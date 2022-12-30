News
Bosnian Prosecutor Indicts Almost 20 For War Crimes
The Prosecutor-General's Office of Bosnia-Herzegovina has indicted more than a dozen people for crimes against the civilian population and against prisoners of war committed during the violent breakup of Yugoslavia.
Under the indictments filed on December 30, 15 people were accused of committing war crimes in the Banja Luka Military-Investigative Prison, known as Mali Logor, for "illegal imprisonment, beatings, detention in inhumane conditions, abuse, sexual abuse, and other inhuman acts."
The offenses "were committed against dozens of victims, civilians and war veterans. Prisoners of Bosniak and Croat nationality, among whom there were also women and elderly people, and the beatings also resulted in death," the Prosecutor-General's Office said.
The same day, the office indicted one person for crimes against humanity for participating in attacks on villages inhabited by Bosniak civilians in the Vlasenica region.
It also indicted a Bosniak army security officer for his role in keeping "illegally imprisoned" ethnic Serbs behind bars and participating in their torture, and an ethnic Croat who allegedly participated in the execution of two civilians -- a father and son -- in the Maglaj region.
The suspect from Vlasenica is now living in Serbia, the office said, while the suspect from the Maglaj region currently resides in Croatia.
More than 100,000 people died in the 1992-95 Bosnian War -- which was marked by ethnic cleansing and brutality -- that ended with the signing by Serbian, Croatian, and Bosniak leaders of a U.S.-mediated peace in Dayton, Ohio.
The Dayton accords created two highly autonomous entities, the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, that share some joint institutions.
The country is governed and administered along ethnic lines established by the agreement, with a weak and often dysfunctional central government.
Iranian Illustrator Reportedly Sentenced To Death On Unknown Charges
The Revolutionary Court of Tehran has sentenced an Iranian illustrator to death, informed sources have told RFERL's Radio Farda.
Iranian writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was arrested on October 11 amid nationwide protests after he gave an interview to Israeli TV Channel 13.
No details about the charges against Bahman have been released.
The interview with Channel 13 was given in April after he approached an Israeli woman to have one of his books translated into Hebrew.
In the interview, Bahman criticizes the Islamic republic for imposing Shari'a law in people's lives. He also said that according to his observations, the Iranian people have no problem with Israel and Jews around the world, and want to normalize relations between Iran and Israel.
Bahman is also a researcher of religious proximity and has illustrated books of the Torah, Psalms, and the Bible.
Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the notorious morality police for wearing a hijab "improperly," Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Investigations by Radio Farda show that in the last three months, at least 44 Iranian protesters have been accused of "waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth," which are punishable by death and often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
Two public executions have taken place, according to the authorities, and rights groups say many other defendants have been handed death sentences.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgaria Moves To Replace Russian Nuclear Fuel Supplies
Bulgaria's sole nuclear power plant has signed a nuclear fuel supply deal with a French firm in an effort to replace shipments from Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The state-owned Kozloduy plant on the Danube River currently relies on Russian fuel for its two Soviet-built 1,000-megawatt reactors. Under the 10-year agreement signed on December 30, Framatome, a subsidiary of French energy giant EDF, will supply nuclear fuel to Kozloduy's Unit 5 reactor from early 2025. Last week, Kozloduy signed a similar contract with Westinghouse Electric Sweden to deliver nuclear fuel for its other operational reactor from 2024.
- By dpa
IOC Sanctions Against Russia, Belarus 'To Remain Firmly In Place'
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has reiterated that sanctions against Russia and Belarus in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine must remain in place. Bach also said in a New Year's message published on December 30 that the IOC will continue to support Ukraine's Olympic community. The IOC imposed sanctions on the Russian and Belarusian governments and states shortly after the start of the invasion in late February. They include no international sports events in the two countries and none of their symbols displayed at events.
Uzbekistan Suspends Sales By Indian Drug Company Linked To 19 Deaths
Uzbekistan has suspended the sale of all products by Indian pharmaceuticals company Marion Biotech, after a cold syrup made by the drugmaker was blamed for the deaths of at least 19 children in the Central Asian country.
Uzbekistan's Health Ministry said on December 30 the children died after consuming Marion Biotech's Doc-1 Max syrup, which according to the ministry contained the toxic substance ethylene glycol.
The ministry has ordered all pharmacies in the country to withdraw from their shelves Doc-1 Max and other medicines made by the Indian company.
Criminal probes over the affair have been launched both in Uzbekistan and India.
India's drug regulator suspended production of all medicines by Marion Biotech following an inspection of the company's facility in the northwestern city of Noida, authorities said.
"All manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at Noida unit have been stopped [last] night, while further investigation is ongoing," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Twitter on December 30.
Reuters quoted Hasan Harris, Marion Biotech's legal head, as saying the company was awaiting findings from inspectors.
"We await the reports, the factory was inspected. We've halted production of all medicines," Harris said.
In October, cough and cold syrups made by Indian firm Maiden Pharmaceuticals were blamed for the deaths of nearly 70 children in the West African country of Gambia.
A laboratory analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that the syrups contained "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol," chemicals often meant for industrial use.
But Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd denied any wrongdoing, and India’s drug regulator disputed the WHO’s findings.
Dubbed the "pharmacy of the world," India exports medicines to more than 200 countries. Its pharmaceutical industry is currently valued at $50 billion and is expected to reach $120 billion by 2030.
With reporting by Reuters
Latvian Sentenced To Four Years In Belarusian Prison Over Dissent
A court in Minsk has sentenced a Latvian citizen, Dmitrijs Mihailovs, who was convicted of calling for sanctions against Belarus and insulting authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, to four years in prison. Mihailovs was detained on March 1 and later included on Belarus's list of people involved in "terrorist activities." Police found social-media messages on his phone that condemned Lukashenka's regime, which has brutally cracked down on dissent since protests over a disputed election in August 2020 handed him a sixth term. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Iranians Mark End Of Mourning Period For Killed Protesters With Fresh Demonstrations
Iranian protesters staged fresh demonstrations in several cities to mark the end of the 40-day mourning period for 10 protesters killed by security forces in unrest triggered by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.
With police standing nearby in the central Iranian city of Semirom, people gathered to mark the end of the traditional mourning period following the death of Ali Abbasi, a 24-year-old killed by direct fire from security forces during a demonstration on November 16.
Videos published on social media showed attendees chanting anti-government slogans such as, "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"The trumpet of war has been blown and the brave have been distinguished from the cowards," Ali Abbasi's sister said during a commemoration ceremony.
Also, in Behesht-e Zahra, the largest cemetery in Iran, located in the southern part of metropolitan Tehran, a large crowd of protesters reached Hamidreza Rouhi's grave despite the deployment of security forces to keep crowds away.
Rouhi, a university student who had a modeling career since childhood, was shot dead during a demonstration in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on November 18.
Videos on social media showed a confrontation between the protesters and the security forces who went there to disrupt the ceremony.
Similar scenes were repeated in the cities of Bukan, Marvdasht, Ahvaz, and Izeh.
Iran has been engulfed by anti-government demonstrations since Amini's death on September 16.
She died while being detained by police after she was arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Police have responded to the unrest with a brutal crackdown that has angered the protesters further while raising concern around the world over the poor state of human rights in Iran.
Almost 500 people, including 62 children, have died in the police crackdown on protesters, while thousands have been detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Putin Says Russia Expects China's Xi To Make State Visit In Spring
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 30 that he was expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a state visit to Russia in spring 2023, in what would be a public show of solidarity from Beijing amid Russia's war in Ukraine. Though Western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia, China has refrained from condemning Moscow. However, Beijing has so far been careful not to provide the sort of direct material support that could provoke Western sanctions against China. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iran Summons Italian Envoy In Rebuke Over Protests
Iran has summoned the Italian ambassador to protest what it called "interventionist" policies, the Foreign Ministry said late on December 29, a day after Rome called in Tehran's envoy over its harsh response to nationwide protests. Tehran summoned Italy's Giuseppe Perrone to protest "the continuation of the interventionist statements and actions of some Italian officials in the internal affairs" of Iran, the Foreign Ministry said. It came just a day after Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned ambassador-designate Mohammad Reza Sabouri to protest the "unacceptable" response by Iranian authorities.
Romanian Prosecutors Want Arrest Of Andrew Tate To Be Extended
Romanian prosecutors asked a Bucharest court on December 30 to extend by 30 days the arrest of ex-kickboxer and Internet personality Andrew Tate, prosecutors from the anti-organized crime unit said in a statement. Tate was detained on December 29 on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group. He has declined to comment. Tate has been under criminal investigation since April. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russia's Investigative Committee Requests Arrest Warrant For Mediazona's Verzilov
Russia's Investigative Committee has asked a Moscow court to issue an arrest warrant for Pyotr Verzilov, the publisher of the independent media website Mediazona, for allegedly hiding his dual citizenship. A court hearing is scheduled for January 9, said Pavel Chikov of the legal defense organization Agora. In November 2021, after Verzilov organized rallies to protest the arrest of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, Russia placed Verzilov on its wanted list, accusing him of failing to report his Canadian citizenship. Verzilov is currently outside of Russia. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Continues 'Kamikaze' Drone Attacks; Ukraine Says All 16 Were Downed
Air-raid sirens blared in Kyiv early on December 30 as another wave of drones launched by Russia at Ukraine’s capital and other cities were intercepted, a day after Moscow carried out one of its heaviest air attacks since it invaded its neighbor more than 10 months ago.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian officials said military air defenses destroyed “all” of the 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones Russian forces fired at Kyiv and other cities.
"Overnight December 29-30, the enemy attacked with Iranian-made kamikaze drones," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement on December 30.
Kyiv was targeted with seven drones, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who said two of the drones were shot down "on approach to the capital," while the five others were intercepted over the city.
He said there were no casualties, but the windows of two buildings in the city’s southwest were damaged by falling debris. An administrative building in Kyiv’s Holosiiv district was partially destroyed, military authorities added.
The raids came a day after Russian forces pounded cities throughout Ukraine, killing at least three people.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the barrage of Russian missiles left most regions without power in freezing temperatures.
"It is especially difficult in the Kyiv region and the capital, the Lviv region, Odesa and the region, Kherson and the region, the Vinnytsya region and Transcarpathia," Zelenskiy said in his evening video address on December 29.
Russian strikes have targeted civilian infrastructure in recent months, leaving millions of people without electricity, heating, and water as Ukraine’s harsh winter weather bites down on the country.
Zelenskiy said the situation at the front line has not seen significant changes, with fighting in the eastern Donetsk region still remains very intense.
"The enemy did not give up the crazy idea of capturing [the] Donetsk region. Now they are setting themselves a task for the New Year," he said.
In an interview with the German news agency dpa, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on the alliance's members to supply more weapons to Ukraine, saying it was "in all our security interests to make sure Ukraine prevails."
"It may sound like a paradox, but military support for Ukraine is the fastest way to peace. We know that most wars end at the negotiating table -- probably this war, too -- but we know that what Ukraine can achieve in these negotiations depends inextricably on the military situation," he added.
Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin has given no indication that he has changed his overall objective of the war -- "to control Ukraine" -- making it necessary to "prepare for the long haul and also for new Russian offensives."
"We should not underestimate Russia," he said.
Early on December 30, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said that Russian forces had launched 85 missile strikes, 35 air strikes, and 63 strikes from multiple-rocket launch systems over the past 24 hours.
The numbers could not be independently verified.
Afghanistan, Pakistan Among Most Dangerous Places For Journalists, RSF Reports
Nearly 1,700 journalists have been killed worldwide over the past two decades between 2003 and 2022, an average of more than 80 a year, according to an analysis published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Iraq and Syria were the most dangerous countries to work in as a journalist, accounting for "a combined total of 578 journalists killed in the past 20 years, or more than a third of the worldwide total," RSF said. They are followed by Mexico (125), the Philippines (107), Pakistan (93), Afghanistan (81), and Somalia (78). Three RFE/RL journalists were killed in Afghanistan in 2018 and one -- Mohammad Ilyas Dayee -- in 2020.
Indian Maker Of Cough Syrup Linked To Uzbekistan Deaths Halts Production
The Indian maker of a cough syrup that was linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan said on December 30 that it had halted production of all medicines after an inspection by the drug regulator. Indian media reported that the inspectors had found deviations from the rules on manufacturing at one of Marion Biotech's units. India's drug regulator and regional authorities had inspected Marion Biotech's facility in Noida, close to Delhi, India's Health Ministry said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iran Holds Military Drill Near Strategic Strait Of Hormuz
Iran’s military kicked off its annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state TV reported on December 30, as the authorities continue their crackdown on anti-government protests that have been underway for over three months. The strait is located at the mouth of the Persian Gulf and is crucial to global energy supplies, with about one-fifth of all oil traded at sea passing through it. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Montenegro's Parliament OKs Prime Minister-Designate After Disputed Change In Presidential Powers
The Montenegrin parliament has narrowly chose veteran politician Moidrag Lekic as prime minister-designate in a vote backed by the parliamentary majority led by the pro-Russian Democratic Front.
Lekic was handed a mandate to form a government on December 29 on the basis of controversial amendments to the law on the president under which the parliamentary majority took over part of the constitutional powers of President Milo Djukanovic.
Djukanovic said in a written address that he would not nominate Lekic for the mandate to form a government based on "unconstitutional changes" to the law on presidential powers.
According to the constitution, the president nominates the prime minister-designate agreed by a parliamentary majority.
The speaker of the parliament, Danijela Djurovic, announced the designation of Lekic, 75, as the representative for the composition of the government with the signatures of 41 deputies.
"Djukanovic did not propose a representative, so the conditions from the amendments to the President's Act have been met,” Djurovic said.
No members of the opposition attended the session at which Lekic was designated. The margin of support was the smallest possible in the 81-seat parliament.
Before the session, U.S. Ambassador to Montenegro Judy Reising Reinke met with Djurovic to advise that the position of the United States is that the new government should not be formed based on controversial amendments to the law on presidential powers.
The amendments were adopted by the members of the parliamentary majority at the beginning of December, ignoring the recommendations of the Venice Commission, the United States, and the European Union against them.
Western partners have already warned that a government formed on the basis of such a law would have questionable legitimacy. They recommended that the political parties in Montenegro reach an agreement on unblocking the Constitutional Court and prepare for early elections.
Montenegro has been in political deadlock since August when the parliament passed a vote of no-confidence in the minority government of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic in the wake of a controversial agreement between the government and the Serbian Orthodox Church.
Amendments to the law on the president were adopted at the initiative of the Democratic Front with the aim of giving Lekic the mandate to form the new government.
Lekic has been on the political scene since the 1990s when he was the foreign minister and the ambassador of Yugoslavia to Italy during the rule of Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic.
As a member of parliament, Lekic opposed Montenegro joining NATO in 2017 and voted against a resolution condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine earlier this year.
With reporting by Reuters
Kazakhstan Deports Russian FSB Officer Who Fled To Avoid Being Sent To Fight In Ukraine
An officer with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) who fled to Kazakhstan to avoid Moscow's military mobilization for the war in Ukraine has been ordered back to Russia, the officer’s wife said.
Major Mikhail Zhilin, 36, was taken from Astana, said his wife, Yekaterina Zhilina. He called later to tell her he was in the city of Semey in northeastern Kazakhstan and that authorities were preparing to take him to the border with Russia.
Zhilin managed to send his wife and children to Kazakhstan after Russian President Vladimir Putin in September announced a partial mobilization to beef up Russia’s armed forces fighting in Ukraine.
Zhilin had to cross the border illegally because as an FSB officer he was not allowed to leave the country. He asked for political asylum in Kazakhstan, but his request was rejected and he was arrested.
An appeal against the decision was considered and rejected on December 28 by the Abay regional court, which immediately issued a deportation order.
Yevgeny Zhovtis, director of the Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights and Rule of Law (KMBPCh), confirmed that Zhilin was being deported. Zhovtis said the decision violates the convention on the status of refugees of which Kazakhstan is a party.
The convention prohibits the expulsion of refugees or their forced return until their status is determined.
“There are nuances here. In essence, they are now violating the Convention on the Status of Refugees,” said Zhovtis.
Zhovtis also said that Zhilin’s second trial had not taken place before the deportation order. In addition, there are special procedures available, such as applying to the UN Human Rights Committee.
Zhovtis believes that Kazakhstan was under pressure to extradite Zhilin to Russia and described it as a “sad situation,” implying that Zhilin is being "handed over simply to die."
It will hurt Kazakhstan’s image “very hard,” Zhovtis said, but Kazakh authorities apparently “believe that the conflict with Russia is much more serious.”
Zhilin was a shift supervisor in the special communications and information department of the FSB in the Siberian Federal District and was responsible for Putin's communications with the regions.
After the mobilization was announced on September 21, Zhilin and his family decided to leave the country. He was detained on September 26 by border guards in the Abay region. Russia put Zhilin on the international wanted list under the articles "Desertion" and "Illegal crossing of the state border of the Russian Federation."
Kazakh Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said in September that Astana would extradite Russians wanted for evading mobilization if they were put on the international wanted list at home.
Iranian Lawyer Arrested During Protest In October Sentenced To Three Years In Prison
Iranian lawyer Saeed Sheikh has been sentenced to three years in prison as the government continues to crack down on lawyers while suppressing nationwide protests that began three months ago.
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran found Sheikh guilty of "gathering and colluding against the country's security" and "propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran."
Two years of the three-year sentence are for the first charge and one year is for the second, the activist HRANA news agency reported on December 29.
Sheikh was arrested on October 12 at a rally in front of the Iran Central Bar Association in the Iranian capital. The rally was held to protest against the violation of protesters' rights and turned violent with the intervention of the security forces. At least three lawyers, including Sheikh, were arrested.
Two other stiff sentences have been issued to at least two other Iranian lawyers. Among them is Sina Yousefi, the vice chairman of the Lawyers' Human Rights Commission in East Azarbaijan Province, who was sentenced to six months in prison and banned from leaving the country for two years. His mobile phone and other electronic devices were also confiscated.
At least 44 Iranian lawyers have been arrested after representing people detained during three months of nationwide protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Many reports show that the courts force detainees arrested during the recent protests to accept a public defender and then threaten the appointed lawyers. In many other cases, the lawyers of anti-government protesters said Iran's judiciary denied them access to case material to defend their clients.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Investigations by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda show that in the last three months, at least 44 Iranian protesters have been accused of "waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth," which are punishable by death and often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
Two public executions have taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many other defendants have been handed death sentences.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgaria Summons Russian Ambassador After Journalist Put On Wanted List
Bulgaria has summoned Russia’s envoy in Sofia for putting Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev on a wanted list after he angered Moscow with investigations into the poisoning of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny. Grozev, chief investigator on Russia for the Bellingcat news outlet, is "wanted under an article of the Criminal Code," according to the Russian Interior Ministry website. Bulgaria's interim prime minister, Galab Donev, said Bulgaria would demand Russia explain why Grozev had been put on the list. "This act is unacceptable. It represents an attack on freedom of speech and an attempt to intimidate a Bulgarian citizen," Donev said. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Iran Replaces Central Bank Chief As Currency Sinks Further
Iran replaced the head of its central bank on December 29 as the country's currency, the rial, continued a sharp decline amid economic troubles aggravated by a lack of progress on nuclear negotiations with the West and months of civil unrest that continues to rock the country.
The government appointed Mohammad Reza Farzin as the new head of the central bank during a cabinet meeting, Iranian state TV reported.
It said the resignation of the current head of the central bank, Ali Salehabadi, was accepted before the appointment of Farzin, who has served as CEO of Bank Melli Iran since last year.
Iran's president stressed the importance of controlling the value of foreign currencies during the cabinet meeting, IRNA said.
The Iranian currency reached a new all-time low against the U.S. dollar on December 28, with one U.S. dollar worth 440,000 rials, compared to 360,000 rials one month ago, according to the foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com.
Iranians have been scrambling to convert their savings into foreign currencies, especially U.S. dollars and euros, amid a worsening economic situation prompted by international nuclear sanctions and political instability triggered by the current wave of protests sparked by 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death after her arrest by the morality police in September for "improperly" wearing a mandatory head scarf.
Before the beginning of the current wave of protests, the rial was valued at approximately 298,200 to the U.S. dollar.
The weakening of the currency has also been accelerated by dwindling hopes for the revival of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers that had scrapped most international economic sanctions in exchange for limits to Tehran's nuclear program.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement, known as the JCPOA, in 2018, reimposing harsh sanctions on Iran and prompting Tehran to resume nuclear activities.
Negotiations to revive the deal were resumed in April but have since lagged amid Western accusations that Iran was continuing its nuclear enrichment activities.
On December 28, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met in Muscat with the Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, amid speculation that Muscat has taken a role in restoring the deal.
However, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger stated on December 28 that Berlin, one of the signatories of the agreement, sees no reason to return to the negotiations.
Tehran insists its nuclear program has only civilian purposes, but the West fears it could be moving closer to being able to build a nuclear weapon.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda;
with additional reporting by Reuters and AFP
Three Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Overnight Attack Near Afghan Border
Three Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack late on December 28 in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, intelligence officials told RFE/RL. Armed men attacked a security checkpoint in the Kurram tribal district on the border with Afghanistan, said an intelligence official who did not want to be named, adding that 10 other members of the security forces were wounded. One militant was also killed, the official said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Belarus Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over Missile It Says Landed On Its Territory
Belarus on December 29 summoned Ukraine's ambassador to lodge a protest over a Ukrainian air-defense missile that it says landed near the city of Brest in western Belarus.
"A strong protest was made in connection with the launch of an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the territory of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry in Minsk said, demanding that Ukraine “conduct a thorough investigation” and “hold those responsible to account.”
There were no casualties in the incident, which came as Ukraine was under a huge missile attack that was largely repelled by Kyiv's air defenses.
Ukraine does not rule out that the missile that fell in Belarus could have been fired by Russian forces to provoke Belarus, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.
"The Ukrainian side is aware of the Kremlin's desperate and persistent efforts to involve Belarus in its aggressive war against Ukraine," the ministry said. "In this regard, the Ukrainian side does not rule out deliberate provocation by the terrorist state of Russia."
Ukraine is ready to conduct an objective investigation in Ukraine and invite experts who are not supporting Russia to participate, the Defense Ministry added.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry said earlier that its air defenses had shot down a Ukrainian S-300 missile in the Brest border region on December 29.
“In the course of verification activities, it has been preliminarily established that the wreckage belongs to the S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile launched from the territory of Ukraine," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.
People heard the explosion and later found the metallic remains of what appeared to be a rocket in a field. The debris fell on the outskirts of the village of Harbakha, and the nearest house was 66 meters away, Belarus's official news agency, BelTA, reported.
A witness told RFE/RL’s Belarus Service that there was a sharp sound, like an explosion.
“Our windows were shaking and the house was vibrating from what must have been a sound wave," the witness told RFE/RL.
BelTA said Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka was promptly informed about the incident, which raised concerns that the conflict could expand. Belarus served as a staging ground for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A Telegram channel affiliated with the presidential press service said earlier that the S-300 was an air-defense missile that could have veered off course accidentally.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and AFP
G7 Tells Taliban To 'Urgently Reverse' Ban On Women Aid Workers
Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) developed countries and several other Western democracies on December 29 called on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to "urgently reverse" a ban on women working in the war-wracked country's aid sector.
The interdiction is the latest blow to women's rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in August2021 following the withdrawal of U.S.-led international forces.
The hard-line Islamist group also barred women from attending universities earlier this month, triggering a wave of global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities. The Taliban had already barred teenage girls from attending secondary school.
The G7 ministers along with those of Australia, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, and Netherlands said in a joint statement they were "gravely concerned that the Taliban's reckless and dangerous order...puts at risk millions of Afghans who depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival.
"We call on the Taliban to urgently reverse this decision," they said in the statement issued by Britain's Foreign Office.
"Women are absolutely central to humanitarian and basic needs operations. Unless they participate in aid delivery in Afghanistan, NGOs will be unable to reach the country's most vulnerable people to provide food, medicine, winterization, and other materials and services they need to live," the statement said.
The G7 consists of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Britain. Additionally, the European Union is a "non-enumerated member" of the group.
The United Nations said on December 28 that some "time-critical" aid programs in Afghanistan have stopped due to the ban on female aid workers and warned that many other activities will also likely need to be paused.
The United Nations and several key aid groups said in a joint statement that women's "participation in aid delivery is not negotiable and must continue," calling on the Taliban-led administration to reverse its decision.
Six aid groups have already suspended operations in Afghanistan in response to the ban. The groups include Christian Aid, ActionAid, Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council, and CARE.
The International Rescue Committee, which provides emergency help in health, education, and other areas and employs 3,000 women throughout Afghanistan, also said it was suspending services.
Women have also been fired from many government jobs, prevented from traveling without a male relative, and ordered to cover up outside of the home.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Kremlin: Putin And China's Xi To Speak On December 30
Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping via video link on December 30, the Kremlin has said. The pair will discuss a series of bilateral and regional issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on December 29. "First of all, they will talk about bilateral Russian-Chinese relations," Peskov told reporters. Moscow has sought to deepen its economic, political, and security ties with Beijing since sending its armed forces into Ukraine in February. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kremlin 'Concerned' About Karabakh Road Blockade, Says Will Continue Talks
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on December 29 that it was "concerned" about tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan over a two-week-old blockade of the only road linking the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, and that talks with the two sides would continue. The so-called Lachin Corridor, which allows supplies from Armenia to reach the 120,000 ethnic Armenians in the mountainous enclave, has been policed by Russian peacekeepers since 2020. Azerbaijani civilians identifying themselves as environmental activists have blockaded the road since December 12. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
