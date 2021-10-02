Thousands Protest Corruption In Bosnia's Serb Entity

Several thousand people have demonstrated in the Serb-dominated part of Bosnia-Herzegovina against government corruption and curbs on media freedom.



Led by opposition parties, protesters on October 2 accused the ruling party of nationalist leader Milorad Dodik of criminal behavior, cronyism, and corruption.



They also demanded the sacking of the health minister and hospital managers in the entity over alleged corruption in the procurement of supplies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including oxygen used for ventilators.



Shouts of “Thieves" and "Enough is enough” were heard echoing through the crowd at a protest in the Serb entity’s main city Banja Luka.



The opposition in the Serb part of Bosnia- Herzegovina have accused the government of curbing media freedoms.



They say the ruling party is attempting to shut down critical media under the guise of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s switch away from analog signal for commercial television.



The Bosnian Serb entity, called Republika Srpska, and the Bosniak-Croat one, were formed after the Balkan nation’s war in 1995.



The country's administrative structures created by Dayton Accords ending the war left it with a weak central government with most powers devolved to two autonomous entities: the Muslim and Croat federation and the Republika Srpska.

With reporting by AFP