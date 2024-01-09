Accessibility links

Bosnian Serbs Mark 'National Day,' Defying Warnings From Sarajevo And The West

Bosnian Serbs Mark 'National Day,' Defying Warnings From Sarajevo And The West

Residents of Republika Srpska, the ethnic Serb entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina, attended a parade and other events marking the region’s “national day” on January 9. The day commemorates the declaration of a separate Bosnian Serb state in 1992, which triggered the country's lengthy war. The country's highest court has said that observations of the holiday on January 9 are unconstitutional, but thousands took part in the events nevertheless.

