Sarajevo Ex-Mayor Ordered Held Pending Trial On Criminal Charges
Former Sarajevo Mayor Abdulah Skaka, who is currently Bosnia-Herzegovina's ambassador to Qatar, has been ordered held in pretrial detention for one month as he faces multiple criminal charges, the Sarajevo Municipal Court confirmed to RFE/RL on May 26.
Skaka was arrested on May 23 and charged with abuse of office, forgery, and related offenses.
The Sarajevo Prosecutor's Office requested that the court order Skaka to be taken into custody, as he posed a risk of flight, influencing witnesses, concealing evidence, or committing other criminal offenses if not held.
Prosecutors allege Skaka committed several crimes during his term as mayor between 2016 and 2020, including the illegal employment of four advisers and embezzlement of city funds.
Skaka, who has been a member of the ruling Bosniak Democratic Action Party (SDA) since its founding, is suspected of using bribes in an attempt to secure a second term for himself, prosecutors said.
He is also suspected of channeling grants to nongovernmental organizations that employed members of his family, falsifying financial statements to hide monetary donations, and using muncipal funds to install lighting in a locality where he has a vacation home, the prosecution said.
Skaka's arrest was preceded by searches of his house and numerous other locations in Sarajevo.
Denis Becirovic, the Bosnian Muslim member of the country's tripartite presidency, on May 23 initiated Skaka's dismissal from his ambassadorial post to Qatar.
Skaka is already being tried in a separate case in which he is suspected of using corruption to get elected as mayor. Other SDA officials are also suspects in that case.
Over the past month, two other high-ranking officials were arrested in Sarajevo -- Senaid Memic, Bosnia's ambassador to Malaysia, and Ibrahim Hadzibajric, the mayor of the the capital's Stari Grad neighborhood -- on suspicion of corruption.
Belarusian Art Manager Gets Two Years In Prison Amid Ongoing Crackdown
A court in Belarus's northeastern city of Vitsebsk has sentenced musician and art manager Uladzimer Bulauski to two years in prison as authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime continues its brutal crackdown on dissent.
Bulauski was arrested in December 2022 and charged with "repetitive violation of regulations for holding public events." He has rejected the charges.
Judge Mikhail Yurchanka of the Pershamay district court found Bulauski guilty and sentenced him on May 26
Bulauski, who pleaded not guilty, has been arrested several times and sentenced to weeks in jail for organizing protest rallies against Lukashenka after he claimed victory in a 2020 presidential election that the opposition says was rigged.
Separately on May 26, the Vyasna human rights center said that May 30 had been set as the date for trial in the western city of Baranavichy of another activist, Ihar Shumilau.
Shumilau, who lost a leg in a traffic accident 10 years ago, was initially detained in late February and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of "distributing extremist materials."
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
He was not released after he served his term and instead immediately charged again, this time with insulting and libeling Lukashenka and insulting a police officer.
Hundreds of people have been handed prison terms in Belarus following unprecedented anti-Lukashenka rallies sparked by the election results.
Thousands have been detained and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing many of its leaders out of the country.
Lukashenka denies voter fraud and has refused to negotiate with the opposition, led by Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who supporters say actually won the vote.
The European Union, United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the "falsification" of the vote and postelection crackdown.
Protesters Condemn Screening Of Russian Azovstal 'Propaganda' In Bulgaria
Dozens of people protested the screening at a Russian cultural center in Sofia on May 25 of a Russian film casting the capture last year of the Azovstal steel plant in southern Ukraine as a "liberation" from "neo-Nazis." Bulgarian and Ukrainian demonstrators urged a boycott of Azov's Last Stand and other "Russian propaganda." The film, by Russian English-language broadcaster RT, echoes Kremlin talking points on the monthlong siege of thousands of Ukrainian defenders and civilians trapped inside Azovstal. The Ukrainian Embassy called the event "open war propaganda by Russian diplomats on the territory of an EU and NATO member." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Kazakhstan Says It Has No Plans To Join Any Union States
Kazakh presidential spokesman Ruslan Zheldybai told journalists on May 26 that the energy-rich Central Asian country has no plans to join any union states, adding that the integration process within the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EES) -- of which Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan are members -- should only be in the sphere of economics. Zheldybai's statement comes two days after Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said at an EES meeting in Moscow that integration within the EES was different from the controversial Russia-Belarus Union State, which was created on the formula of "two countries -- one state." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Jailed Kyrgyz Politician Jeenbekov's Wife Detained On Corruption Charge
Salkynai Alimbaeva, the wife of jailed Kyrgyz opposition politician Ravshan Jeenbekov, was detained on May 25 on corruption charges. Alimbaeva's lawyer told RFE/RL that the charges were related to the allegedly illegal purchase of two parcels of land in Bishkek last year, adding that his client maintains her innocence. Alimbaeva's husband was arrested along with more than 20 opposition politicians, activists, and journalists in October 2022 over their protest against a controversial border deal with Uzbekistan. They were accused of planning riots, a charge they reject as politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Brussels, Tehran Swap Prisoners In Move Criticized By Iranian Exile Group
Belgium and Iran have swapped prisoners in an exchange mediated by Oman, a move criticized by an exiled Iranian opposition group as "shameful."
Oman's Foreign Ministry said the swap involving Olivier Vandecasteele, a Belgian aid worker jailed in Iran, and Asadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat imprisoned in Belgium, took place on May 26. Officials from Belgium and Iran both confirmed the news.
"The individuals who were released have been transported from Tehran and Brussels to Muscat today in preparation for their return to their respective countries," the ministry said in a statement.
Vandecasteele was sentenced in December to 28 years in prison by the Iranian judiciary for "espionage," a charge Brussels called "fabricated."
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran tries to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
During a current wave of unrest sparked by the death of a young woman after she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges.
Assadi was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year in connection with a plot to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an exiled opposition group, outside Paris in June 2018. Tehran considers the NCRI a terrorist group and has called the Paris attack plot a "false flag" move by the group.
The NCRI immediately decried the swap, saying Belgium had released a "terrorist."
"The release of the terrorist...is a shameful ransom to terrorism and hostage-taking. This will embolden the religious fascism ruling Iran to continue its crimes," the Paris-based NCRI said.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, whose government pushed through a a fiercely criticized treaty allowing prisoner exchanges with Iran that paved the way for the swap, said Vandecasteele is expected back in Belgium late on May 26.
With reporting by Reuters
Kosovar Albanian Mayors Sworn In To Lead Serb-Majority Areas In North
Three ethnic Albanian mayors were sworn in on May 25 to lead municipalities with ethnic Serbian majorities in northern Kosovo where Serbs boycotted by-elections sparked by resignations over a cross-border dispute between Pristina and Belgrade. A fourth mayor was sworn in last week in a process that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic led a boycott of and has condemned as an "occupation" of areas of the former Serbian province. Vucic has vowed never to recognize Kosovar independence and Western-mediated talks on normalization have proceeded slowly. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Prosecutor Seeks More Than Seven Years In Prison For Tajik Journalist
KHUJAND, Tajikistan -- The prosecutor in a high-profile trial in Tajikistan has asked a court to convict and sentence journalist Khurshed Fozilov to 7 1/2 years in prison on a charge of involvement in the activities of a banned group.
Fozilov's relatives told RFE/RL that the prosecutor made the request on the first day of the trial as it opened in the northern city of Khujand on May 25.
Fozilov has maintained his innocence since he was arrested in early March.
The 37-year-old father of three is a freelance journalist who has cooperated with several independent media outlets, including the website Akhbor, which is based outside the country.
He often covered social issues and problems faced by ordinary people in the northern Sughd region and was critical of the local government. He has been very active on social media as well.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled the Central Asian country for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedom, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Last year, seven Tajik journalists and bloggers were jailed for terms ranging from seven to 21 years on charges of spreading false information, involvement in activities of extremist groups, and cooperation with banned organizations.
The journalists, their supporters, and human rights groups have called the charges trumped-up and politically motivated.
International human rights groups, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and governments of the United States and European Union have called on the Tajik government to drop all charges against the journalists and release them.
Tajikistan was ranked 152nd in Reporters Without Borders' 2022 World Press Freedom Index, and designated "not free" in Freedom House's 2022 Global Freedom Status, with a score of 8 out of 100.
Three Russian Regions Attacked By Ukrainian Forces, Governors Say
Officials in three Russian regions on May 26 reported attacks allegedly by Ukrainian forces. The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on Telegram there were no casualties after four districts were shelled by Ukrainian forces overnight. The Rostov region governor, Vasily Golubev, said a Ukrainian missile had been shot down overnight over the city of Morozovsk, while the mayor of the southwestern city of Krasnodar, Yevgeny Naumov, said an office building and a residential building were damaged by an explosion early in the morning. Media reports say Krasnodar was attacked by drones. Ukraine has not commented on the allegations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Civilian Casualties After 'Extremely Heavy' Wave Of Russian Strikes On Ukraine
At least one person was killed and more than a dozen wounded when a medical facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro was hit during another wave of Russian air strikes on Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called "another crime against humanity."
Video from the site on May 26 showed plumes of smoke coming out of several buildings, which appeared heavily damaged and still ablaze in some parts.
Zelenskiy said the buildings housed a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic in the city.
"Another Russian missile attack, another crime against humanity," Zelenskiy said on Twitter. "There can be no military purpose in this [attack]. It is pure terror."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said two children, aged 3 and 6, were among the wounded, while 11 adults were hospitalized. "Two are in difficult condition," Lysak wrote on Telegram.
Lysak said it had been an "extremely difficult night" of Russian strikes that also caused substantial damage to civilian infrastructure.
An hourslong air-raid alert was declared on the territory of Ukraine overnight as Kyiv and several other regions were subjected to air strikes.
Most of the incoming missiles and drones were downed by Ukrainian air defenses, the military and regional officials said.
The Russian military fired 17 missiles and 31 Iranian-made attack drones on civilian and military targets, but the Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down 10 missiles and 23 drones, Ukraine's Air Force Command reported early on May 26.
Damage caused by falling debris was reported in Kyiv's Obolon and Shevchenkivskiy districts, but Serhiy Popko, the head of the capital's military administration, said there were no reports of injuries or casualties during the three-hour attack on the capital that started around 3 a.m. local time.
It was the 13th such attack on the Ukrainian capital this month.
The cities of Merefa and Izyum in the Kharkiv region sustained damage in the drone attack, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Synyehubov said.
A Russian missile destroyed a residential building in the town of Avdiyivka, close to Bakhmut, the Donetsk region city that has been the epicenter of the war in the east, said Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak.
There were no initial reports of victims, Yermak wrote on Telegram.
On the battlefield, fighting continued in and around the eastern city of Bakhmut, the General Staff said in its daily report on May 26, again contradicting Russia's claims that it had captured the whole city.
On May 25, the top U.S. officer, General Mark Milley, said Russia will not achieve a military victory in Ukraine, forecasting a "hard" and "bloody" fight going forward, as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group of countries supporting Kyiv in its fight against Russia held a virtual meeting.
"This war, militarily, is not going to be won by Russia. It's just not," Milley told reporters on May 25 following the meeting.
He added that the Kremlin's original goals -- which included removing the current Ukrainian government -- "are not achievable militarily. They're not going to be done."
Still, he said, the presence of Russia's large fighting force in Ukraine will make Kyiv's attempt to recapture all of its territory, including that seized by Moscow in 2014, not likely to happen "in the near term."
"That means fighting is going to continue. It's going to be bloody. It's going to be hard. And at some point, both sides will either negotiate a settlement or they'll come to a military conclusion."
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who also participated in the virtual conference, said Ukraine's Western supporters have contributed almost $65 billion in military aid since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
But high on Kyiv's agenda now is the delivery of promised F-16 fighter jets, which are more sophisticated than the Soviet-made warplanes now part of its arsenal.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, AFP, and Reuters
Rights Groups Slam Taliban Restrictions On Afghan Women As 'Crime Against Humanity'
Two top rights groups on May 26 slammed the severe restrictions imposed on women and girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan as gender-based persecution, which is a crime against humanity. In a new report, Amnesty International and the International Commission for Jurists underscored how the Taliban crackdown on Afghan women's rights, coupled with "imprisonment, enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment," could constitute gender persecution under the International Criminal Court. Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule, the Taliban started to enforce restrictions on women and girls soon after their takeover in August 2021. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Japan Unveils New Sanctions On Russia Over Ukraine Invasion
Japan announced fresh sanctions against Russia on May 26 over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting its military as well as the construction and engineering sectors. Russia was hit with a wave of sanctions after it sent forces into Ukraine in February 2022, but calls have grown from Kyiv and its allies for tougher action against Moscow. The asset freeze targets 17 individuals and 78 groups, including high-level military officials, while the 80 organizations hit with export restrictions include the Russian mobile-phone operator MegaFon, according to the Japanese government.
Germany's Scholz Says Plans To Speak to Putin 'In Due Course'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he plans to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin "in due course," holding out the prospect of resuming contact after a near-total breakdown in relations since the Ukraine war. "My last telephone call was some time ago," Scholz told the Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper in an interview published on May 26. "But I plan to speak to Putin again in due course." The leaders last spoke by telephone in early December. During that hourlong call, Scholz urged Putin to withdraw Moscow's troops from Ukraine, while the Russian leader accused the West of pursuing "destructive" policies.
Two Russians, Ukrainian Released In Albania Pending Probe Into Espionage Allegations
Two Russian citizens and a Ukrainian in Albania suspected of espionage have been released from detention while the probe into their cases continues. Russian citizens Svetlana Timofeyeva, 33, and Mikhail Zorin, 25, and Ukrainian national Fedir Alpatov were arrested in August 2022. They were arrested after allegedly attempting to enter the facilities of the Gramsh arms plant. The three denied allegations of espionage, saying they were bloggers seeking to photograph and document abandoned Cold War buildings. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
In Belgrade, U.S. Senator Urges Quick Implementation Of Serbia-Kosovo Agreement
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (Democrat-Connecticut) told reporters during a visit to Belgrade on May 25 that Serbia and Kosovo should quickly implement an EU-brokered agreement to normalize ties, calling it a step forward that both sides should be proud of. "Sometimes it's easy to make an agreement compared to implementation," he said. Murphy also said he hoped Russian ally Serbia would adopt Western sanctions against the Kremlin and reduce the spread of Russian disinformation in the country. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Head of Russia's Wagner Group In Mali
The United States on May 25 imposed sanctions on the head of the Wagner Group in Mali, accusing the Russian private army of trying to obscure its efforts to acquire military equipment for use in Ukraine, and of working through Mali and other countries. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement also accused Ivan Aleksandrovich Maslov, who it described as the head of Wagner paramilitary units and its principal administrator based in Mali, of working in close coordination with Malian government officials to execute the group's deployment in Mali.
- By RFE/RL
Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders Mix Optimistic Talk With Angry Discourse In Moscow
The leaders of bitter Caucasus rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan mixed words of conciliation with angry disagreement over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in a Moscow meeting on May 25 in front of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said there had been progress in recent days toward a settlement of their long dispute based on mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity.
But they also exchanged angry words over Baku's moves to impede Armenian access to Nagorno-Karabakh. Pashinian said the actions had caused a humanitarian crisis by closing the only land route from Armenia to the region -- an allegation Aliyev denied.
The talks took place at a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union -- a grouping of several former Soviet republics -- in Moscow.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the predominantly Armenian-populated region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Decades of internationally mediated talks failed to result in a diplomatic solution and the simmering conflict led to another war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides.
The six-week war, in which Azerbaijan regained all the Armenian-controlled areas outside of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as chunks of territory inside the Soviet-era autonomous region, ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
In mid-December 2022, Azerbaijani activists began obstructing the road known as the Lachin Corridor, which Pashinian said should be under control of Russian peacekeepers.
Baku in April erected a checkpoint along the route, saying it was necessary to control the supply of arms being sent to the region and to end illegal mining operations. It said the road remained open to humanitarian aid, claims Yerevan disputed.
Pashinian called Baku's blocking of access to the region a "direct violation" of the 2020 cease-fire agreement.
Aliyev said that "Azerbaijan did not block any corridor.... There is no need to use this platform for unfounded accusations."
Speaking Russian, Pashinian and Aliyev continued to argue over the matter until Putin ended the conversation.
Earlier, both leaders had spoken more optimistically about ending their dispute, saying there had been progress in recent days toward a settlement based on based on mutual recognition of each other's territory.
Putin later held a three-way session with the two leaders that ran deep into the night.
According to state-run TASS news agency, Putin said that "in my view, and our view -- I mean the view of all three of us -- the prime minister of Armenia, the president of Azerbaijan -- these are the hurdles that can be overcome."
Putin, although distracted by the war in Ukraine that began with his February 2022 invasion of that country, has attempted to keep involved in the Armenian-Azerbaijani dispute.
France and the United States have also been involved in the dispute and have urged Baku to end barriers to Armenian access to Nagorno-Karabakh for humanitarian aid.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Armenian and Azerbaijani services and Reuters
Belarusian Educator, Family, Friends Handed Parole-Like Sentences Over 2020 Protests
A court in Minsk on May 25 handed parole-like sentences to noted Belarusian educator Yauhen Livyant, his wife Yulia, daughters Halina and Hanna, son-in-law Mikita Drozd, and his associates Alyaksey Ivanov and Alyaksandra Ensayn (aka Vilchytskaya). The defendants went on trial on May 19 on charges related to mass rallies over a disputed August 2020 presidential election that kept authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power. Judge Katsyaryna Murashka of the Moscow district court found the defendants guilty of organizing and preparing actions that blatantly disrupt social order. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
New Russian Case Registered Against Navalny
The Moscow City Court on May 25 registered a new criminal case against jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.
According to court documents, Navalny now faces charges of creating an extremist group, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; calls for extremism; creating a nonprofit organization that violates citizens' rights; financing extremism; involving a minor in criminal activities; and rehabilitating Nazism.
Also, a case accusing Navalny of terrorism will be looked into separately, it said.
Trial dates have not yet been set.
Navalny said in April that a new probe on terrorism charges had been launched against him, calling it "absurd."
Navalny also said that another case charging him with propagating terrorism and Nazism was launched in October over his self-exiled associates' statements on the Popular Politics YouTube channel.
The comments criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government and condemned Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed in April that Navalny's associates, along with Ukraine's secret services, were involved in the assassination of pro-Kremlin journalist and propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg.
Navalny has been in prison since February 2021, after he was arrested a month earlier upon his return to Russia from Germany -- where he had been undergoing treatment for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Putin.
The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning, even though experts say only state actors have access to the military-grade nerve agent.
Many of Navalny's close associates fled the country under pressure from Russian authorities.
With reporting by Mediazona
Iranian Bill Before Parliament Increases Penalties For Defiance Of Hijab
A bill containing Iran's Chastity and Hijab law has been presented to parliament, legislation that many see as a continuation of the government's oppression of women and human rights.
State media reported on May 24 that provisions of the bill refer to failure to comply by the compulsory head scarf as "nudity," with progressively stiffer penalties that run up to fines and the deprivation of social rights.
Repeat offenders would face imprisonment from six months to three years.
The Chastity and Hijab bill also imposes stringent penalties on drivers or passengers of a vehicle who are with those who fail to comply with the compulsory hijab. After two fines, a vehicle can be confiscated, with a daily fine of 10 million rials ($20).
The proposed law would penalize owners and managers of public places, including stores, restaurants, cinemas, sports, recreational, and artistic venues. These penalties extend to fines, the sealing of their premises, and the deprivation of tax exemptions and government tariffs.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Women have also launched campaigns against the discriminatory law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
Most recently, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September in police custody for an alleged hijab violation released a new wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
The "Woman, life, freedom" protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab have swept the country, involving tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards.
The protests have also been buffeted by the participation of celebrities, sports stars, and well-known rights activists, prompting a special mention of such luminaries in the legislation.
The bill states that socially influential individuals, owing to their activities in social, political, cultural, artistic, or sports spheres, could see their professional and online activities banned from three months to a year for violations, with repeated offenders facing up to three years in prison.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire at will" approach against noncompliant women.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
In recent weeks, the authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
'We Understand Your Pain,' Ukraine Tells Poland Ahead Of WWII Massacre Anniversary
Ukraine's parliament speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk, on May 25 offered condolences to the descendants of Poles massacred by Ukrainian nationalists in World War II, a gesture likely to defuse tensions between the allies ahead of the 80th anniversary of the killings. Poland has been one of Ukraine's staunchest allies since Russia invaded the country in 2022. However, the Volhynia massacre, in which historians say tens of thousands of Poles perished, has continued to hang over ties between the two nations. Polish historians say up to 12,000 Ukrainians were also killed in Polish retaliatory operations. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Mercenaries Send Back Bodies Of U.S., Turkish Citizens From Ukraine
Russia's most powerful mercenary on May 25 said he was sending back the body of a U.S. citizen who was killed in fighting in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and that of a Turkish citizen who was found dead in a destroyed building. Mercenaries from Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group were shown in a video clip nailing closed the two wooden coffins and then draping a U.S. flag over one coffin and a Turkish flag over the other. Wagner named the American as Nicholas Maimer, a former U.S. Special Forces soldier. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Second Pakistani TV Journalist Goes Missing; Abduction Feared
A prominent Pakistani television journalist known for his public support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan has gone missing, the police, his family, and his employer said on May 25. Sami Abrahim's disappearance was first announced in a police tweet late on May 24, hours after he went missing. His family and the Karachi-based independent BOL television, where Abrahim works, claimed he was abducted. Abrahim’s disappearance comes two weeks after another pro-Khan TV journalist, Imran Riaz, went missing. Pakistani police have denied detaining him. To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By dpa
Romanian President Calls On German Companies To Invest In His Country
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis would like to see more investment by German companies in his country, he said on May 25 during a visit by the German president. Germany has long been Romania's first trading partner and the second-largest investor in the country, Iohannis said in Sibiu, his hometown, accompanied by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. "German investments, their quality are highly appreciated in Romania," he said. "I hope that these will increase in the coming period, also with the support of the German minority." The German minority in Romania consists of 22,900 people, according to a census in 2021.
Georgian Airways Announces Controversial Plan For Transit Flights For Russians Via Tbilisi
Georgian Airways plans to launch transit flights for Russians via Tbilisi to several destinations in Europe, a move likely to raise the ire of Washington and Brussels, which have banned Russian airlines from entering their airspace as they look to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The airline's founder, Tamaz Gaiashvili, told Russian media outlet RTVI television on May 25 that flights from Moscow to five European destinations -- Milan, Paris, Vienna, Larnaca, and Thessaloniki -- via Tbilisi will start in mid-June.
Flights between the Georgian capital and Russia resumed earlier this month after Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted a ban on air travel between the two countries implemented four years ago after a wave of anti-Kremlin protests in the Caucasus nation. Russians have looked to skirt the sanctions by flying through cities such as Istanbul, Dubai, Yerevan, and Belgrade to destinations they can no longer reach directly from home.
Putin also signed a decree also allowing Georgian nationals to enter Russia without visas starting from May 15, unless they are coming to work in Russia for more than 90 days.
The two countries have had no formal diplomatic ties since Russia routed Tbilisi's forces in a brief war in 2008 that ended with Tbilisi losing control over its breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Georgia's government has not joined international sanctions against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but the country also has voted in favor of all international resolutions condemning Russia’s aggression. It has also provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid and taken in thousands of war refugees.
At the same time, the Black Sea country of 3.7 million has been a top destination for Russians fleeing the partial mobilization that Putin announced in September 2022 and the worsening general crackdown in Russia.
The allowance of flights from Russia has sparked protests in Tbilisi, led by President Salome Zurabishvili, who has criticized the government for its warming relations with Moscow.
Georgian Airways, based in Tbilisi, earlier this week said it had banned Zurabishvili from using its services because of her calls for a boycott of the airline.
The EU has said it "regrets" the resumption of flights to Georgia, which "raises concerns in terms of Georgia's EU path."
Gaiashvili admitted there are still issues to be ironed out over the transit of passengers through the airport given it has no proper facilities to monitor and process such an operation.
He said that the number of passengers coming from Russia to Tbilisi remains small and that flights are only about 40 percent capacity.
"Our expectations were different," Gaiashvili said.
With reporting by RTVI
