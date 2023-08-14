Outrage After Bodybuilder Live Streams Killing Of Ex-Wife On Instagram
People in the northeastern Bosnian town of Gradacac expressed shock and outrage after a bodybuilder killed his ex-wife and live streamed it on Instagram before himself committting suicide on August 11. The case has raised the issue of domestic violence in Bosnia-Herzegovina. The killer's victim had previously reported him to the authorities for violent threats and acts -- but her request for a restraining order was rejected by a local court.