Bosnian Prosecutor Says IS Suspect Extradited To U.S. After 'Complex Operation'

The prosecutor’s office in Bosnia-Herzegovina says a man suspected of having links to terrorism has been extradited to the United States.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement on October 31 that it was part of a "complex operation" to track down the suspect and apprehend him before turning him over to U.S. authorities. The statement gave no further details.

The Bosnian newspaper Oslobodjenje reported the suspect’s name as Mirsad Kandic, a Kosovo-born supporter of the extremist group Islamic State.

The online news portal Zurnal also named Kandic as the suspect, and said he had been arrested in Sarajevo three months ago and held until his extradition.

Kandic is said to have spent time in Raqqa, long the main IS stronghold in Syria, and to have helped Australian teenage suicide bomber Jake Bilardi, also known as Jihadi Jake, reach IS-held territory in 2014.