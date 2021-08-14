Sarajevo Sees Third LGBT Pride March, Counterprotesters
Two rival events were held in the Bosnian capital on August 14 -- a march for the rights of sexual minorities globally and a demonstration by a religious political party, both under increased police presence. Several hundred participants of the Pride march called for tolerance and demanded security for LGBT people on the streets. Elsewhere in Sarajevo, a newly established Islamic party held its own demonstration denouncing the LGBT community.