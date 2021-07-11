Nineteen Srebrenica Victims Laid To Rest On Anniversary Of 1995 Massacre

Thousands of Bosnians gathered at the memorial center in Potocari on July 11 to commemorate the Srebrenica genocide and bury 19 newly identified victims. On July 11, 1995, more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were rounded up and killed by Bosnian Serb forces near the eastern town of Srebrenica -- the worst mass killing in Europe since World War II. More than 6,670 victims have been identified and reburied at the memorial center, while around 1,000 are still missing.