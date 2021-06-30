Two Bosnian Police Officers Injured While Investigating Migrant's Death

Two Bosnian police officers were injured when migrants in a temporary camp in northwestern Bosnia-Herzegovina threw stones at them as they tried to enter the camp to investigate the death of a migrant.

The officers were injured at Camp Lipa at the outskirts of the town of Bihac on June 29, the same day a man's body was discovered in a nearby forest, the regional prosecutor's office said.

The migrants were conducting a religious ceremony for the dead man when authorities tried to enter.

“The migrants did not allow the police to conduct the investigation until they finished the religious ceremony, so they pelted police with stones,“ Deni Odobasic, a senior expert with the Prosecutor's Office of the Una-Sana Canton of the Bosniak-Croat Federation, told RFE/RL's Balkan Service on June 30.

The hospital at Bihac confirmed to RFE/RL that two police officers who had been injured at the Lipa camp had been admitted for treatment and released.

Odobasic said the migrant most likely committed suicide, but that an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause.



Many of the people in the camp have fled war and poverty in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Syria and are trying to cross into EU member Croatia.

The incident happened after the Solidarity nongovernmental organization (NGO) published videos of the dead migrant on Facebook. Zemira Gorinjac of Solidarity told RFE/RL that the photos and videos, which were also published by some media outlets in Bosnia, had been received from a migrant.

The tent camp was erected last year as temporary accommodation during the coronavirus pandemic. Part of it burned down during an evacuation in December. Hundreds of migrants were forced to sleep in subzero temperatures without shelter until members of the Bosnian armed forces set up tents for them.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service