It was a dramatic yet little-known chapter of the Bosnian war of the 1990s: the kidnapping of President Alija Izetbegovic. The decisive role in freeing him was played by an Irish army officer, Colm Doyle, who was himself held at gunpoint. Doyle, who led the European monitoring mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina, told Gordana Knezevic of RFE/RL's Balkan Service about the crisis.