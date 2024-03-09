Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Bosnia-Herzegovina

Oil Company Hosts Early Russian Voting In Bosnia

Oil Company Hosts Early Russian Voting In Bosnia
Embed
Oil Company Hosts Early Russian Voting In Bosnia

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:33 0:00

More weekend visitors than usual were observed on March 9 outside the Optima Group company's headquarters in Banja Luka as it became a polling station for early voting in Russia's presidential election. The firm, based in the capital of Republika Srpska -- Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serb entity -- belongs to NeftegazInKor, a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned oil and gas company Zarubezhneft. The Russian Embassy in Bosnia-Herzegovina rejected RFE/RL's request to film the voting in Banja Luka. Russia considers RFE/RL an "undesirable organization."

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG