Serb Nationalist To Take Helm Of Bosnia's Presidency

Serb nationalist Milorad Dodik will take the helm of Bosnia-Herzegovina's three-part presidency, as the badly-riven Balkan nation inaugurates new leadership.

Three presidents rotate seats every eight months under the peace deal that ended the country's devastating war in the 1990s. The deal split power between its three main groups: Bosnian Muslims, Serbs, and Croats.

Voters in October chose nationalists to represent the first two communities, and Dodik, a pro-Russian politician, will be sworn-in on November 20. Dodik has been hit with economic sanctions by the United States.

Also being sworn in will be the Bosnian Muslim president Sefik Dzaferovic, and the Croat president, Zeljko Komsic.

Few Bosnians are expecting major changes following the elections, which heightened tensions between Bosnian Muslim and Bosnian Serb officials. The two groups have been at odds since the 1995 U.S.-brokered Dayton peace accords.

The vote came with Bosnia sitting at a crossroads: either continue toward deeper ties with the European Union or NATO, or derail that progress.

With reporting by AP, AFP