Bosnian Serbs Mark 'National Day,' Defying Warnings From Sarajevo And The West

Residents of Republika Srpska, the ethnic Serb entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina, attended a parade and other events marking the region’s “national day” on January 9. The day commemorates the declaration of a separate Bosnian Serb state in 1992, which triggered the country's lengthy war. The country's highest court has said that observations of the holiday on January 9 are unconstitutional, but thousands took part in the events nevertheless.