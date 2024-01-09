News
Bosnian Serbs Prepare To Mark 'National Day' Despite International Condemnation
Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serb-dominated entity, Republika Srpska, is set to mark on January 9 an unconstitutional "national day" amid international warnings about the increasingly secessionist policies of the entity's leader, Milorad Dodik.
January 9 marks the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serbs, who opposed an independent Bosnia after the breakup of Yugoslavia, declared their separate state, triggering an interethnic war that claimed more than 100,000 lives and was finally stopped by the U.S.-brokered Dayton accords in late 1995.
Under the Dayton accords, Bosnia has been administered by a central government under a Bosniak and Croat federation and a mostly Serb-populated entity known as Republika Srpska.
January 9 is celebrated as a national day in the Bosnian entity, although the Constitutional Court of Bosnia has twice declared the holiday unconstitutional.
The banned holiday has been marked in the Serbian entity's capital, Banja Luka, with parades and marches by armed police.
Over the past two years, Dodik, who has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has repeatedly attempted to erode the central Bosnian government's authority and establish parallel institutions to further his longtime threats to divide the country permanently.
To reinforce Washington's backing for Bosnia's territorial integrity, two U.S. F-16 warplanes and a tanker aircraft flew over the country on January 8.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) warned in a statement last week that the January 9 celebration "directly contravenes the constitutions of both Bosnia-Herzegovina and of Republika Srpska."
The OSCE also said that the celebration amounted to "an act of discrimination."
The event in Banja Luka is expected to start at noon with an award ceremony and will conclude with a military parade scheduled for 5 p.m.
Members of Russia's Night Wolves motorcycle club, which is close to Putin, are expected to again take part in the parade.
Members of the Night Wolves in recent years have often visited Republika Srpska, where they also have domestic representatives, on religious and secular holidays.
With reporting by AFP
More News
Germany's Scholz Urges Fellow EU Members To Increase Weapons Deliveries To Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on fellow European Union members to provide more military support this year to Ukraine in its fight against Russia's full-scale invasion. Scholz made the call at a joint press conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Friedman on January 8 in Berlin. "Arms deliveries to Ukraine, currently planned by most EU member states, are too small.... I call on our allies in the European Union to also step up their efforts in favor of Ukraine," Scholz said. Germany is the second-largest provider of military aid to Ukraine after the United States. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Belarus Refuses To Invite OSCE Observers To Monitor February Elections
Belarusian authorities on January 8 said they will not invite observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to monitor the country's parliamentary and local elections in February. The move is the latest by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka to further cement his control over the country's political institutions. Belarus "has informed the OSCE about its intention not to invite observers and offered its arguments and motivation," said Andrey Dapkiunas, Belarus's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna. OSCE observers have been the only international observers at Belarusian elections for decades.
Belarusian Blogger Still In Jail After Serving Two Terms
Belarusian blogger Ales Sabaleuski remains in jail despite completing a second term, the Mayday Team Telegram channel said on January 8. Sabaleuski was initially arrested and handed a 10-day jail sentence on unspecified charges on December 12. While serving that term, he was charged with what authorities called distribution of extremist materials and his jail term was extended until January 6. However, Sabaleuski was not released then. The regime led by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka often files serious criminal charges against independent journalists, bloggers, and activists after holding them beyond their original sentences. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Hundreds Of Striking Kazakh Oil Workers Urge President To Intervene
Hundreds of oil workers in the western region of Manghystau, who have been on strike for 29 days, issued a video statement on January 8, urging Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to intervene in their situation. The workers of the West Oil Software company went on strike on December 11, demanding the integration of their salary system into that of the national KazMunaiGas energy corporation, which would ensure a pay rise as well as the renewal of their technical equipment. Local prosecutors said earlier that an investigation was launched of the workers on a charge of holding an illegal strike. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russian Railways Says Freight Train Derails On Transbaikal Railroad
Fourteen wagons of a freight train detailed on the Transbaikal railway, Russian Railways said on January 8. Tracks were damaged and passenger traffic along the Moscow-to-Vladivostok route was affected, but no injuries were reported and there was no environmental threat, Russian Railways said on Telegram. The derailment occurred on a section of track between Aleur and Bushuley in southeastern Russia. “We are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the derailment and resume traffic in this area,” the railway said. The cause of the derailment is unknown. The railway initially said 27 freight wagons derailed. A Telegram channel linked to the Russian government said earlier that an explosion at the San-Donato railway station near the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil disrupted train traffic. Baza and another Telegram channel, Kanal 112, reported that an explosive device detonated on the tracks in the railway station, adding that a second explosive device that failed to detonate was discovered nearby. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistani Islamist Leader Attempts To Help Reset Ties With Afghan Taliban
A senior Pakistani Islamist politician has met top Taliban leaders in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, in an attempt to revive ties between the two neighbors.
The January 8 meeting involving Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Pakistan (JUI) political party, hoped to improve ties marred by a violent campaign by the Pakistani Taliban allied with the Afghan Taliban and the ongoing forced expulsion of more than 1 million Afghans by Islamabad.
Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Taliban-led government's prime minister, reiterated that officials want smooth relations -- strained due to the forced expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan -- with the country's neighbors.
Islamabad has accused the Taliban government of giving shelter to militants of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, or other groups. Kabul denies the accusations.
"We will not allow anyone to [create problems] from our territory," he was quoted as saying by a Taliban statement after the meeting.
In recent months, Pakistan has taken steps to expel 1.7 million undocumented Afghans as part of a policy announced in October to repatriate "illegal foreigners" living on its soil.
The situation has led to chaotic scenes at some border crossings as returnees are funneled back into Afghanistan, where international aid groups are already struggling to provide humanitarian assistance to millions of people displaced by insecurity and a recent spate of earthquakes and perennial drought.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban's foreign minister, highlighted the plight of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and the losses Afghan traders endure because of frequent border closures and stranded imports in Pakistani ports.
"The trade and economic exchange between the two countries should not be sacrificed for political ends," he was quoted as saying in the Taliban statement.
Rehman agreed with the Taliban's complaints about the mistreatment of Afghans in Pakistan.
"We see this kind of attitude as a cause of the current problems between the two countries," he said in a statement issued by the JUI. "My visit aims to remove the misunderstanding between the two countries."
Rehman is visiting Kabul after the Taliban invited him last month.
Before leaving on the trip, Rehman told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal that it was endorsed by Islamabad, where senior government officials briefed him on the current state of relations with the Taliban government.
He said that he would also meet the Taliban's supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, who rarely meets foreign diplomats and political leaders.
"We will use our relations with the Taliban for the benefit of both countries," he said.
Rehman's JUI has had close relations with the Taliban since its emergence in southern Afghanistan nearly three decades ago. Many Taliban leaders were educated in madrasahs run by former lawmakers and other JUI leaders.
But it is unclear how far his visit will go to quell tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.
For more than a year, the longtime allies have fallen out over the Taliban's alleged support for the TTP. Islamabad blames the group for the rising attacks that have killed more than 2,000 people since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021.
Underscoring the challenges ahead, the TTP claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on a police vehicle on January 8.
At least five police officers were killed and 22 injured in an attack in the district of Bajaur on the Afghan border in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
The police were guarding a polio-vaccination team.
Jailed Russian Rapper Summoned To Recruitment Center
Russian rapper Vacio, who is serving a second jail term for taking part in a party at a Moscow nightclub last month that sparked controversy, has been summoned to a military recruitment center.
A member of the Public Monitoring Commission of Moscow, Aleksei Lobarev, said on January 8 that he visited Vacio, whose real name is Nikolai Vasilyev, in a Moscow jail a day earlier, adding that the rapper had told him that he had been officially summoned to show up at a military recruitment center this week.
However, he won't be able to do so, as he is serving a 10-day jail term on a hooliganism charge.
Vacio, who attended an "almost naked party" at the Mutabor night club on December 20-21 with just a sock on his genitals, was the only person sent to jail, on a hooliganism charge, for attending the party.
After serving his first term, 15 days, last week, Vacio said he was taken to a military recruitment center, where he was handed a written order to show up on January 9.
However, after bringing him to the recruitment center, police took him to a local station for "a preventive talk," and a Moscow court again sentenced Vacio to 10 days in jail for hooliganism.
It is not clear why Vacio was summoned to the military recruitment center. He is legally unfit to serve in the armed forces due to an unspecified medical condition.
Pictures and videos taken at the scandalous party that was attended by many celebrities appeared online and caused outcry among pro-Kremlin activists and lawmakers in late December.
The party's organizer, blogger Anastasia Ivleyeva and popular singers, such as Filipp Kirkorov, Anna Asti, Eurovision song contest winner Dima Bilan, Lolita Milyavskaya, journalist Ksenia Sobchak, and others offered public apologies amid a wave of official criticism.
A court in Moscow did not charge Ivleyeva but ruled that the party had "propagated nontraditional sexual relations." Propagating gay relations is a crime in Russia.
However, the Investigative Committee launched a preliminary investigation into possible tax evasion by Ivleyeva.
Russia's largest mobile network operator, MTS, the Tinkoff Bank, the VK social network, as well as the TNT and NTV television channels canceled advertising contracts with Ivleyeva and other celebrities who attended the party.
Also, the concerts of several attending entertainers as well as their participation in special television programs on New Year's Eve were canceled.
Over the weekend, in an apparent way to clear himself from possible accusations or even charges, the owner of the Mutabor night club that hosted the party, Mikhail Danilov, publicly handed to the Russian Orthodox Church what he called a piece of the relics of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker, which, according to Danilov, he bought in Vatican City last year.
The wave of apologies that participants rushed to issue prompted heated debate online, where some Russians compared them with the era of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, during which many resorted to repenting for deeds real or imaginary in order to try and save their lives amid mass purges.
With reporting by Moskovsky komsomolets
Russian Website That Focused On Environmental Problems Shuts Under Pressure
Ivan Zhilin, chief editor of the independent website Kedr (Cedar) that focused on ecological problems in Russia, told RFE/RL on January 8 that the project shut down from January 1. According to Zhilin, the decision was made after people who publicly cooperated with the website started receiving anonymous threats they would be added to the registry of foreign agents. The website was launched in May 2022. In November 2023, the Justice Ministry labeled Kedr a "foreign agent." Zhilin said his several colleagues launched a new ecological project called Smola (Resin). To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
- By AFP
Spain Recognizes Kosovo's Passports, But Not Independence
Spain now accepts passports issued by Kosovo but still does not recognize it as an independent state separate from Serbia, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on January 8. Madrid recognized the passports after a long-awaited European Union visa-liberalization scheme came into force on January 1, allowing Kosovar citizens to travel within Europe's borderless zone without a visa. The new regime allows Kosovars into the Schengen zone visa-free for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Until now, Spain was the only EU member refusing to recognize Kosovo's independence that also refused entry to Kosovo passport holders.
Pakistani Court Scraps Lifetime Bans On Convicted Politicians From Contesting Elections
Pakistan's Supreme Court has scrapped a lifetime ban on politicians with convictions from contesting elections, paving the way for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to run for parliament in a February 8 vote. The lifetime ban on convicted politicians was imposed in 2018. Under a new court order, convicted politicians would be barred from running only for five years. Sharif's party said he will seek a fourth term after returning in October from a four-year self-exile in London to avoid serving prison sentences on corruption charges. They were overturned on appeal after his return.
Germany Says Tajik Held On Terrorism Charge To Be Deported To Austria
Police in the German city of Cologne say a Tajik national detained in late December on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack on Cologne Cathedral is wanted in Austria and will be sent there to face charges.
According to the police, the 30-year-old Tajik man will be deported to Austria, where he is suspected of plotting a terrorist attack targeting St. Stephen's Cathedral and the Prater park, a popular area for families, in the Austrian capital, Vienna.
Police arrested the man, whom some reports identified as Muhammadrajab B., in the town of Wesel, about 100 kilometers north of Cologne, after detaining five people and searching a residence there.
One of the five arrested men was identified as a 25-year-old Tajik man, a resident of the German city of Norvenich.
Muhammadrajab B. is suspected of having links to the Islamic State-Khorasan extremist group.
On December 31, police in the western city of Bochum arrested a 41-year old man with German and Turkish citizenship on suspicion of involvement in the plot to attack the Cologne Cathedral. The next day, police in Bochum detained three men of Tajik and Uzbek origin, who were later released on court orders.
German media, citing law enforcement, said a car was planned to be used in an attack near the cathedral.
German media also identified a Central Asian man, Murat Tashbekovich I., who was arrested in Austria on suspicion of involvement in a plot to attack the Cologne Cathedral. Police say he met with Muhammadrajab B. in the German city of Sankt Wendel in late November.
Authorities in Cologne and Vienna have beefed up security around Cologne Cathedral and St. Stephen's Cathedral since late December.
Tajik authorities have yet to comment on the reports.
With reporting by dpa and Bild
- By Current Time
Blogger From Tajikistan Suspected In Russia Of Inciting Hatred In Video He Says Is Fake
Russia's Investigative Committee said it has launched a probe against a blogger from Tajikistan for allegedly inciting hatred over a video "humiliating women with Slavic features" that he claims is fake. The Telegram channels Ostorozhno, Novosti, and Shot identified the blogger as Salmon Jumaboi, a native of Tajikistan, who resides in Moscow. According to the channels, the charge against him stems from a video where he allegedly says that "soon all the Russian girls will be ours." Jumaboi claims the video was made by someone else and that it was not his voice in the clip. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
U.S. Warplanes Conduct Training Exercise Over Bosnia On Eve Of Banned Bosnian Serb Day
Two U.S. F-16 warplanes and a tanker aircraft flew over Bosnia-Herzegovina on January 8 as part of a military exercise to demonstrate Washington's backing for the Balkan country's territorial integrity in the face of increasingly secessionist policies of Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.
The U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and a KC-135 Stratotanker flew as part of joint air-to-ground training involving U.S. and Bosnian forces.
The flyovers took place over the regions of the eastern town of Tuzla and northern Brcko, according to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo.
But Bosnian media reported that the thunderous sound of jets could be heard in Banja Luka, the main city in Republika Srpska, during a ceremonial gathering on the eve of Republika Srpska Day.
January 9 is celebrated as Republika Srpska Day in the Bosnian Serb entity, although the Constitutional Court of Bosnia has twice declared the holiday unconstitutional.
The day marks the anniversary of the region's 1992 declaration of independence, which ignited the 1992-95 Bosnian War. In years past, the banned holiday has been marked in Banja Luka by parades and marches by armed police.
The embassy statement said the training exercise on January 8 was "an example of advanced military-to-military cooperation that contributes to peace and security in the Western Balkans as well as demonstrates the United States' commitment to ensuring the territorial integrity of [Bosnia-Herzegovina] in the face of anti-Dayton and secessionist activity."
The statement added that the United States has underscored that the Bosnian Constitution "provides no right of secession, and it will act if anyone tries to change this basic element" of the U.S.-brokered Dayton agreement that ended the war in 1995.
Dodik has defied U.S. and British sanctions imposed over his attempts to erode central Bosnian authority and establish parallel institutions to further his longtime threats to divide the country.
The training emphasized coordination between joint terminal attack controllers from U.S. Army Special Forces and the armed forces of Bosnia. It was part of efforts by U.S. forces to exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures with the Bosnian Air Force, the embassy said. The KC-135 Stratotanker provided aerial refueling to the F-16s.
According to data from the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the KC-135 Stratotanker flew from a base in Britain and made several circles over Bosnia in the Banja Luka area between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. local time. The flight paths of the F-16 fighter jets are not available on Flightradar24.
Daghestani Teenager Arrested For Alleged Arson Attack At Russian Military Airport
A court in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk sent a 16-year-old native of the North Caucasus region of Daghestan to pretrial detention for two months on suspicion of an arson attack on an Su-34 fighter bomber at a local military airport. The attack took place on January 4. Ukraine's main intelligence directorate said at the time that the aircraft was fully destroyed. The Federal Security Service said that the teenager, whose identity was not disclosed, is suspected of involvement in a series of arson attacks organized by Ukraine on railways in Daghestan in November-December. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Siberian Film Director Again Charged With Discrediting Military
Siberian film director Artyom Burlov told RFE/RL on January 8 that he has been charged with discrediting Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine for the third time since early December. The charge stems from his interview with the independent website People Of Baikal. Last month, Burlov was fined twice on the same charges. If the December rulings are upheld and he is found guilty in the third case, Burlov may face a criminal charge of repeatedly discrediting Russia's military, which is punishable by a lengthy prison term. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Three Officers Of Russia's Federal Security Service Arrested On Corruption Charges
Three officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) have been arrested on corruption charges related to a 5 billion ruble ($55 million) bribery case, Russia's TASS news agency reported on January 8. Officer Aleksandr Ushakov was placed in a detention center and charged with organizing a criminal group using his official powers. Two other officers, Aleksei Tsaryov and Sergei Manyshkin, who agreed to cooperate with investigators, are under house arrest. All three served in the FSB's anti-corruption department. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Five Police Officers Killed In Attack Claimed By Pakistani Taliban
A roadside bomb explosion targeting a police vehicle that was guarding an anti-polio vaccination team has killed at least five police officers and wounded another 22 in northwestern Pakistan, local officials told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal on January 8.
The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group claimed responsibility for the blast in the Mamund area of the Bajaur tribal district, one of the seven tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province that borders Afghanistan's eastern province of Kunar.
Mamund is a former stronghold of the TTP, which is a separate group from the Afghan Taliban, although the two are close allies.
Regional police spokesman Muhammad Asrar told Radio Mashaal that the team of police personnel were on their way to guard polio workers performing immunizations in the area when their car was hit by a roadside bomb.
Police spokesman Mohammad Asrar said that 10 of the wounded were in serious condition at Bajaur's Khar Hospital.
Police official Kashif Zulfiquar said that the inoculation campaign has been paused in the area where the attack occurred and that all members of the vaccination teams are safe.
Islamist extremists frequently target polio vaccination teams and the security forces assigned to protect them, falsely asserting that immunization campaigns are Western plots to sterilize Muslim children.
Some parents in the northwest refuse to allow their children to be vaccinated against polio.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio has not been completely eradicated.
At least six new polio cases were reported in Pakistan last year, despite the 231-million strong nation's efforts to eradicate the disease, which can cause severe paralysis in children.
After the Afghan Taliban returned to power following the withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the war-wracked country, many TTP members have reportedly found sanctuaries in Afghanistan, using the country to launch more frequent attacks on Pakistani troops and civilians.
With reporting by AP
At Least 4 Dead, Dozens Wounded In Multiple Russian Missile Strikes Across Ukraine
Russia launched a massive wave of missile strikes at Ukrainian regions on January 8, killing at least four people, wounding 45, and causing damage to civilian infrastructure and economic facilities, Ukrainian officials and the military said, as an air raid alert was declared for most of the country, including the capital, Kyiv.
The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia had launched 51 missiles, including four hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles and 24 Kh cruise missiles from war planes, including strategic bombers.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Numerous explosions were reported in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kryviy Rih, Khmelnitskiy, and Zaporizhzhya regions.
"This morning again, unfortunately, began with a massive rocket attack," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his evening video message, adding that the number of injured had increased to 45 and that emergency and rescue operations were still ongoing in the Donetsk, Kherson, and Khmelnitskiy regions.
Two people were killed in the Khmelnitskiy region, where at least six explosions that also caused damage to infrastructure facilities were reported on Telegram by the region's state administration.
In Kryviy Rih, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said at least one woman was killed by Russian missiles. Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Defense Council, said the city came under massive air attack.
Ihor Ratinov, head of the local council in a Kryviy Rih district, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that city services will continue to provide assistance to the people affected.
"People are already so toughened up, it seems to me that they don't say anything anymore," he said, noting that people were emotional because it's below zero Celsius and they had no windows.
"But our people cannot be defeated. Our people are the best. Victory is ours!" he said.
A resident of Kryviy Rih identified only by her first name, Nina, described her emotions as shock because her children also live in the city, and she worried whether they were safe.
Local Telegram channels said a missile hit the building of the Sunny Gallery shopping center in Kryviy Rih, causing serious damage.
Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said a 63-year-old woman was killed in a missile strike in the region's city of Zmiyiv.
Synyehubov said Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was struck by at least four missiles that damaged an industrial enterprise and an educational institution. Two people were wounded while two others were still under the rubble, Synyehubov said.
Governor Yuriy Malashko reported five explosions in the Zaporizhzhya region and said at least two people were wounded in the attacks, which also damaged residential areas.
In the city of Novomoskovsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a public transport minibus packed with passengers was overturned by a blast wave. Three administrative buildings, two gas stations, and a five-story residential building were damaged, Lysak said.
A total of 24 people including five children were wounded, all of whom were taken to the hospital in moderate condition, said Lysak.
Oleh Kiper, the governor of the southern Odesa region, reported that seven drones were shot down over the region, without causing any damage or injuries.
The Ukrainian military said its air defenses shot down a total of 18 cruise missiles and eight Iranian-made drones.
Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat explained on Ukrainian television that the lower-than-usual shoot-down rate was prompted by the higher number of Russian cruise missiles that are more difficult to destroy in the absence of enough advanced air-defense systems like the U.S.-made Patriot.
"They used a large number of ballistic missiles, and such targets can only be shot down by systems such as the Patriot," Ihnat said.
Meanwhile, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said some 300 residents had been voluntarily evacuated from the city of Belgorod following strikes launched from Ukraine.
"About 300 residents of Belgorod who have decided to move are now in temporary accommodation centers in the Stary Oskol, Gubkin, and Korochansky districts [of Belgorod region]," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
On December 30, regional officials in Belgorod said that Ukrainian strikes on the city killed 25 people. The Ukrainian attack came in response to a massive Russian missile attack on December 29 that killed dozens of Ukrainians.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
- By Reuters
EU's Michel Downplays Criticism Of His Plan To Resign Early, Says Options Remain To 'Avoid' Orban
European Council President Charles Michel on January 7 downplayed criticism of his plan to resign early to run for a seat in the European Parliament in June, saying there was plenty of time to choose his successor and the EU had options to "avoid Viktor Orban." That would see Michel, former Belgian prime minister, leave the European Council before his term expires at the end of November. As Hungary holds the rotating presidency of the council from July to December 2024, Prime Minister Viktor Orban could end up leading meetings if an interim successor is needed. Orban has been widely criticized for undermining democratic rights in Hungary.
Multiple Social Media Platforms Suspended In Pakistan During Khan Party Telethon, Says Internet Monitor
Multiple major social media platforms were reportedly suspended in Pakistan on January 7, coinciding with a fundraising telethon of the opposition Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The social media platforms X -- formerly Twitter -- YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram have been hit by the suspension, according to the Netblocks Internet observatory. “Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across Pakistan, including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube,” it said. Internet monitor Downdetector.pk also reported disruptions to multiple social media platforms. PTI spokesman Zulfi Bukhar accused the government of targeting the party's fund-raising effort.
- By dpa
Austria Seeks Deportation Of Tajik Man Held For Alleged Cologne Terrorist Threat
A Tajik man being held in connection with an alleged terrorist plot targeting Cologne Cathedral remains in custody after two weeks as a result of a European arrest warrant issued by Austria, police said on January 7. Deportation proceedings are under way relating to the 30-year-old Tajik national, who was arrested after police searched a residence in Wesel, initially taking five men into custody. On New Year's Eve, police arrested a man in Bochum also in connection with a possible attack on the iconic cathedral and one in Austria. Three of the arrested men -- with Tajik or Uzbek nationality -- were released on the instructions of a court.
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Deadly Minibus Blast In Kabul
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility for a deadly minibus explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul. The Sunni Muslim extremist group said on January 8 that its members planted an explosive device on the minibus carrying Shi'ite Muslims, whom they label as disbelievers. Reports vary on the number of casualties from the January 7 blast, with the death toll ranging from five to 16. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said at least 25 members of Kabul's Hazara community were killed or wounded. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Kyiv Receives Vows Of Support From Allies, Even As Russian Shells Blast Ukrainian Cities
As Ukrainian leaders continue to express concerns about the fate of lasting aid from Western partners, two allies voiced strong backing on January 7, with Japan saying it was “determined to support” Kyiv while Sweden said its efforts to assist Ukraine will be its No. 1 foreign policy goal in the coming years.
"Japan is determined to support Ukraine so that peace can return to Ukraine," Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said during a surprise visit to Kyiv, becoming the first official foreign visitor for 2024.
"I can feel how tense the situation in Ukraine is now," she told a news conference -- held in a shelter due to an air-raid alert in the capital at the time -- alongside her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.
"I once again strongly condemn Russia's missile and drone attacks, particularly on New Year's Day," she added, while also saying Japan would provide an additional $37 million to a NATO trust fund to help purchase drone-detection systems.
The Japanese diplomat also visited Bucha, the Kyiv suburb where Russian forces are blamed for a civilian massacre in 2022, stating she was "shocked" by what occurred there.
In a Telegram post, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked "Japan for its comprehensive support, as well as significant humanitarian and financial assistance."
In particular, he cited Tokyo's "decision to allocate $1 billion for humanitarian projects and reconstruction with its readiness to increase this amount to $4.5 billion through the mechanisms of international institutions."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Meanwhile, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told a Stockholm defense conference that the main goal of the country’s foreign policy efforts in the coming years will be to support Kyiv.
“Sweden’s military, political, and economic support for Ukraine remains the Swedish government’s main foreign policy task in the coming years,” he posted on social media during the event.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking via video link, told the conference that the battlefield in his country was currently stable but that he remained confident Russia could be defeated.
"Even Russia can be brought back within the framework of international law. Its aggression can be defeated," he said.
Ukraine’s much-anticipated counteroffensive last summer largely failed to shift the front line, giving confidence to the Kremlin’s forces, especially as further Western aid is in question.
Ukraine has pleaded with its Western allies to keep supplying it with air defense weapons, along with other weapons necessary to defeat the invasion that began in February 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a national-security spending bill that includes $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, but it has been blocked by Republican lawmakers who insist Biden and his fellow Democrats in Congress address border security.
Zelenskiy also urged fellow European nations to join Ukraine in developing joint weapons-production capabilities so that the continent is able to "preserve itself" in the face of any future crises.
"Two years of this war have proven that Europe needs its own sufficient arsenal for the defense of freedom, its own capabilities to ensure defense," he said.
Overnight, Ukrainian officials said Russia launched 28 drones and three cruise missiles, and 12 people were wounded by a drone attack in the central city of Dnipro.
Though smaller in scale than other recent assaults, the January 7 aerial attack was the latest indication that Russia has no intention of stopping its targeting of Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, often far from the front lines.
In a post to Telegram, Ukraine’s air force claimed that air defenses destroyed 21 of the 28 drones, which mainly targeted locations in the south and east of Ukraine.
"The enemy is shifting the focus of attack to the frontline territories: the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions were attacked by drones," air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian TV.
Russia made no immediate comment on the attack.
In the southern city of Kherson, meanwhile, Russian shelling from across the Dnieper River left at least two people dead, officials said.
In the past few months, Ukrainian forces have moved across the Dnieper, setting up a small bridgehead in villages on the river's eastern banks, upriver from Kherson. The effort to establish a larger foothold there, however, has faltered, with Russian troops pinning the Ukrainians down, and keeping them from moving heavier equipment over.
Over the past two weeks, Russia has fired nearly 300 missiles and more than 200 drones at targets in Ukraine, as part of an effort to terrorize the civilian population and undermine morale. On December 29, more than 120 Russian missiles were launched at cities across Ukraine, killing at least 44 people, including 30 in Kyiv alone.
Ukraine’s air defenses have improved markedly since the months following Russia’s mass invasion in February 2022. At least five Western-supplied Patriot missile batteries, along with smaller systems like German-made Gepard and the French-manufactured SAMP/T, have also improved Ukraine’s ability to repel Russian drones and missiles.
Last week, U.S. officials said that Russia had begun using North Korean-supplied ballistic missiles as part of its aerial attacks on Ukrainian sites.
Inside Russia, authorities in Belgorod said dozens of residents have been evacuated to areas farther from the Ukrainian border.
“On behalf of regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, we met the first Belgorod residents who decided to move to a safer place. More than 100 people were placed in our temporary accommodation centers,” Andrei Chesnokov, head of the Stary Oskol district, about 115 kilometers from Belgorod, wrote in Telegram post.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters, and AP
Wives Of Russian Soldiers Stage Small 'Demobilization' Protests In Moscow
Wives and relatives of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine held a series of small protests in Moscow, the latest in a series of public displays of dissent against Kremlin policies. Photos and videos posted to Telegram on January 6 showed a series of "single-person pickets" -- women standing by themselves holding protest signs near the Defense Ministry and other government buildings. The action was organized by "The Way Home," a loose grouping of mainly women who've demanded that their husbands or sons be rotated out of Ukrainian front lines or be fully demobilized. Police did not interfere or make arrests, in contrast to other public protests which have been quickly quashed. To read the original Russian Service story, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Islamic State Claims Deadly Blasts In Iran As Tehran Says Suspects Arrested2
11 Killed In Russian Missile Strike On City In Donetsk Region; Kyiv Says It Hit Russian Positions In Crimea3
Spain Joins Other Schengen Zone Countries In Recognizing Passports Issued By Kosovo4
Russia Bets It Can 'Outlast The Attention Span Of The West' To Defeat Ukraine, Says Defense And Security Expert5
Attack On Kherson Region Kills One As Ukraine Claims Successful Mission in Russian-Occupied Crimea6
Ukraine Says It Hit Russian Command Post, Military Unit On Crimea7
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine8
Iran Moves To Seal Borders With Afghanistan And Pakistan After Deadly Blasts9
U.S.: Russia Has Used North Korean Ballistic Missiles In Ukraine, Is Seeking Iranian Missiles10
Putin Signs Citizenship Decree To Attract Foreigners To Fight For Russia
Subscribe