Serb nationalist Milorad Dodik has taken the helm of Bosnia-Herzegovina's three-part presidency, as the badly-riven Balkan country on November 20 in Sarajevo inaugurated a new leadership following general elections last month. Dodik, who will hold the rotating chairmanship of the presidency over the next eight months, took office along with Zeljko Komsic, an ethnic Croat, and Bosnian Muslim Sefik Dzaferovic.