels directly.
"They will not be allowed to distribute their content anymore in the European Union, in whatever shape or form, be it on cable, via satellite, on the Internet or via smartphone apps," von der Leyen told EU lawmakers.
She also proposed launching a recovery package for Ukraine to help it rebuild after the war.
"This package should bring massive investment to meet the needs and the necessary reforms," von der Leyen said. "Eventually, it will pave the way for Ukraine's future inside the European Union."
On the battlefront, Moscow deployed 22 battalions near Izyum, an eastern city, in a bid to push into the Donbas region, the British Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on May 4, adding that Russia's apparent goal is capturing the cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk in the east, "despite struggling to break through Ukrainian defenses." A Russian battalion usually consists of 700-800 soldiers.
According to the British intelligence bulletin, capturing the two cities "would consolidate Russian military control" of northeastern Ukraine.
In neighboring Belarus, the armed forces began sudden large-scale drills on May 4 to test their combat readiness, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.
The governor of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine said Russian troops shelled a coke plant in the city of Avdiyivka, killing at least 10 people and wounding 15 more. Pavlo Kyrylenko said 11 more people were killed in the shelling of four towns in the region.
Kyrylenko said the death toll on May 3 was the highest on a single day since a Russian strike on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk killed 57 people on April 8 and injured 109 others.
Ukrainian officials said the Russian military also struck railroad infrastructure across the country on May 3, hitting six railway stations in the country’s central and western regions, inflicting heavy damage.
Late on May 3, Russian strikes also targeted the western city of Lviv. The mayor of Lviv said the strikes hit three power stations, causing blackouts in the city.
More than 150 people who were evacuated from a steel plant in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol arrived in Zaporizhzhya on May 3, the Mariupol city council said, as Russian forces resumed their assault on the complex.
The council said in a statement that the people who arrived in Zaporizhzhya -- a city about 230 kilometers northwest of Mariupol -- were receiving assistance after emerging from weeks in the bunkers of the sprawling Azovstal plant.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 156 people were evacuated. She said several hundred more people remain inside the plant and tens of thousands of women, children, and elderly remain in Mariupol itself.
WATCH: Ukrainian troops southeast of Kharkiv survey heavy damage to a community cultural center, reflecting on the impact on locals, now all but gone. One soldier with experience fighting for both sides says he joined the Ukrainian defense forces after seeing what Russians did to noncombatants in Bucha.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he hoped the continued coordination with Kyiv and Moscow will lead to more humanitarian pauses that will allow civilians safe passage from the fighting.
French President Emmanuel Macron also urged that evacuations from the steel plant be allowed to continue.
Macron spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on May 3, calling on Russia to rise to the level of its responsibility as a permanent member of the UN Security Council by ending its devastating aggression, an Elysee statement said.
Despite the calls for additional evacuations, Russian troops began to storm the plant soon after the latest group of people got out, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications under the National Security and Defense Council said in a statement on May 3.
Fiery Traffic Accident Kills At Least 16 In Ukraine
A bus collided with a fuel truck on a road in western Ukraine and burst into flames on May 3, killing at least 16 people.
The accident, which also injured six people, occurred in the Rivne region, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine reported.
"A fatal car accident involving a fuel truck, a shuttle bus, and a car occurred today, May 3, at about 7:20 p.m. on the Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Sitne, Dubna district,” a press service statement said.
“As a result of the collision, the vehicles caught fire. According to preliminary information, 16 people died. It is currently known about six injured, "the statement reads.
In his daily address to the nation late on May 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a "terrible road accident" had taken place in the western Rivne region.
He said the number of dead was 17, adding that there may be more victims as he expressed condolences to those who lost loved ones in the accident.
The accident did not appear to be directly linked to Russia's war against Ukraine, and Zelenskiy did not mention any connection to the war in his address.
With reporting by AFP
Women's Basketball Star 'Wrongfully Detained' By Russia, U.S. Says
The United States says that Russia has unjustly detained professional basketball star Brittney Griner, meaning the State Department will now work more aggressively to secure her release.
U.S. officials have shifted supervision of her case to the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs. The office is tasked with negotiating the release of hostages and other Americans classified as wrongfully detained in other countries.
Griner, 31, was arrested in February at a Moscow airport after authorities said a scan of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing hash oil. She could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on drug charges. She has pleaded innocent.
"Brittney has been detained for 75 days and our expectation is that the White House do whatever is necessary to bring her home," said Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas.
It was unclear what prompted the shift in approach, but President Joe Biden's administration has been under pressure to make her release a priority.
Washington last week secured the release of Marine veteran Trevor Reed as part of a prisoner swap that resulted in the release of a convicted Russian drug trafficker from a U.S. prison.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and star in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), is regarded as one of the best female basketball players in the world. She was returning to Russia, where she was playing club basketball before the resumption of the U.S. season, a common practice for American stars seeking additional income.
The president of the WNBA players' union, Nneka Ogwumike, said in a statement that "it has been 75 days that our friend, teammate, sister, Brittney Griner, has been wrongfully detained in Russia."
"It is time for her to come home," Ogwumike added. "Having learned that the U.S. government has now determined that BG is being wrongfully detained, we are hopeful that their efforts will be significant, swift, and successful."
The WNBA said in a statement on May 3 that all 12 venues across the league would feature Griner's initials and jersey number (42) emblazoned on the sidelines when the new season tips off on May 6.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Slovakia, Hungary Say They Won't Back EU Sanctions On Russian Oil
Slovakia and Hungary say they will not support sanctions against Russian energy, including on oil imports, which the European Union has indicated it is on the cusp of proposing to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.
The two countries say they are too reliant on Russian oil and there are no immediate alternatives.
Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik said it would take years for the country's sole refiner, Slovnaft, to switch from Russian crude to another source of oil.
Hungary is also heavily reliant on Russian oil. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Hungary will not vote for any sanctions "that will make the transport of natural gas or oil from Russia to Hungary impossible."
Speaking on May 3 in Kazakhstan, Szijiarto said it would be impossible for Hungary and its economy to function without Russian oil.
"The point is simple, that Hungary's energy supply cannot be endangered because no one can expect us to allow the price of the war to be paid by Hungarians," Szijjarto said on May 3 in Kazakhstan.
The European Commission's new proposals for sanctions could include a phased-in embargo on Russian oil. The 27 member countries are likely to start discussing them on May 4, but it could be several days before the measures are endorsed and enter into force.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said earlier on May 3 that the bloc's executive branch is close to proposing the new sanctions and the package would include oil imports.
"We are working on the 6th package of sanctions which aims to de-SWIFT more banks, list disinformation actors and tackle oil imports," Borrell said on Twitter.
SWIFT is used by thousands of financial institutions in more than 200 countries, including Russia, to facilitate cross-border money transfers. Several Russian banks were excluded from the SWIFT system in a previous package of sanctions.
Countries in favor of an oil embargo say it would cut off funding that Russia is using to finance the war. Poland is among the EU member states that have spoken in favor of an oil embargo, while others, most notably Germany, have been wary of the economic fallout of a ban.
But German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, said that Berlin "is not against an oil ban on Russia."
Habeck made the comment on May 2 in Brussels before talks with his EU colleagues. He said it would be a heavy burden, but added, "We would be ready to do that."
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Kazakh President Signs Bill Allowing Social Media To Be Shut Down
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has signed into law a controversial bill that allows the authorities to shut down social media and messaging platforms to protect users from cyberbullying.
Toqaev endorsed the legislation on May 3 amid warnings by critics that the new law could be used by the state to silence its critics.
The bill was approved by lawmakers on April 20.
Under the law, which amends the law on the protection of children's rights, foreign social-media networks and messaging services are obliged to register in Kazakhstan and set up local offices to receive permission to operate in the Central Asian state.
Companies affected have six months to register in Kazakhstan and open local offices.
The bill was initiated by lawmakers Aidos Sarym and Dinara Zakieva, who also proposed allowing regulators to block websites without court orders.
Internet experts and activists criticized the legislation, saying it would give the authorities tighter control over social networks and messaging, while several rallies were held in recent weeks to protest against the legislation.
Diana Okremova, chairwoman of the Legal Media Center group, which defends the rights of Internet users, told RFE/RL earlier that the legislation needed additional work, as there are no clear definitions of what can be recognized as cyberbullying of children or what the bill calls the "distribution of dangerous information."
Okremova pointed to another controversial law, one on inciting social discord, which she said also had "unclear definitions" that have allowed the authorities to jail dozens of civil rights activists, journalists, bloggers, and representatives of religious groups in recent years.
Rights activists have accused the Kazakh authorities of purposely using "unclear language" in legislation to crack down on dissent.
International human rights groups have said that Kazakhstan frequently blocks or restricts access to social media.
Freedom House, in its annual report on the level of the Internet freedom in the world, defined Kazakhstan as a "not free" country.
Armenian, Turkish Envoys Agree To Continue Efforts At Normalizing Ties
YEREVAN -- Armenia and Turkey have agreed to move forward with efforts to normalize relations "without conditions," a move that could lead to the reopening of their shared border, Armenia's Foreign Ministry says.
According to a statement, Armenian and Turkish envoys Ruben Rubinian and Serdar Kilic "confirmed the joint goal to reach a full-fledged regulation of relations between the two nations."
"Possible steps to reach tangible process in that matter were discussed. The sides confirmed their readiness to carry out the process further without preliminary conditions," the ministry's statement said.
Armenia and Turkey have no diplomatic relations, a closed land border, and a deep-seated hostility rooted in the killing of up to 1.5 million Armenians under the Ottoman Empire during and following World War I that many countries have recognized as genocide.
But in December 2021, Rubinian, who is Armenia's deputy parliament speaker, and Kilic, a former Turkish ambassador to the United States, were appointed as special envoys to normalize relations, spurred by support from regional powerbroker Russia and Armenia's pro-Turkish neighbor, Azerbaijan.
Rubinian and Kilic met twice after that -- in Moscow on January 14, and in Vienna on February 24.
The war between Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh during the Soviet Union's chaotic breakup in 1991 soured any potential for relations between Ankara and Yerevan. Armenia's victory prompted Turkey to seal the border in 1993 in support of its Turkic allies in Baku.
Regional dynamics changed when Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a six-week conflict in 2020 over Nagorno-Karabakh.
NATO member Turkey threw its weight behind Azerbaijan in the war, which ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire in November 2020 that allowed Baku to regain control over parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding territory, with Russian peacekeepers on the ground.
Fire In Residential Building Near Moscow Kills Three People
Three people have died and 16 injured in a fire in a residential building near Moscow.
The Moscow regional government said the fire broke out on May 3 in a nine-story apartment building in the city of Mytishchi near the Russian capital.
According to the statement, the fire was brought under control by 4:30 p.m. Moscow time.
Rescue workers continue looking for more possible victims.
It is not clear what caused the fire.
Deadly fires caused by violations of safety regulations or faulty wiring are common in Russia and other former Soviet republics.
Based on reporting by TASS and RIA Novosti
Rights Groups Urge UN Leaders To Condemn Arrest Of Putin Critic Kara-Murza
A coalition of 25 international human rights organizations has called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to condemn the arrest by Russian authorities of outspoken Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza.
In a joint statement, on May 2, the rights groups also urged UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, along with "all other relevant UN human rights mandate-holders and special procedures," to condemn the imprisonment of Kara-Murza and to demand his immediate release, along with all other prisoners of conscience detained for speaking out since the start of the war Russia has launched against Ukraine.
Kara-Murza was arrested outside his home on April 11 and sentenced the next day to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police.
A court in Moscow on April 22 then ruled Kara-Murza must be held further on a new charge of spreading false information about the Russian army after he criticized the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in an interview to a media outlet.
"These charges are spurious and aim only to silence dissent inside Russia. They reflect the [Russian President Vladimir] Putin regime’s fear of the truth," said the coalition, which includes United Nations Watch and the Human Rights Foundation.
Putin signed a law on March 5, just days after Russia launched its war against Ukraine, that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing false information about Russian military operations.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
A close associate of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza is best known for falling deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
The arrest of the outspoken Kremlin critic came amid a mounting crackdown by Russian authorities on opposition figures and any dissent to the ongoing war in Ukraine that started on February 24.
The investigative group Bellingcat found that Kara-Murza had been followed by Russian security agents who were also allegedly involved in the 2020 poisoning of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.
Kazakh Company Tied To Nazarbaev's Sister Accused Of 'Numerous Crimes'
NUR-SULTAN -- The Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office says a transportation company co-founded by the sister of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev is suspected of committing "numerous crimes" with regard to customs declarations.
The Prosecutor-General's Office released a list of enterprises on May 3 that allegedly committed crimes, including the transport firm Group of The Companies Tda, which was co-founded by Anipa Nazarbaeva and Ali Qylyshpaev, the company's official director.
According to the Prosecutor-General's Office, Qylyshpaev and his company are suspected of illegally transporting to and from Kazakhstan goods worth of 585 million tenges ($1.3 million).
Separately on May 3, the Anti-Corruption Agency said it fired Erbol Nazarbaev, one of the former president's nephews, last month. No details were given.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has been distancing himself from Nazarbaev and his extended family after they left the tightly controlled oil-rich country's political scene following unprecedented, deadly anti-government protests in January.
Nazarbaev, 81, resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Toqaev as his successor. But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying almost limitless powers as "elbasy" -- the leader of the nation.
Meanwhile, many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
Last month, Kazakh authorities said they are going to revoke the title of elbasy from Nazarbaev by introducing changes to the constitution.
In January, protests that started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Sharipbaev is widely known to be married to Nazarbaev's eldest daughter, Darigha. Dosanov is the husband of Nazarbaev's youngest daughter, Alia.
The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Atameken, announced the resignation of its chairman, Timur Kulibaev, who is also Nazarbaev's son-in-law, while in late February Darigha Nazarbaeva said that she was giving up her parliamentary seat.
Others connected to Nazarbaev have also been arrested or pushed out of their corporate chairs.
Toqaev has said publicly he wants Nazarbaev's associates to share their wealth with the public by making regular donations to a new charity foundation.
More Than 200 Arrested In Armenian Protests Over PM's Handling Of Nagorno-Karabakh
YEREVAN -- Police in Armenia have detained dozens of opposition protesters in the capital to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian over what they feel are concessions to Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Police said that more than 200 protesters were detained as they temporarily blocked several streets in Yerevan's center and other provincial cities on May 3, the second consecutive day a large number of protesters were held for protesting Pashinian's handling of the territorial dispute with its neighbor.
Opposition leader Ishkhan Saghatelian said: "Pashinian is a traitor, and permanent street protests, which are mounting, will force him to resign."
“The more people are detained, the greater the number of protesters. Yerevan has already taken to the streets,” Saghatelian said.
Police have opened at least one investigation into allegations by the opposition that violence was used against participants in the May 2 rally.
The protests started on May 1, when thousands of opposition supporters gathered in the capital's central France Square, calling on Pashinian to resign after he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed last month to start drafting a bilateral peace treaty to resolve the conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during talks in Brussels.
Baku wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. Pashinian has publicly stated that the elements are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan regained control of parts of the breakaway region in the 2020 war, as well as seven adjacent districts that had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since the end of a separatist war in 1994.
Some 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the current cease-fire.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
With reporting by Interfax and TASS
Kazakh Activist Released From Prison After His Term Was Replaced With Parole-Like Sentence
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A Kazakh activist has been released from prison after a court replaced the remainder of his five-year sentence with a parole-like penalty amid an outcry by human rights groups over political prisoners in the Central Asian nation.
Askhat Zheksebaev, 50, was released from a penal colony in the town of Zarechny near Almaty on May 3 and brought by police to his home in Almaty, where he was greeted by dozens of his relatives, friends, and colleagues.
The Qapshaghai City Court decided to replace Zheksebaev's prison term with a parole-like sentence on April 15. The ruling came into force on May 3.
Last month, the same court ruled to replace the remainder of prison terms with parole-like sentences for two other activists: Abai Begimbetov and Qairat Qylyshev.
Qylyshev was released on April 27, while Begimbetov's release is expected later in May.
The three men, along with a fourth activist, Noyan Rakhymzhanov, were sentenced to five years in prison each in October on charges of having links with the opposition Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) and its affiliated Koshe (Street) party.
The activists, who were recognized as political prisoners by human rights organizations in Kazakhstan, pleaded not guilty and claimed during their trial that they only participated in peaceful protests and exercised their constitutionally protected rights.
Zheksebaev told those who greeted him after his release on May 3 that he still denies allegations he was involved in a "banned organization" and that he would continue with efforts to appeal a ruling and "prove that Koshe is not an extremist organiation."
The case sparked protests by rights defenders and opposition activists in Kazakhstan, who said the harsh sentences handed to the four activists do not go along with President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's current campaign "to build a new democratic Kazakhstan," a move to distance himself from his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, who, along with his clan, lost control over the oil-rich nation following deadly anti-government protests in early January.
Many activists across the tightly controlled former Soviet republic have been handed prison terms or parole-like restricted freedom sentences in recent years for their involvement in the activities of DVK and the Koshe party and for taking part in the rallies organized by the two groups.
DVK is led by Mukhtar Ablyazov, the fugitive former head of Kazakhstan’s BTA Bank and an outspoken critic of the Kazakh government. Kazakh authorities labeled DVK extremist and banned the group in March 2018.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) earlier this year criticized the Kazakh government for using anti-extremism laws as a tool to persecute critics and civic activists. Several hundred people have been prosecuted for membership in the Koshe party.
The Kazakh authorities have insisted there are no political prisoners in the country.
Fiji Allows Seizure Of Superyacht U.S. Says Is Owned By Russian Oligarch Kerimov
A Fijian court has ruled that a Russian-owned superyacht can be seized under a U.S. warrant as part of the sanctions imposed by Washington on Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Suva High Court said on May 3 that it had granted the order to seize the superyacht Amadea, which U.S. authorities say is owned by Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, after an application was made last month by the director of public prosecutions to register a U.S. warrant to seize the vessel.
"The High Court had earlier granted the application to restrain Amadea from leaving...Fijian waters and this afternoon Justice Deepthi Amaratunga granted the second application to register the U.S. warrant to seize the superyacht," a court statement said.
The boat was impounded by police three weeks ago after arriving in the Pacific Ocean nation from Mexico.
Local media in Fiji have reported that lawyers for the 107-meter yacht's registered owner, Millemarin Investments, have denied it is ultimately owned by Kerimov. Instead, they said in court that it is owned by another Russian oligarch, Eduard Khudainatov, the former president of oil giant Rosneft, who has not been sanctioned by the United States.
Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine and the war that has subsequently followed has sparked several rounds of crippling sanctions from the United States, the European Union, and many other allied countries against Russia, President Vladimir Putin, and many of the companies and billionaire oligarchs around him.
With reporting by Reuters
Pope Says He Wants To Go To Moscow For Ukraine Talks With Putin
Pope Francis said in an interview published on May 3 that he has asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply.
The pontiff also told the Italian daily Corriere Della Sera that Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has given the war his backing, "cannot become Putin's altar boy."
Francis told the newspaper that about three weeks into the war, he asked the Vatican's top diplomat to send a message to Putin about setting up a meeting.
"We have not yet received a response and we are still insisting," the pope said.
He added: "I fear that Putin cannot, and does not, want to have this meeting at this time. But how can you not stop so much brutality?"
Pope Francis also expressed skepticism that Kirill could help him convince Putin to back a cease-fire. The pontiff said that during a recent video call with the patriarch, Kirill held a map and made arguments justifying Russia's war against Ukraine.
He said he told Kirill: "Brother, we are not government officials. We cannot use the language of politics, only the language of Jesus. To do this, we must seek the ways of peace."
Since the beginning of the war, Kirill has made a number of statements in solidarity with the policy of the Russian authorities. In particular, he said that a "metaphysical" struggle was going on in the Donbas, tying it to the residents of Donetsk not wanting to hold gay parades.
More than 150 Russian Orthodox clerics called for a stop to war in an open letter on March 1. Kirill was not among those who signed it.
In the interview with the Italian newspaper, Francis also said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had told him that Putin planned to end the war on May 9, which Russia celebrates as Victory Day, marking Nazi Germany's surrender in 1945.
The 85-year-old pontiff made an unprecedented visit to the Russian Embassy in Rome when the war started.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russian Troops Resume Assault On Mariupol Steel Plant After Evacuation Of Civilians
More than 100 people who were evacuated from a steel plant in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol have arrived in Zaporizhzhya, the Mariupol city council said, as Russian forces resumed their assault on the complex.
The council said in a statement that the people who arrived in Zaporizhzhya -- a city about 230 kilometers northwest of Mariupol -- were receiving assistance after emerging from weeks in the bunkers of the sprawling Azovstal plant.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 156 people were evacuated. She said several hundred more people remained inside the plant and tens of thousands of women, children, and elderly remain in Mariupol.
"There is no medicine, water, or communication services," she said at a briefing on May 3, adding that the authorities needed to rescue everyone who wants to escape.
The United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross coordinated the evacuation of women, children, and the elderly from the steel works.
"We would have hoped that many more people would have been able to join the convoy and get out of hell. That is why we have mixed feelings," Pascal Hundt of the ICRC told journalists on a video conference call.
Osnat Lubrani, UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said that 101 women, men, children, and older people could finally leave the plant, and several dozen more joined the convoy in a town on the outskirts of Mariupol. Some evacuees decided not to stay with the convoy and headed to destinations other than Zaporizhzhya, Lubrani said.
A few women who arrived in Zaporizhzhya held up handmade signs calling on the Ukrainian authorities to evacuate soldiers still holed up in the plant and their relatives and loved ones who are trapped.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he hoped the continued coordination with Kyiv and Moscow will lead to more humanitarian pauses that will allow civilians safe passage from the fighting.
WATCH: Current Time reporter Borys Sachalko comes under fire as he accompanies a Red Cross team attempting to evacuate a village that lies between Russian-occupied Kherson and Ukrainian-held Mikolayiv in southern Ukraine.
Despite the calls for additional evacuations, Russian troops began to storm the plant soon after the latest group of people got out, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications under the National Security and Defense Council said in a statement on May 3.
According to the Vereshchuk, Russia purposely resumed the assault after some civilians got out.
"This was their plan: to allow some civilians to leave and then continue bombing. However, civilians remain there, there are people who did not have time to get out from under the rubble because the blockages were so heavy that in two days they simply could not lift them physically. We need to continue the humanitarian operation, including Azovstal," Vereshchuk said.
French President Emmanuel Macron also urged that evacuations from the steel plant be allowed to continue.
Macron spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on May 3, calling on Russia to rise to the level of its responsibility as a permanent member of the UN Security Council by ending its devastating aggression, an Elysee statement said.
The storming of the plant comes days after Putin said he had called off plans for such an operation. Putin instead said he wanted Russian forces to blockade the sprawling plant "so a fly can't get through."
Later on May 3, Russian strikes began targeting the western city of Lviv. The strikes happened just before 8:30 p.m. local time. It wasn’t immediately clear what was targeted.
Mayor Andriy Sadoviy wrote on social media that people in the city should take shelter. Train service out of Lviv was suspended.
Sadoviy acknowledged in another message that the attacks had damaged power stations, cutting off electricity in some districts.
The governor of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine said Russian troops shelled a coke plant in the city of Avdiyivka, killing at least 10 people and wounding 15 more.
"The Russians knew exactly where to aim -- the workers just finished their shift and were waiting for a bus at a bus stop to take them home," Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote in a Telegram post. "Another cynical crime by Russians on our land."
Kyrylenko said 11 more people were killed in the shelling of four towns in the region. The number includes five killed in the town of Lyman and four in Vuhledar.
Kyrylenko said the death toll on May 3 was the highest on a single day since a Russian strike on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk killed 57 people on April 8 and injured 109 others.
WATCH: Ukrainian troops southeast of Kharkiv survey heavy damage to a community cultural center, reflecting on the impact on locals, now all but gone.
Ukrainian officials say the Russian military also struck railroad infrastructure across the country on May 3.
Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of the state-run Ukrainian railways, said the Russian strikes hit six railway stations in the country’s central and western regions, inflicting heavy damage.
The governor of the Dnipro region, Valentyn Reznichenko, said Russian missiles struck railway infrastructure in the area, leaving one person wounded and disrupting train service.
Earlier on May 3, in a video address to the parliament in Kyiv, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced 300 million pounds ($376 million) worth of extra military aid for Ukraine.
Britain has already sent military equipment, including missiles and missile launchers, to Ukraine. The new aid will consist of electronic warfare equipment, a battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment, and thousands of night vision devices.
In his speech, Johnson referred to a 1940 address by World War II leader Winston Churchill as Britain faced Nazi Germany's aggression.
"The British people showed such unity and resolve that we remember our time of greatest peril as our finest hour," Johnson told the Verkhovna Rada. "This is Ukraine's finest hour, an epic chapter in your national story that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come."
"We will carry on supplying Ukraine...with weapons, funding, and humanitarian aid, until we have achieved our long-term goal, which must be so to fortify Ukraine that no one will ever dare to attack you again," Johnson said.
In Brussels, the EU's executive indicated it was prepared to propose another sanctions package to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine. But Slovakia and Hungary will not support sanctions against Russian energy, including on oil imports.
The two countries say they are too reliant on Russian oil and there are no immediate alternatives.
The sanctions will also target the Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, which will be excluded from the global banking communications system SWIFT, unnamed diplomats said.
Fighting also raged in the strategic port city of Odesa and across Ukraine's east. A 15-year-old boy was killed in a fresh Russian strike on Odesa, the city council said.
Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv, was under shelling, the military said on May 3, while the General Staff said Ukrainian forces were defending the approach to Kharkiv from Izyum, some 120 kilometers to the southeast.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked war on February 24, its troops have failed to completely take over any major Ukrainian city.
On the diplomatic front, Germany's conservative opposition leader traveled to Kyiv on May 3 for meetings with Ukrainian officials, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz made clear that he wouldn't be visiting Ukraine any time soon.
Friedrich Merz, who heads former Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc, visited the town of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, which has been heavily bombarded by Russian forces.
Scholz refused to go to Ukraine because of Kyiv's refusal to invite Germany's head of state, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, whom Ukrainians accuse of cozying up to Russia during his time as foreign minister.
"It can't work that a country that provides so much military aid, so much financial aid...you then say that the president can't come," Scholz told public broadcaster ZDF late on May 2.
The United States warned that Moscow was planning to formally take over regions in Ukraine's east.
Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE, said Russia is planning to imminently annex the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, using referendums after failing to overthrow the government in Kyiv.
Russia encountered surprisingly staunch resistance in the north around the regions of Kyiv and Chernihiv, which forced it to redeploy its troops in the south and east, where fighting has intensified in recent days.
Ukraine's east and south are seen as key strategic goals for Russia, allowing it a land link to Crimea.
Separately, Russia's state news agency TASS quoted the Defense Ministry on May 3 as saying that more than 1 million people, including nearly 200,000 children, had been taken from Ukraine to Russia in the past two months.
Defense Ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev said those civilians "were evacuated to the territory of the Russian Federation from the dangerous regions" of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, and from other parts that came under Russian control.
No details were provided on the location or circumstances of the moves.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, BBC, and dpa
War In Ukraine Has Devastating Effect On Journalism, RSF Says In Releasing Press Freedom Index
The war waged by Russia against Ukraine is creating devastating consequences for press freedom in the region, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on May 3 as it released its annual World Press Freedom Index.
The Paris-based media freedom watchdog said reporters have been killed and injured while reporting on the war, including RFE/RL's Vira Hyrych, who died in a Russian missile strike in Kyiv on April 28, and noted massive disinformation and a level of censorship not seen since the Soviet period.
The Russian military has deliberately targeted news sources in territories it occupies and has tried to coerce the local media’s cooperation, RSF said in a news release accompanying its 2022 index, which lists Russia at 155th among a ranking of 180 countries based on its assessment of their media freedom.
“In Russia itself, the government has taken complete control of news and information by establishing extensive wartime censorship, blocking the media, and pursuing noncompliant journalists, forcing many of them into exile,” RSF said.
The country dropped five places from its ranking of 150th last year when RSF downgraded Russia for its crackdown on journalists covering protests in support of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny and the toughening of its law on media as “foreign agents.”
A growing number of media outlets in Russia are being labeled “extremist,” and reading and sharing their content on social networks is subject to criminal prosecution, RSF noted.
The Kremlin also is imposing its vision of the war in Ukraine on some of its neighbors, especially Belarus, which is ranked 153rd in the index. Independent journalists in Belarus continue to be persecuted for their work since the disputed presidential election in August 2020, and more than 20 media workers are languishing in prison in the country.
The diversion of a commercial aircraft in May 2021 to arrest an opposition journalist was another example of the ways that Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka has attempted to control media freedom, RSF said.
RSF also noted that Central Asian governments pressure media to provide more “neutral” coverage of the war in Ukraine. In Turkmenistan, ranked 177th, the media -- all controlled by the government -- ignore the war, it said.
The ranking placed Norway at the top for the sixth year in a row. Denmark moved into second place from fourth in 2021, and Sweden held third place.
For the first time, Estonia and Lithuania -- two former communist states -- are among the top 10, ranking fourth and ninth, respectively. Bulgaria, another ex-communist country, is no longer ranked last among European countries. That distinction now belongs to Greece, ranked 108th.
Bulgaria, which moved up to 91st from 112th, and Moldova, now ranked 40th from 89th last year, stand out this year thanks to changes in their governments and the hope this has brought for improvement in the situation for journalists.
The world’s five worst countries for press freedom are Burma, Turkmenistan, Iran, Eritrea, and North Korea, according to RSF.
This year’s World Press Freedom Index -- released on World Press Freedom Day -- is the 20th published by RSF. Overall, RSF said the index reveals media polarization fueling divisions within democratic countries and polarization at the international level.
This year’s index “highlights the disastrous effects of news and information chaos -- the effects of a globalized and unregulated online information space that encourages fake news and propaganda.”
RSF said that within democratic societies, divisions are growing as a result of the spread of opinion media and the spread of disinformation circuits that are amplified by the way social media functions.
In the United States, which RSF ranks 42nd, media polarization is feeding and reinforcing internal social divisions. But also in countries such as France, ranked 26th, social and political tensions are being fueled by social media and new opinion media.
Russia Banned From Women's Soccer Tournaments; Men's Club Ban Expanded
UEFA has banned Russia from the Women's European Championship in July and from participating in qualifying for next year's women's World Cup.
European soccer's governing body said on May 2 that Portugal will replace Russia in the July 6-31 women's tournament in England.
UEFA also announced bans on Russian men's clubs next season. They will be barred from the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League competitions.
UEFA said its executive committee made the decisions to ensure the "smooth staging" of the competitions "in a safe and secure environment for all those concerned."
The committee also ruled Russia's bid to host the men's Euros in 2028 and 2032 ineligible and said the team will not participate in the 2022-23 Nations League.
UEFA and FIFA, soccer's world governing body, had already suspended Russian clubs and national teams from international competitions this year over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport in March rejected an appeal from Russia's soccer association to freeze FIFA's suspension, effectively ending its hopes of competing at this year's men's World Cup in Qatar.
Soccer in Ukraine was suspended when the war started on February 24. Its top clubs, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv, are touring Europe playing charity games.
The national team will resume its World Cup qualifying program on June 1 in a match against Scotland. The winner advances to play Wales in Cardiff four days later with a place at the World Cup in Qatar at stake.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
