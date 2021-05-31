Bosnia Jails Ex-Security Minister For Abuse Of Office

A court in Bosnia-Herzegovina has sentenced former Security Minister Sadik Ahmetovic to six months in prison for abuse of office.

The Sarajevo court on May 31 ruled that Sadik Ahmetovic abused his position by providing a fictitious job to a man at cost to the state budget in 2011-12.

Adnan Bektic, the man who acquired the illegal salaries and per diems, was ordered to give back a total of $9,600 to the state.

Ahmetovic said he would appeal the verdict in a case he has described as politically motivated.

Bosnia, which is among the most corrupt countries in Europe, is seeking entry into the European Union.

The devastating Bosnian War in 1992-95 ended in a U.S.-brokered peace agreement that divided the Balkan country into two entities -- the Bosniak-Croat federation and Republika Srpska -- held together by joint central institutions.