As Migrant Route Claims Lives, Bosnians Strive To Help Victims' Families

As Afghans, Syrians, and other migrants continue to cross the Balkans on foot toward Western Europe, some never reach their destination. Bosnian officials say dozens have drowned trying to cross the Drina River that forms part of the border with Serbia. Local rescue workers and volunteers play a vital role in handling those tragedies. Bosnians search for the missing, lead identification efforts, communicate with grieving families, and ensure a dignified burial for the victims.