Bosnia Police Detain Protesters Seeking Answers Over Young Man's Death

Bosnian Serb police detained several people in the city of Banka Luka on December 25 as protesters demanded answers in the case of the death of a young man, David Dragicevic. Suzana Radanovic, the mother of Dragicevic, faced off with police during the unrest. Dragicevic's father, Davor, believes his son was abducted, tortured, and murdered, while police claimed his death in March was an accident. Davor Dragicevic was among those detained in Banja Luka.