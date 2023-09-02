Bosnian Serb Protesters Wave Putin Portraits

Rallies in support of two Bosnian Serb leaders took place at four different locations in Bosnia-Herzegovina on September 1. Protesters in East Sarajevo displayed portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The demonstrations decried federal charges against Milorad Dodik and Milos Lukic -- the president of the Bosnian Serb entity, Republika Srpska, and the chief of its official gazette -- over steps implying that Republika Srpska would ignore the decisions of Bosnia's Constitutional Court and the internationally appointed high representative.