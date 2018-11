Supporters of wartime Bosnian Muslim commander Naser Oric gathered in Sarajevo as the high court acquitted him and another soldier of war crimes charges on November 30. Oric had been accused of killing three Serb prisoners of war in the Srebrenica area at the beginning of the 1992-95 Bosnian War. Oric is seen as a hero by many Bosnian Muslims for his role in defending Srebrenica.