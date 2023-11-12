Bosnians Protest Hydropower Plans On The Neretva River

A rally has urged an end to hydroelectric projects on the Neretva River. Demonstrators gathered in the Bosnian city of Konjic on November 11 to protest the construction of the Ulog dam in Bosnia's Serb entity, Republika Srpska. The company in charge, the Chinese state-owned Sinohydro, is on a U.S. sanctions list due to its business with Iran. More than 30 other, smaller hydropower plants are planned in the upstream sections of the Neretva, which environmentalists would prefer to see preserved as a protected area.