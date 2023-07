The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Every year, Suljo Cakanovic takes part in the Peace March, a three-day hike across Bosnia-Herzegovina to the Potocari cemetery for the July 11 memorial to victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. Cakanovic survived the mass killings of 8,000 Bosniak men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces.